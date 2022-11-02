Residents in St. James Parish asked to evacuate after train derailment leaks chemicals

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents were asked to evacuate before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 after a derailed train spilled hydrochloric acid.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office said residents in the Paulina area were directed to evacuate to the Lutcher Senior Center located at 2631 Louisiana Avenue.

State Police shared the following notice:

“Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit personnel are onsite evaluating the incident scene. Further details will be forthcoming as information is confirmed by emergency response personnel.

Please see the below community information from our partners at the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. James Parish:

-LA 44 is closed from Antioch Street to Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones

-LA 642 from LA 44 to Sugarhouse St is fully closed

-LA 44 west of LA 3193 is open to residents only

All streets within the exclusionary zone are closed.

If you live within this area, shelter is available at the Lutcher Senior Center. If you have elderly families who do not have social media please contact them and get them to evacuate. If you cannot make arrangements to evacuate, please call (225) 562-2200 so arrangements can be made.”

Louisiana State Police