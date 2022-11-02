I grew up in a very homogeneous parish just outside of Boston. Most of the Catholics in my parish were of European descent, very few were Latino or people of color. I knew most of the children my age and their parents as they did me and mine. On Sundays the church was full. We all knew the responses. We all knew when to sit and to kneel. Some of us sang. Most went to communion, and we all talked and met outside after Mass. I was part of that parish. I was part of the Church.

