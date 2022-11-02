Twitter employees 'sleeping on floor to hit Elon Musk's deadlines'

A Twitter employee posted a photo of their colleague sleeping on the floor of Twitter HQ claiming they're sleeping at work to meet deadlines made by Elon Musk.

Since Musk acquired Twitter last week, the company has undergone major changes.

Within the first 24 hours, three top executives were fired with more layoffs expected . Less than a week after the acquisition, Musk introduced new features .

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Employees are working around the clock to get changes done within the deadline Musk provided. One showed how she's keeping up with everything- sleeping at work.

Esther Crawford, who works in product at Twitter, curled up in a sleeping bag on a mattress pad in a Twitter office. The photo was posted to Twitter by a product employee named Evan.

Crawford re-tweeted the photo saying, "when your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork."

People responded to the tweet with concern for employees being treated poorly under Musk.

"This is just sad," a Twitter user wrote.

"This is at best a management failure, at worst downright masochistic," Lily tweeted.

"Glad to see there are healthy employee / employer boundaries going on," another Twitter user wrote.

However, Crawford disputed concerns, saying people across every team are "giving it their all" to transition the company under Musk and her hashtag was merely playful.

"We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going and I'm so proud of our strength and resilience," Crawford wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





