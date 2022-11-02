Read full article on original website
Prepare for nighttime traffic stops on Rt. 17 in StaffordWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com
Put These Food Halls on Your Radar
Food halls have been in vogue for years, and Northern Virginia has its share. When you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to gather with friends, consider one of these local emporiums, where the abundant options are sure to satisfy every craving. Assembly. This 29,000-square-foot space at...
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
Peet’s Coffee Now Permanently Closed
Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring is now permanently closed, with Starbucks set to take over the space. The store appears to have been emptied out, and signage has been removed. “This location is now closed. Please visit us...
rockvillenights.com
Greek Aroma opens at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos + Menu)
Is now open at Westfield Montgomery Mall. The Greek and Mediterranean grill restaurant's meats are all halal. See the menu in the photos below. Look for Greek Aroma in the Dining Terrace food court, between Panda Express and J. Chow's.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
MS-13 Members Sentenced For Killings Of Falls Church, Alexandria Teens — “Five MS-13 members were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the killings and kidnappings of two Northern Virginia teens.” [Patch]. It’s Friday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 69 and low...
It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line
As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
visitpwc.com
Small Business Saturday: Where to Shop in Prince William, VA
The holiday season is upon us and shoppers everywhere are trying to figure out how to adapt to the unconventional circumstances of this year. With many people shifting to online shopping, it's important to remember and support locally owned businesses. Small Business Saturday, which takes place on November 26th, encourages shoppers to support local businesses by shopping small.
alextimes.com
Alexandria’s “secret” pool hall is expanding
Street Lights Billiards Academy is known to many professional pool players and legends worldwide, but many city residents may not know that this secret spot is located right here in Alexandria. The business is even billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast.”. The...
idesignarch.com
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia
Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
Metro Stations South Of The Airport Reopen This Weekend
Alexandria residents rejoice! The six Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport will reopen on Sunday, after closures since September that allowed Metro to connect the new Potomac Yard station to the rest of the tracks. (The station itself will open in early 2023.) Keep in mind that Metro closure woes will continue on the Yellow Line into the spring.
Inside Nova
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
Falls Church News-Press
Home for the Holidays: Local Festivals & Shows to Help Celebrate the Season
The Falls Church Holiday Tree Fest will be held at Ireland’s Four Provinces and is scheduled for December 2nd and 3rd, with distribution of the trees on December 4th, 2022. Each charity will decorate its own tree and should provide any literature they would like displayed on their table. Highest bid for each tree at the end of the event wins the tree. For more information, visit https://www.vpis.org/culture/vpis-tree-fest/
ffxnow.com
Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm
The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
Two dead in Friday morning shooting at Giant Food in Oxon Hill
Two people are dead following a Friday morning shooting at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill. Prince George's County Police were called to the store on Audrey Lane just before 10:30am.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
alxnow.com
Poll: Should Alexandria revisit the Confederate street names issue?
Last week, Mayor Justin Wilson said he sands the city to take another pass at renaming streets throughout Alexandria named for Confederate leaders. The announcement comes around two years after the city’s last major push to de-Confederate Alexandria, an effort that saw the Appomattox statue on S. Washington Street removed. The city renamed Jefferson Davis Highway through Alexandria to Richmond Highway a year before that.
travelawaits.com
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
‘Twon Was One Of Us:’ Dozens Gather To Remember Antoine Manning, 14-Year-Old Killed On Halloween
This time last year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed November 16 “Clockboyz Day.” The holiday was named in honor of a Watkins Hornets Youth Association football team for their athleticism, sportsmanship, and commitment to preparing Black boys to be leaders in the city. The team had been preparing to celebrate the holiday for weeks.
