Twitter employees 'sleeping on floor to hit Elon Musk's deadlines'

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

A Twitter employee posted a photo of their colleague sleeping on the floor of Twitter HQ claiming they're sleeping at work to meet deadlines made by Elon Musk.

Since Musk acquired Twitter last week, the company has undergone major changes.

Within the first 24 hours, three top executives were fired with more layoffs expected . Less than a week after the acquisition, Musk introduced new features .

Employees are working around the clock to get changes done within the deadline Musk provided. One showed how she's keeping up with everything- sleeping at work.

Esther Crawford, who works in product at Twitter, curled up in a sleeping bag on a mattress pad in a Twitter office. The photo was posted to Twitter by a product employee named Evan.

Crawford re-tweeted the photo saying, "when your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork."

People responded to the tweet with concern for employees being treated poorly under Musk.

"This is just sad," a Twitter user wrote.

"This is at best a management failure, at worst downright masochistic," Lily tweeted.

"Glad to see there are healthy employee / employer boundaries going on," another Twitter user wrote.

However, Crawford disputed concerns, saying people across every team are "giving it their all" to transition the company under Musk and her hashtag was merely playful.

"We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going and I'm so proud of our strength and resilience," Crawford wrote.

Related
Indy100

A timeline of Elon Musk's chaotic first week in charge of Twitter

There have been a lot of changes at Twitter since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it last week.From introducing an $8 Twitter verification badge to firing executives, Musk has big plans to make Twitter the free-speech platform he's envisioned. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is a timeline of Musk's chaotic first week at Twitter. Day one: "let that sink in" 26 OctoberTwo days before Musk's legal acquisition occurred, he visited Twitter HQ with a kitchen sink. As a well-known fan of memes and internet trolling, Musk tipped his hat to the well-known "let that sink in"...
Indy100

Elon Musk fired a Twitter employee who is 8 months pregnant

It's been a week since Elon Musk purchased Twitter and announced a major overhaul.He proposed a new $8 a month subscription plan for people to keep and obtain a blue verification check on the platform and is seeking to create a new content moderation council with diverse viewpoints.The tech billionaire also caused a stir after firing Twitter's top executives.But it seems that Musk has decided to continue mass firing of employees, including one employee who is eight months pregnant.On Friday (4 November), Rachel Bonn, who was in digital experience and product marketing at the social media platform, took to her...
Indy100

Elon Musk tried to troll AOC about the price of her merch and it immediately backfired

Elon Musk is making big changes to Twitter, and he’s found himself in a tense exchange with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It all started when congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, hit out at Musk’s new pricing plans for the social media site, after the Tesla CEO proposed users paying $8 in order to have a verified account following his $44billion take over. “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk replied. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
Indy100

Elon Musk responds after Twitter fact-checks the White House

Elon Musk praised a Twitter feature that provides context on tweets, after a note was attached to a tweet from the White House indicating their statement was misleading. On Tuesday, the White House told followers that, "Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership."Shortly after, a little box popped up underneath the tweet informing people that seniors are receiving the increase due to "the annual cost of living adjustment which is based on the inflation rate" which was signed into law by Richard Nixon in 1972.Sign up for our free...
Indy100

Elon Musk's $8 Starbucks coffee meme makes no sense

Elon Musk has been busy proposing new pricing plans for Twitter, with the Tesla CEO suggesting users pay $8 in order to have a verified account following his $44billion take over. It’s not been received all that well, with Musk getting stick from all corners of the internet over the decision – not least from congresswoman AOC. Now, he’s posted a meme hitting out at the people criticising the new payment structure he’s bringing to the site. Musk posted an image of a man smiling at a $8 coffee from Starbucks, with another man crying at a blue verified Twitter tick for...
Indy100

Why are people putting rats next to their names on Twitter?

