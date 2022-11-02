Read full article on original website
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Hollister Boys Basketball
2022 proved to be a banner year for Hollister basketball with a second-straight appearance in the Class 4 District 11 title game. While the 20-9 Tigers fell to Willow Springs in the tournament, longtime head coach Pete Leonard is optimistic his team can continue building on recent success. “I am...
Ozark Sports Zone
Clay and Keisker lead Kickapoo past Ozark in district championship game
All those recess games and backyard competitions have paid off for Landon Keisker and Corbin Clay. Kickapoo’s dynamic duo came through at crunch time Saturday afternoon, helping the Chiefs win their second straight district championship. Keisker had the assists on both of Clay’s goals, including the game-winner in the...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Ozark Girls Basketball
OZARK – For the second year in a row, the Ozark girls basketball team has a new head coach. Brandon Clift has been promoted to the top job after nine years in charge of Ozark’s junior varsity. Clift’s familiarity with the Tigers will ease the transition into a...
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic earns trip to district finals, first win over Webb City with 30-21 triumph
Republic football coach Ryan Cornelsen thought about how his team wasn’t accustomed to playing on a Saturday before the Tigers kicked off against Webb City in the district semifinals. “I laughed before the game,” he said. “Their players are thinking this feels like quarterfinals playing on a Saturday. Our...
Ozark Sports Zone
Logan-Rogersville falls in penalty kicks in district championship game
ROGERSVILLE – No matter the outcome of its district championship game, the Logan-Rogersville boys soccer team had guaranteed this season would be known as the most successful in program history. Led by a 10-player senior class and a standout goalkeeper, the Wildcats established a new school record for wins...
Ozark Sports Zone
Football Bears comeback falls short at South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. – A late rally by Missouri State came up just short here Saturday as the Bears fell 20-13 against home-standing South Dakota in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. The Bears entered the final period down 20-3 and found themselves with the ball and down seven in the...
ksmu.org
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield
The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
Nixa police arrest man near John Thomas School of Discovery
NIXA, Mo. – A man has been arrested after a domestic assault that disrupted pickup at the John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa Friday afternoon, according to Nixa’s Director of Communications. On November 4, Nixa Police Officers were assisting with a domestic assault at a home near the school at about 3:45 pm. The […]
All students safe in Springfield at Hillcrest High School
Courtesy Broadcastify. Click to listen. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Thursday reports started circulating of a shooting at Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Mo. Parents began showing up at the school as well as a huge police presence. Springfield Police and Fire, Greene County Sheriff and Fire – Hillcrest School Shooting unfounded. School evacuates while parents wait....
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KYTV
Tree companies urge caution with Friday’s thunderstorm chances
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent drought leaving some area trees vulnerable to exposure and damage, some local tree companies are concerned about the wind potential with Friday evening’s thunderstorm chances. Not only have recent windy days downed some area tree limbs and branches, but a thunderstorm with...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School
Howell County Commission funds an initiative to find more health care workers. As healthcare workforce shortages worsen, the Howell County Commission announced its funding of a partnership between Ozarks Healthcare, the South Central Career Center (SCCC), and Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) to create a healthcare workforce development consortium to recruit more health care workers to the region.
High need prompts Bolivar church to start after-school program
BOLIVAR, Mo. – Construction is currently underway at a Bolivar church to help meet the community’s needs. The Heights Church will soon be opening an after-school program for students to receive care, tutoring, and Christian mentoring. Church leaders said it comes after hearing from the community about the need for more care options. “I think […]
Ozarks First.com
Friday, November 4 AM Weather- Severe weather arrives later today
The next 18 hours will be very active across the area. We are starting off warm, setting a new record warm low temperature. In Springfield, the old record is 59°. At 5am, we are still at 69°. Temperatures will top out in the upper-70’s today. There will...
Drought Reveals Previously Hidden Part of Missouri Civil War Cave
If there is a silver lining to the terrible drought that's been plaguing the Midwest, it's the fact that as the waters have receded, previously inaccessible areas have been opened up. That is the case for a very famous Civil War cave in Missouri. I saw that The Heartlander share...
KYTV
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
KYTV
Reasons Rescue Ranch in Sparta, Mo., is accepting unwanted pumpkins to feed animals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, out of the 2.2 billion pounds of pumpkins produced through the fall, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds end up in landfills. There are many ways to recycle carved and uncarved pumpkins to put nutrients back into yourself, animals, or...
KYTV
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
