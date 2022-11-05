ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Police arrest second teen for allegedly shooting NFL player in robbery attempt

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjQyn_0iwFiuus00

Washington, D.C. police announced the second arrest of a teen related to the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. on Friday.

Police announced on Friday an unnamed "15-year-old juvenile male (who was 14 at the time of the offense), of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun)."

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested for the attempted armed robbery and carjacking of Robinson Jr. back in August, according to Washington, D.C., police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Robinson was shot twice in the leg during the attempted robbery.

Authorities don't think that Robinson was targeted.

MORE: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson shot in leg during attempted carjacking, police say

Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the community tips helped them to make the arrest Wednesday morning.

Police are asking for help finding two other individuals related to this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WUYL_0iwFiuus00
Greg Fiume/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders reacts with teammates during pregame against the Tennessee Titans at FedEx Field on Oct. 9, 2022, in Landover, Md.

"This arrest was the result of hard work and dedication to the mission of combating violent crime," ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher C. Amon told reporters on Wednesday.

Robinson was in Washington on Aug. 28 when he was apparently approached by two juveniles who tried to steal his car and a struggle ensued, police said at the time.

Robinson was selected from Alabama in the third round of the 2022 draft in April.

He hit the field for the first time since the injury in October.

