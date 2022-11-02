Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
sent-trib.com
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
fox2detroit.com
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
Mother arrested after 4-year-old became sick from THC edibles: Sandusky police
A 24-year-old mother has been arrested on charges of endangering children and corrupting another with drugs after police say her 4-year-old daughter became ill after eating an unknown amount of THC edibles.
thevillagereporter.com
Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court
The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
Man indicted in previously unsolved 2021 double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with a firearm Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina. Walker and Molina were killed in a double homicide on July 24, 2021 at the...
sent-trib.com
Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea
A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
13abc.com
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
13abc.com
Police and Federal agents use exclusive footage to arrest Sandusky man for alleged death threats toward law enforcement
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Body cam footage was used to assist federal agents in the arrest of a Sandusky man who allegedly threatened to kill police officers and federal agents. The FBI arrested Aron McKillips on Tuesday in Perrysburg Township. Agents said he’s a well-known member of the extremist group known as Boogaloo Boys.
KRMG
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting According to reports, Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones, 47, was arrested on Nov. 1 in connection with the incident. (NCD)
13abc.com
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
Guns, drugs, cash seized by Michigan State Police task force in 'Operation Secret Coney'
MSP said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET), an MSP led narcotics task force, raided three Detroit locations following a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.
6 Detroiters indicted in 'street justice' kidnapping, beating — of the wrong person
In what the federal government is calling a stunning retaliation plot, six Detroiters have been indicted on charges of kidnapping and beating a woman they thought took part in the carjacking of a friend last fall. But they had the wrong person, the government says. According to the indictment, which was unsealed...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
Judge raises violent offender's bond after profane outburst in court
He’s a convicted violent criminal now back behind bars after an ugly verbal attack on a judge in Wyandotte Thursday.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
13abc.com
Family celebrates the life of a 6-year-old organ donor who was hit and killed on Heatherdowns
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Monny and Kelly Yakumithis, along with friends and family, celebrate the life of their daughter Elena each year. In 2010, Elena was 6 years old when she was hit and killed on Heatherdowns Blvd. “Kelly’s car broke down and traffic had stopped so they could cross...
