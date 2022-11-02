ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerman, AR

Obituary: Jeannette Mitchell Yeager

Jeannette Mitchell Yeager passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after her long battle with heart disease. Jeannette was born on February 11, 1953, in Benton, AR to Lillian Clara and John Carlton Mitchell. She grew up in Benton and attended Benton High School; she then went on to graduate from Nursing School and enjoyed a 40-year-plus career in nursing at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Little Rock, AR.
BENTON, AR
Obituary: Gary L. Clouse

Gary L. Clouse, 62, of Cushman, passed away at home Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born October 25, 1960, in Batesville, Arkansas to Troy Clouse and Kathryn McCance Clouse. Gary loved his community and often did odd jobs for people; mowed lawns and took care of the church grounds. He loved being around children and would even go out of his way to give them gifts; he also loved to cook.
CUSHMAN, AR
Obituary: Lisa Annette Griffin

Lisa Annette Griffin, 45, of Ward, was dismissed from her confinement in a wheelchair, complete dependency on others, and use of a dialysis machine and was received into Heaven on November 1, 2022, at her home. She was born November 18, 1976, in Jonesboro to Shelby Jean (Lucas) Vanoven and the late James (Jim) Lavon Vanoven Jr.
WARD, AR
Obituary: Max Ray Burge

Max Ray Burge, age 68, of Cave City passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Batesville, AR. He was born March 9, 1954, in Batesville to McKinley and Lorene Cooper Burge. He was a Road Grader Operator and was of the Baptist faith. Max enjoyed playing the drums and the bass guitar. He played music for over 58 years. He also enjoyed drag racing.
CAVE CITY, AR
Obituary: Shirley Ann (Shald) Chaney

Shirley Ann (Shald) Chaney, 87, of Batesville, AR, passed away at her home on November 2, 2022. Shirley was born on March 19, 1935, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to the late Ralph Leo and Evadene Belle Shald. Shirley loved her family passionately, and her life of 87 years was...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Vickie Jean Elumbaugh

Vickie Jean Elumbaugh, 73, of Batesville, AR, passed away at her home on November 3, 2022. Vickie was born on August 13, 1949, in Batesville, Arkansas, to the late Junior Milligan and Hazel Dean (Cartwright) Sexton. Vickie enjoyed shopping and loved taking care of her great-grandkids. Vickie is survived by...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Jon Cameron Binkley

Jon Cameron Binkley of Swifton, Arkansas departed this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the age of 66. He was born January 27, 1956, in New London, Connecticut, the son of J.C. and Mary Lou (Couch) Binkley. Jon married Miss Barbara Waite on August 7, 1975, and together they enjoyed 47 years.
SWIFTON, AR
More details about 2022’s White River Wonderland released

White River Wonderland picture by Storyteller Images and information provided by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The City of Batesville and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce have released more details about the return of White River Wonderland to Riverside Park. Each winter, the light display that earned Batesville recognition...
BATESVILLE, AR

