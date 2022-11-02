How the Walleye are using last year's finals loss as a motivating tool

For the consistently successful Toledo Walleye organization, the last two postseasons have been close but no cigar and no Cup.

The Walleye have become a model franchise in the ECHL, leading the league in attendance and reaching the Kelly Cup Finals the last two playoff runs. Toledo once again made the Kelly Cup Finals last season only to fall just short to Florida.

The Walleye are off to a 2-1 start this season entering Friday's game at Kalamazoo and Saturday's home opener against Cincinnati.

“The biggest thing with last year is a lot of disappointment,” said Toledo coach Dan Watson. “I think we felt we had the team that was going to get the job done. We didn't get it done. So it does make you hungrier.”

Watson, who has a 227-93-27 record in five seasons as head coach, believes the disappointment has only strengthened the organization's resolve.

“It is a grind through the regular season, and the playoffs are a whole other animal,” Watson said. “People don't realize how hard it is to get there, or how much it takes.”

Professional hockey was founded in the city 75 years ago, and Toledo's teams have won 11 championships.

However, the franchise is still seeking the city's first title since the Storm won the ECHL's Riley Cup in 1994.

“When you're that close, it's always one or two breaks in the series,” Watson said. “It's just making those breaks. And all of a sudden you're the team looking up and watching the celebration. So we have to work hard to find ways to be that team that makes those breaks.”

Simon Denis, the top-scoring defenseman in team history with 90 points in 122 games, has returned to the place where he started his career after a four-year stint overseas.

“Hockey means everything to the city,” Denis said. “You see the support we get. The fans are very loyal. I think bringing a title to them would mean everything. There's no doubt you can cement yourself into history here. And you know, it's one of those things where if you can get it done here, you'll be remembered.”

Forward Brandon Hawkins, the team's prolific producer who tied for the ECHL lead in goals scored (35 in 52 games) last season, is calling it the “Revenge Tour.”

“You understand the feeling, and you hate the taste that's left in your mouth,” Hawkins said. “We're on a revenge tour. I hate losing. I hate losing more than I like winning.”

For six consecutive seasons, the franchise has earned a spot in the playoffs and has won 72 percent of its games during the regular season.

The Walleye finished in first place in their division six times in the last seven seasons. Last season, Toledo went 49-19-4 and posted 102 points to finish first in the Central Division.

Toledo then went 13-8 in the Kelly Cup playoffs. The Walleye defeated Cincinnati, Wheeling, and then Utah in the Western Conference finals. But then lost to Florida four games to one in the Finals.

“It's extremely hard to win it all,” veteran forward John Albert said. “To lose obviously stinks. But it's part of the game. You have to learn from it. That's why you want to come back.”

Goaltender Max Milosek remembers the feeling of watching Florida celebrate its title.

“I took it all in, as bad as it hurt,” Milosek said. “I want to know how it feels to be on that side. I don't want to be sitting there watching someone else with a trophy. But there are a lot of lessons. I know we can do it.”

Watson opted not to upset the apple cart. He brought back 12 players — an unusually high number for an ECHL team — including five of their top eight scorers (Hawkins, Mitchell Heard, Albert, Brett Boeing, and Conlan Keenan).

“The reason so many guys came back is because you're so close, and it's such a good organization,” Boeing said. “You want to win so bad for these fans. Everybody wants to be here. The reason why I've done so well at home every single year is because of the energy the fans bring. It's so easy to get up. The adrenaline within guys is obvious.”

Forward Sam Craggs, who played in 11 games for the team last year after completing his college career at Bowling Green, was the only rookie on the opening-day roster.

The team also has added significant pieces including forwards Gordie Green, Lukas Craggs, and Thomas Ebbing, as well as defensemen Kurt Gosselin and Tommy Parran.

“We were looking for guys that approach the game with competitiveness night in and night out and I think we did a good job of that,” Watson said.

The top ECHL free agents are attracted to the organization in large part because of the team's loyal following. The Walleye led the ECHL in attendance last season (7,358 per game) and ranked second in each of the previous five seasons.

“It's great to get all these really good players who want to come to play here and the fans are probably the biggest part of that,” Watson said. “Everybody wants to play in front of an atmosphere like that. And winning helps for sure. But we offer a lot that teams at this level don't have.”

Denis said he came back to push the team over the top.

“There's no doubt that this city's behind this team,” he added. “Two times in a row now they've gotten to that final stage, and I think the guys that are still here know what it would mean to the fans.”

In the finals, two of the team's four losses were by one goal, including Game 5 in overtime.

The Walleye also had a 4-1 win in the series and were outscored 14-11.

“There were all close games,” Milosek said. “They could have gone either way. The overtime game could have changed the series. But that's sports, it's hockey, and hopefully, you can learn from the mistakes that we made, especially with how many returners we have.”

Milosek spent part of his summer watching videos from the Kelly Cup Finals.

“It was hard, but that's what I did for the first month,” he said. “That gave me some motivation to get back there this year.”

Heard joined the team in December last season looking to win his first title.

“We definitely have a bitter taste in our mouths,” Heard said. “But it makes you appreciate how hard it is. The fans are one of the main reasons why I'm back. And obviously, we want to win it for them.”

Or as Gordi Myer, a Sylvania native and the team's top-scoring defenseman last season, succinctly put it:

“It’s Kelly Cup or bust.”