If you've been scrolling on Twitter, you may have noticed #RatVerified, a hashtag floating around the platform. You may have also noticed that some people have placed the rat emoji by their names.But why is that?It's in opposition to Elon Musk's paid verification subscription proposition that would charge $8 a month to keep and obtain a blue check mark.The tech billionaire purchased the social media platform for $44bn, and he didn't waste any time making structural changes.He fired top executives and also proposed a new content moderation council with "diverse viewpoints."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut one such...
Indy100

New game lets you see if you could make as much money as Elon Musk

One of the things that make Elon Musk extraordinary is his wealth. At just 51 years old, Musk is the richest person on Earth with a net worth of over $250 billion. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder needed $44 billion alone to obtain his recent purchase, Twitter. By making...
Indy100

Elon Musk has ‘new job title’ at Twitter and it shows how bad things are going

"Chief Twit" Elon Musk has decided it's time for a title change since he's renovating Twitter's internal system.Since acquiring the social media company last week, Musk, 51, has fired top executives and begun making changes both to the company and the technology. One of his goals was to improve the platform by listening to users' complaints and making appropriate changes. For the last week, Musk has responded to Twitter users' issues including content moderation, blue check verification, and those who have been banned. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAt the same time, plenty of Twitter users have harshly...
Indy100

Amber Heard appears to deactivate Twitter account after her ex-Elon Musk's takeover

Amber Heard's Twitter account has disappeared from the platform following ex-boyfriend Elon Musk's takeover. The tech tycoon closed the eye-watering $44bn (£32.8bn) deal last week, though he tried to pull out from the deal back in July. Musk's move prompted Twitter to sue him. Despite a tumultuous few months, Musk since said he's "excited about the Twitter situation," during a recent Tesla earnings call."I think it's an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now," he added.Sign up to our...
Indy100

Eric Idle calls out Elon Musk for stealing Monty Python's ideas

Twitter owner Elon Musk said his planned idea of charging the $8 monthly subscription fee to keep and get a blue check verification was influenced by the British comedy troupe Monty Python.But actor, comedian and Monty Python member Eric Idle slammed the tech billionaire for stealing the surreal comedy group's ideas.On Tuesday (1 November), Musk made a tweet, reiterating his position that he wants to charge the fee for Twitter verification. He also joked that the plan was inspired by a sketch from Monty Python."Totally stole idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python, tbh," he tweeted, while...
Indy100

What happened to Tom from MySpace as people long to return to the site

Ever since Elon Musk formally completed his lucrative multi-billion dollar takeover of Twitter people have been hankering for the more simple and more humble era of social media.The richest man in the world's plan for Twitter has so far proved to be very unpopular. Aside from firing a huge amount of Twitter's workforce, Musk's biggest idea is to start charging people $8 a month just to have a verified account, which doesn't seem to be attracting many buyers at all given that Twitter has been free since its inception.There is also the added fear of what might happen if Musk...
Indy100

Twitter users are joining Mastodon in their droves but can't figure out how to use it

The backlash to Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and what that might mean for the future of the website has prompted people to search for alternatives.Given Twitter's popularity, people are keen to find something very similar to it and the one website gaining the most attention right now is Mastodon and it's easy to see why. Aside from a few differences, Mastodon's interface is almost identical to Twitter's but with everything from retweets (or retwoots), likes and bookmarks being there. it also has an edit button! Oh...and you can verify yourself for free.The biggest difference is that Mastodon is...
Indy100

Conspiracy theorist compares Twitter layoffs to Nuremberg trials in bizarre tweet

Conservative political commentator and conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza compared employees at Twitter to Nazis and said layoffs were "Nuremberg time."D'Souza, 61, has purported conspiracy theories throughout his career like claiming former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States. Since Elon Musk first made a bid for Twitter earlier this year, D'Souza has supported him. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterNo surprise that D'Souza also supports Musk laying off Twitter staff, as he believes they have been purposefully censoring right-wing opinions. "Twitter employees signed up to be "good Nazis" and collaborate in enforcing a party line,"...
Indy100

