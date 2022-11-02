Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Former SEPTA manager accused in bribery scheme faces federal charges
James Stevens facing federal bribery and extortion charges after, authorities say, he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for helping Robert Welsh gain millions of dollars in contracts with SEPTA.
Third Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Key Role in Beckley-Philadelphia Firearms Trafficking Conspiracy
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Woodard-Smith admitted to a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.
Philadelphia man charged for stalking, nearly blinding ex-girlfriend in attack
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man has been arrested, charged and faces up to 40 years in prison for an attack on a woman he used to date. The Department of Justice says 45-year-old Victor Ortiz has been charged with stalking and assault. According to a federal indictment, Ortiz followed his...
Guard accused of running an organized crime ring out of a Pa. jail cell
A guard named the Pizza man helped run an organized crime ring out of a jail cell, according to a grand jury. Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, has been accused of taking an estimated $23,000 in bribes for more than two months last year. Workman reportedly helped prisoner Barry “Bones” Garland run an organized crime enterprise via city jail Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported.
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
Former Philly corrections officer charged for role in prison drug ring
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges Thursday against a former Philly prison guard who they said helped an inmate smuggle drugs into the prison to sell.
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
Roxborough High shooting suspects committed separate murder a day earlier, police say
Philadelphia police say three of the suspects in September’s deadly shooting near Roxborough High School will be charged with murder in connection to a separate fatal shooting in North Philadelphia that happened the day before. Three teens — a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — will face new...
Ex-SEPTA manager took cash payments from vendor for inside information, prosecutors say
An ex-SEPTA manager accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a business owner in exchange for information that helped the company secure contracts with the transit authority, federal prosecutors said Friday. James Stevens, the former director of SEPTA's video evidence unit, and Robert Welsh, who owned Spector Logistics, Inc., were...
Former corrections officer accused in smuggling ring at Riverside Correctional Facility
A grand jury in Philadelphia has returned indictments against a corrections officer and others in a major smuggling scheme inside the Philadelphia prison system. Barry Garland is accused of running a criminal operation from his cell at the Riverside Correctional Facility by using a cellphone allegedly smuggled in by corrections officer Kalif Workman, said Assistant DA Brett Zakeosian.
Five of Six Arrested in Area Gun Trafficking Bust
NORRISTOWN PA – Five of six members of a gun-trafficking organization, which allegedly bought firearms from across Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region, have been arrested, law enforcement officials said Thursday (Nov. 3, 2022). The last fugitive is still being sought. District attorneys...
Philadelphia Wawa Shooting Leaves Licensed Gun Owner Wounded, Report Says
A shooting inside of a Philadelphia Wawa overnight left one man wounded, police say. Gunfire erupted in the vestibule of the Frankford Avenue and Academy Road Wawa around 4:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. According to Fox29, a licensed gun owner said something to a man staring at him, when the...
Philly Carjacker May Get 25 Years: Feds
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty to stealing a car at gunpoint early this year, authorities have announced. Shamire Young, 20, could face up to 25 years in federal prison. Prosecutors said a driver stopped at a Wissahickon Avenue gas station early in the morning on March 11, leaving a passenger behind as he walked into the store.
Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
How Philadelphians working to end gun violence feel about the Krasner impeachment effort
The first time Larry Krasner ran for Philadelphia district attorney, Terrez McCleary voted for him. When he ran for a second term, she refrained from voting at all. “I don’t agree with a lot of things that his office does, I’m not a fan of his,” said McCleary, who founded Mothers Bonded By Grief after the shooting death of her daughter. “However,” she added, “I do not hold him accountable for a lot of the outcomes of these cases, and a lack of arrests.”
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring
Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
Police: Woman, 22, critical after shooting in SW Philadelphia; person in custody
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue, inside of a home. Responding officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical...
Thousands line up for hours in North Philadelphia for rally featuring Democratic heavy hitters
Thousands of people stood in a line that wrapped around Temple University’s Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia for blocks, waiting for hours to attend a rally there in support of Democrats on the ballot in Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day.
