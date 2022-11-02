Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh massage parlor reopens after devastating fire
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — StoneWorks Massage & Skincare is back open for business 21 days after a fire burned down its previous building. The Plattsburgh business was in the process of moving to a new site on Tom Miller Road before the fire. Since then, owners tell us the community has been helping them get back on their feet, making donations and moving furniture.
suncommunitynews.com
Blanche E. Fosco
TICONDEROGA | Blanche E. Fosco, 101, of Ticonderoga, passed away on All Saints’ Day, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Elderwood Rehab of Ticonderoga. Blanche was born into a large and loving Italian American family in West New York, N.J., on Dec. 15, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Carmella Cocciadiferro.
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
WCAX
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
vermontcatholic.org
‘We are a people of the Mass, a people of the Eucharist’
I grew up in a very homogeneous parish just outside of Boston. Most of the Catholics in my parish were of European descent, very few were Latino or people of color. I knew most of the children my age and their parents as they did me and mine. On Sundays the church was full. We all knew the responses. We all knew when to sit and to kneel. Some of us sang. Most went to communion, and we all talked and met outside after Mass. I was part of that parish. I was part of the Church.
suncommunitynews.com
Ticonderoga Ice Rink to be winter hot spot
TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Ice Rink is becoming a big thing again. Thanks to proactive people who are visionaries and sentimentalists that see the rink for what it is- an underutilized resource and asset to the town, there has been a renewed interest and the Ticonderoga Rink is next up to see some major improvements that will allow everyone to enjoy it.
suncommunitynews.com
Schroon Lake Public Library unveils StoryWalk
SCHROON LAKE | In fifty states and 13 different countries, StoryWalks® are taking libraries by storm. The Schroon Lake Public Library recently unveiled its version of the literary innovation this past summer, and the walk has made a solid addition to not only the library’s offerings, but the community and visitor experience.
sbmonthly.com
New Technology & Old-Fashioned Service
For more than 60 years, there has been a gas station on U.S. Avenue in Plattsburgh caring for drivers and their vehicles. The company’s core values have always been about providing a positive customer experience. In 1960 Jim Dubrey Sr. purchased the station. He had served in the motor...
vermontbiz.com
Alburgh Passage Bridge project set for winter 2024 completion
VTrans photo from October 31, 2022. Vermont Agency of Transportation VTrans will continue bridge deck replacement of Mother’s Bridge over Lake Champlain between North Hero Island and South Alburg. Traffic impacts will be limited to an occasional one-way alternating traffic pattern under flagger control for the remainder of the 2022 construction season.
WCAX
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.
cntraveler.com
My Favorite Airbnb: Finding Solitude in a Woodsy Vermont Yurt
The cold stung my nose as soon as I stepped out of the house and into the night. Leaves crunched underfoot as my eyes adjusted to the blackness. I looked up at the stars. I couldn’t tilt my head back far enough to see them all twinkling above. I was used to seeing few enough to count on one hand, but now my eyes were full of thousands and thousands, spread across the sky like diamonds on black velvet. The faint outline of the Milky Way shined above.
WCAX
Making the switch to Standard Time from Daylight Saving Time this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Sunday morning we will turn the clocks back by an hour to Standard Time from Daylight Saving Time. It’s something that has been happening in the U.S. for decades. “If it were up to me, we’d flip the clocks this weekend and that would...
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
WCAX
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a student riding to school in Essex Junction was hit by a car early Friday. It happened near West Street and South Summit Street in Essex Junction before 7:15 a.m. There were no immediate details on injuries or what caused the incident.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY village named best place in the U.S. to buy a lake house
Ask any Upstate New Yorker and they’ll tell you one of their favorite seasonal activities is to go to their lake house or “camp.” With the seemingly endless amounts of lakes in the region, waterfront property is highly sought after. It comes at no surprise that an Upstate NY village was named the best place to buy a lake house in 2023.
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
WCAX
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital. The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices high but stable
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant receives nearly $1.1 million in funding to increase capacity
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — A Vermont meat processing plant received nearly $1.1 million in federal grant money this week as part of a sweeping program to strengthen the food supply chain and lower costs for consumers at the grocery store. Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing in Ferrisburgh received a total...
sbmonthly.com
No “I” In Team
After working for a local HVAC company for 12 years, Matt St. Clair decided to go out on his own and open Be Cool Air Conditioning, LLC. At first it was just him, his truck and a single axle trailer. Now, after six years, the business has expanded to seven employees; two more will be added after the New Year. St. Clair is building a new shop and headquarters on Brand Hollow Road in the town of Peru that is expected to be completed by June 2023. “It’s busy,” he said, “Busy enough, that’s for sure.”
Comments / 0