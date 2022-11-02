ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, MO

2022-23 Winter Preview: Hollister Boys Basketball

2022 proved to be a banner year for Hollister basketball with a second-straight appearance in the Class 4 District 11 title game. While the 20-9 Tigers fell to Willow Springs in the tournament, longtime head coach Pete Leonard is optimistic his team can continue building on recent success. “I am...
Clay and Keisker lead Kickapoo past Ozark in district championship game

All those recess games and backyard competitions have paid off for Landon Keisker and Corbin Clay. Kickapoo’s dynamic duo came through at crunch time Saturday afternoon, helping the Chiefs win their second straight district championship. Keisker had the assists on both of Clay’s goals, including the game-winner in the...
2022-23 Winter Preview: Ozark Girls Basketball

OZARK – For the second year in a row, the Ozark girls basketball team has a new head coach. Brandon Clift has been promoted to the top job after nine years in charge of Ozark’s junior varsity. Clift’s familiarity with the Tigers will ease the transition into a...
Logan-Rogersville falls in penalty kicks in district championship game

ROGERSVILLE – No matter the outcome of its district championship game, the Logan-Rogersville boys soccer team had guaranteed this season would be known as the most successful in program history. Led by a 10-player senior class and a standout goalkeeper, the Wildcats established a new school record for wins...
Football Bears comeback falls short at South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. – A late rally by Missouri State came up just short here Saturday as the Bears fell 20-13 against home-standing South Dakota in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. The Bears entered the final period down 20-3 and found themselves with the ball and down seven in the...
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield

The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
Nixa police arrest man near John Thomas School of Discovery

NIXA, Mo. – A man has been arrested after a domestic assault that disrupted pickup at the John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa Friday afternoon, according to Nixa’s Director of Communications. On November 4, Nixa Police Officers were assisting with a domestic assault at a home near the school at about 3:45 pm. The […]
All students safe in Springfield at Hillcrest High School

Courtesy Broadcastify. Click to listen. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Thursday reports started circulating of a shooting at Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Mo. Parents began showing up at the school as well as a huge police presence. Springfield Police and Fire, Greene County Sheriff and Fire – Hillcrest School Shooting unfounded. School evacuates while parents wait....
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Tree companies urge caution with Friday’s thunderstorm chances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent drought leaving some area trees vulnerable to exposure and damage, some local tree companies are concerned about the wind potential with Friday evening’s thunderstorm chances. Not only have recent windy days downed some area tree limbs and branches, but a thunderstorm with...
Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School

Howell County Commission funds an initiative to find more health care workers. As healthcare workforce shortages worsen, the Howell County Commission announced its funding of a partnership between Ozarks Healthcare, the South Central Career Center (SCCC), and Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) to create a healthcare workforce development consortium to recruit more health care workers to the region.
High need prompts Bolivar church to start after-school program

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Construction is currently underway at a Bolivar church to help meet the community’s needs. The Heights Church will soon be opening an after-school program for students to receive care, tutoring, and Christian mentoring. Church leaders said it comes after hearing from the community about the need for more care options. “I think […]
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13

A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
