Louisiana man arrested again after stolen guns, meth, marijuana and more found during traffic stop
BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – Jason Ricker, 45, of Bogalusa, has been arrested almost a dozen times including on Monday night.
Ricker’s latest arrest took place after a traffic stop around 6 p.m. on Avenue K and West 10th St.
A traffic violation led to the stop and “Ricker was found to be wanted on two warrants for failure to appear in court,” according to the Bogalusa Police Department.
A subsequent search of Ricker and his vehicle led to the seizure of the items listed below:
- Drug paraphernalia
- Suspected methamphetamine
- Stolen 9mm handgun
- Marijuana
- Stolen .45 caliber handgun
- 9mm handgun with obliterated serial number
The Bogalusa Police Department has arrested Ricker ten times.
BPD said, “Ricker was also on Probation for a prior Possession of Methamphetamine charge.”
After this most recent arrest, the Bogalusa man ended up in the Washington Parish Detention Center and was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number
- Three Counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Three Counts of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon While in Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Expired License Plate
- No Proof of Insurance
- Two Counts of Failure to Appear in Court
Bond has not been set for Jason Ricker.
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office said this after the arrest, "We hope that our criminal justice system realizes that probation is apparently not working for Mr. Ricker. Maybe some time in prison would be a better option for the safety of our community."
