Gary L. Clouse, 62, of Cushman, passed away at home Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born October 25, 1960, in Batesville, Arkansas to Troy Clouse and Kathryn McCance Clouse. Gary loved his community and often did odd jobs for people; mowed lawns and took care of the church grounds. He loved being around children and would even go out of his way to give them gifts; he also loved to cook.

CUSHMAN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO