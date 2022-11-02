ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County approves nearly $50 million in sheriff's department lawsuit settlements

By City News Service
 3 days ago

The county Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements Tuesday of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff's deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county's history.

The board approved settlements in five cases, with the largest totaling $16.5 million for a man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy inside the bedroom of his family's home in Malibu in 2019, leaving him a paraplegic.

Timothy Neal's attorney, Paul R. Kiesel, said his client is a graduate of Harvard University but has struggled with schizophrenia since being diagnosed in 2018. Kiesel said Neal -- son of state appellate court Justice Richard Neal -- was in the "throes of paranoid schizophrenia'' when deputies forced their way into his bedroom. Kiesel said Neal was shot in the back while trying to run from deputies, and he will now require the use of a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

"Tim Neal's settlement with the county of Los Angeles Sheriff's Department needs to be a wake-up call for how law enforcement responds to mental health crises,'' Kiesel said in a statement.

In 2020, the District Attorney's Office determined that the deputies involved in the shooting "acted lawfully in self-defense and in defense of others.'' According to the report, Neal's mother initially called police on July 25, 2019, and said her son was having a mental issue and tried to kill her. Responding deputies made contact with Neal for several hours, but he refused to exit his bedroom, and deputies left when his mother declined to pursue any prosecution of her son.

She called deputies again the following morning asking if they could remove her son from the residence. Deputies forced their way into the bedroom, and found Neal holding two large kitchen knives, which he refused to drop despite orders from deputies, one of whom unsuccessfully deployed a Taser, according to the district attorney's report.

Neal then began to run toward the kitchen, moving closer to the deputies, three of whom opened fire. Neal was struck once in the upper back near his shoulder blade, according to the district attorney's report.

In a statement released by Kiesel following Tuesday's county board vote, Neal said, "I hope this terrible event that has cost me the use of my lower body brings about long overdue changes in how law enforcement addresses mental health crises; not as a crime but as an illness. My mom just wanted me to get help and I ended up in a wheelchair. I only pray the county learns from this tragedy and prevents something like this from ever happening to others.''

Before voting for the settlements, Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell lamented the nearly $50 million being paid out due to allegations of wrongful death, excessive force and other misconduct by sheriff's deputies.

"I think this is unacceptable,'' she said. "We need to understandways to eliminate the high costs of litigation in the sheriff's department and ensure corrective action plans are developed by this department and all departments, and they result in meaningful change.''

Among the other settlements approved Tuesday was a $16.2 million payment for relatives of Eric Briceno, who died after a violent struggle with sheriff's deputies in Maywood in 2020, also after family members reported he was having a mental health crisis. Meanwhile, the county also agreed to pay $8 million to relatives of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was shot multiple times by a deputy in 2020 near Gardena.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 8

Jesse Castro
2d ago

This is why some folks are calling to defund the police. It's tax payers money who are fitting these payouts. These officers who use excessive force when not needed get these judgements paid for . Maybe it's time to making them start paying. n

3
John Zapien
2d ago

we need that cop to b in prison and the cops who stole the footage fired and charged so corrupt villanuevas gang police

4
Related
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna highlights LASD history of deputy gangs

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has a small lead in the race to be the next Los Angeles County Sheriff over current Sheriff Alex Villanueva, according to a poll by UC Berkley that was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The poll showed Luna with an eight point lead over Villanueva. With the race going down the home stretch, Luna spotlighted the department's long and troubled history of deputy gangs on Thursday while giving a speech in East Los Angeles. He laid out a plan to get rid of the deputy gangs during his final news conference before Election Day. "Unfortunately, we...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County to pay $47M over alleged misconduct by deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will pay $47.6 million to settle lawsuits alleging misconduct by sheriff's deputies, including $8 million to the family of a man whose killing prompted large protests two years ago. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve payouts to resolve five cases,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Los Angeles County Offers Motel Vouchers for Homeless

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) is now offering motel vouchers to the homeless as the weather turns cold and wet. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a new winter shelter program. Before, when the weather turns cold and wet, the homeless in the city and county has two only two options. Either they hunker down or get to one of the winter shelters anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County reports 1,300 more COVID-19 infections

Los Angeles County reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Nov. 4, along with seven new virus-related deaths. The 1,332 new cases lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,491,716. The number of cases released by the county each day is an undercount of actual...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

