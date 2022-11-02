ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

Guard accused of running an organized crime ring out of a Pa. jail cell

A guard named the Pizza man helped run an organized crime ring out of a jail cell, according to a grand jury. Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, has been accused of taking an estimated $23,000 in bribes for more than two months last year. Workman reportedly helped prisoner Barry “Bones” Garland run an organized crime enterprise via city jail Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Former corrections officer accused in smuggling ring at Riverside Correctional Facility

A grand jury in Philadelphia has returned indictments against a corrections officer and others in a major smuggling scheme inside the Philadelphia prison system. Barry Garland is accused of running a criminal operation from his cell at the Riverside Correctional Facility by using a cellphone allegedly smuggled in by corrections officer Kalif Workman, said Assistant DA Brett Zakeosian.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Five of Six Arrested in Area Gun Trafficking Bust

NORRISTOWN PA – Five of six members of a gun-trafficking organization, which allegedly bought firearms from across Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region, have been arrested, law enforcement officials said Thursday (Nov. 3, 2022). The last fugitive is still being sought. District attorneys...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Carjacker May Get 25 Years: Feds

A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty to stealing a car at gunpoint early this year, authorities have announced. Shamire Young, 20, could face up to 25 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said a driver stopped at a Wissahickon Avenue gas station early in the morning on March 11, leaving a passenger behind as he walked into the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

How Philadelphians working to end gun violence feel about the Krasner impeachment effort

The first time Larry Krasner ran for Philadelphia district attorney, Terrez McCleary voted for him. When he ran for a second term, she refrained from voting at all. “I don’t agree with a lot of things that his office does, I’m not a fan of his,” said McCleary, who founded Mothers Bonded By Grief after the shooting death of her daughter. “However,” she added, “I do not hold him accountable for a lot of the outcomes of these cases, and a lack of arrests.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring

Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

WHYY

