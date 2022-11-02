ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
arlingtonmagazine.com

Put These Food Halls on Your Radar

Food halls have been in vogue for years, and Northern Virginia has its share. When you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to gather with friends, consider one of these local emporiums, where the abundant options are sure to satisfy every craving. Assembly. This 29,000-square-foot space at...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
InsideHook

DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites

This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Peet’s Coffee Now Permanently Closed

Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring is now permanently closed, with Starbucks set to take over the space. The store appears to have been emptied out, and signage has been removed. “This location is now closed. Please visit us...
SILVER SPRING, MD
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

MS-13 Members Sentenced For Killings Of Falls Church, Alexandria Teens — “Five MS-13 members were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the killings and kidnappings of two Northern Virginia teens.” [Patch]. It’s Friday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 69 and low...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line

As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
visitpwc.com

Small Business Saturday: Where to Shop in Prince William, VA

The holiday season is upon us and shoppers everywhere are trying to figure out how to adapt to the unconventional circumstances of this year. With many people shifting to online shopping, it's important to remember and support locally owned businesses. Small Business Saturday, which takes place on November 26th, encourages shoppers to support local businesses by shopping small.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alextimes.com

Alexandria’s “secret” pool hall is expanding

Street Lights Billiards Academy is known to many professional pool players and legends worldwide, but many city residents may not know that this secret spot is located right here in Alexandria. The business is even billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast.”. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
idesignarch.com

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia

Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
MCLEAN, VA
DCist

Metro Stations South Of The Airport Reopen This Weekend

Alexandria residents rejoice! The six Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport will reopen on Sunday, after closures since September that allowed Metro to connect the new Potomac Yard station to the rest of the tracks. (The station itself will open in early 2023.) Keep in mind that Metro closure woes will continue on the Yellow Line into the spring.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton

Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
WARRENTON, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Home for the Holidays: Local Festivals & Shows to Help Celebrate the Season

The Falls Church Holiday Tree Fest will be held at Ireland’s Four Provinces and is scheduled for December 2nd and 3rd, with distribution of the trees on December 4th, 2022. Each charity will decorate its own tree and should provide any literature they would like displayed on their table. Highest bid for each tree at the end of the event wins the tree. For more information, visit https://www.vpis.org/culture/vpis-tree-fest/
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Washingtonian.com

Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night

Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
OLNEY, MD
alxnow.com

Poll: Should Alexandria revisit the Confederate street names issue?

Last week, Mayor Justin Wilson said he sands the city to take another pass at renaming streets throughout Alexandria named for Confederate leaders. The announcement comes around two years after the city’s last major push to de-Confederate Alexandria, an effort that saw the Appomattox statue on S. Washington Street removed. The city renamed Jefferson Davis Highway through Alexandria to Richmond Highway a year before that.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