Trump-fan starts stammering after getting fact-checked in real-time

A "MAGA-influenced poll watcher" was left speechless after a reporter fact-checked his claims in real-time that the 2020 election was rigged. In an interview with CNN, a Donald Trump supporter named John Child sat down to discuss his volunteer job as a "poll watcher" to make sure ballots are counted accurately ahead of the midterm elections. Child claimed mail-in ballots from 2020 were where "the big issue was," a lie purported by Trump and allies. "In Pennsylvania, there were 1.8 million mail-in ballots went out, 2.5 million came back," Child told CNN reporter Elle Reeve. Sign up for our free...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Indy100

Woman goes viral for blasting offensive 'hooked nose' TikTok trend

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for blasting an offensive trend that takes aim at bigger noses. The problematic filter, which has since been deleted from the platform, created a "hooked" effect on people's noses – and has since drawn backlash. In one clip, TikTok user Liss (@lislynn13) racked up over a million views for calling out the feature. "Omg I couldn't imagine having a giant ugly huge nose thank god I have this itty bitty ski slope nose!!!" she sarcastically penned as the text overlay. The video was flooded with hundreds of supportive comments, with one praising Liss...
Indy100

KSI stunned after seeing bottles of Prime on sale for £25

Internet celebrity KSI was in disbelief when he found out the energy drink he created with Logan Paul was selling for £25. Since the release of Prime, a hydration energy drink, back in January, fans of KSI, whose real name is Olajide "JJ" Olatunji, and Paul have flocked to stores selling out all inventory. Last week, people were reportedly paying up to £400 for a pack of the hydration beverage on eBay. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterNow, people are paying up to £25 in stores for the highly sought-after drink and Olatunji cannot believe it. The YouTube...
Indy100

Plus-size women in Hooters uniforms sparks debate after viral TikTok

A TikTok video has sparked a lively debate around Hooters and their lack of inclusion, after one user shared an image of a group of plus-sized women dressed in the restaurant chain’s notorious uniforms with the text overlay, “The [world’s] first plus-sized Hooters just opened”. Jaron Furches (@jaronfurches) took to the platform with the clip captioned, “OMW to win customer of the year.” After showing the photo of the women, he is seen gliding towards his apartment door on Heelys, using the popular TikTok sound, “Running Out of Time” from Netflix’s Vivo. The clip became a viral hit overnight, racking...
Indy100

Former Dominos delivery driver says she was once given a 13 cent tip

A former Dominos delivery driver has gone viral after detailing a questionable tip on one of her jobs. TikTok user Laina Rose (@lainarose9) took to the platform with a clip captioned, "Oh how I don’t miss these days," while detailing the delivery trip two years ago. "I just took a delivery that was $21 and 37 cents," she said while starting her car. "They gave me $21 and 51 cents." As she buckles her seatbelt, she humours: "F**k yeah! 13-cent tip!"The clip has racked up over 18,000 comments, with one sharing a situation of their own: "I hated when...
Indy100

Joe Rogan admits that one of craziest conspiracies he's ever pushed was baseless

UFC color commentator and controversial podcaster Joe Rogan admitted that one of his wildest conspiracy theories was, in fact, baseless.The baseless theory was mentioned on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, last month, where he said that a school put a litter box in the bathroom for a "furry" kid.On that episode, Rogan was speaking with a former congresswoman for Hawaii, a story about his friend's wife who works at a school that was required to put a "litter box in the girls' room" because a girl identified as a "furry" or "animal."But on an episode with science writer Michael...
MICHIGAN STATE
Indy100

Nick Cannon got trolled by Ryanair and Ryan Reynolds on same day

Actor and TV host Nick Cannon was trolled by both Ryanair and Ryan Reynolds following news that he is expecting his 11th child.On Thursday (3 November), People reported that Cannon is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott.Cannon and Scott lost their first son together Zen in December 2021. He was only 5 months old.Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Scott shared photos with Cannon from their maternity shoot together. They were both nude in a bathtub.In one of the images, the Wild ‘n Out host can be seen cradling Scott’s bump.Another photo showed Cannon tenderly kissing Scott’s...
Indy100

Indy100

