Paul Pelosi attack: Security cameras at SF home not monitored at time of break-in, police confirm

By Stephanie Sierra, J.R. Stone via
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

More details have emerged about the security around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home.

U.S. Capitol Police had cameras outside of the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but they were not monitored, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. According to the sources, Capitol Police saw the flash of police lights on the camera, rewound the video, and saw the break-in.

But early Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Capitol Police confirmed with ABC News that the cameras were not actively monitored.

EXCLUSIVE: Former partner of accused Paul Pelosi attacker DePape reveals new details about suspect

The former partner of the man accused of attacking Speaker Pelosi's husband at their SF home on Friday is revealing new details about the suspect.

"While the Speaker was with her security detail in Washington, D.C., the San Francisco cameras were not actively monitored as they are when the Speaker is at the residence," the USPC wrote in a statement.

The USPC said the command center monitors around 1,800 cameras, including the Pelosi home, and they generally monitor the feed when the House Speaker is at home.

The rest of the statement reads in part:

"The Command Center personnel noticed the police activity on the screen and used the feeds to monitor the response and assist investigators.

The Department has begun an internal security review and will be gathering input and questions from our Congressional stakeholders. We have been immensely grateful for the critical support the Congress already provided to secure the U.S. Capitol Complex after January 6, 2021. The funding was vital for us to implement dozens of immediate improvements. Now we will fast-track the work we have already been doing to enhance the protection of Members outside of Washington, D.C., while also providing new protective options that will address concerns following Friday's targeted attack.

Our brave men and women are working around the clock to meet this urgent mission during this divisive time. In the meantime, a significant change that will have an immediate impact will be for people across our country to lower the temperature on political rhetoric before it's too late."

VIDEO: State Sen. Weiner remembers Pelosi attack suspect from 10 years ago; details death threats he's faced

As new details emerge about the Friday morning attack on Paul Pelosi, elected officials are paying closer attention to their own security detail.

The Washington Post was the first to report this detail.

But what about an alarm? Did it go off?

"So whether or not they had an alarm is still a part of this investigation," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Sources confirm to the I-Team, the House Speaker does have a private security system. And questions are being raised about how the security system interacted with police agencies in the early morning hours of Friday's attack.

Multiple sources confirmed to ABC News when the home security alarm is triggered, the private security system is supposed to notify the San Francisco Police Dept. first and then U.S. Capitol Police. But two sources familiar with the matter say U.S. Capitol Police never received a call from the private security system and it's unclear whether the alarm ever went off.

RELATED: Former neighbors describe Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape as 'quiet, evasive'

A huge oversight paired with no physical security detail.

"We've had postings at the Pelosi residence in the past. These threats aren't new. Let's be very clear," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott during Monday's press conference. "As of right now the SFPD is assisting with security. We will do whatever is necessary and we'll sort out whatever we need to sort out."

A public records request filed by the I-Team revealed another potential security oversight.

Stephanie Sierra: "Why isn't there some sort of MOU or formal agreement between SFPD and U.S. Capitol Police?"

Chief Scott: "There may be in the future but currently there is not. And we have worked with capitol police before."

The department has been unable to confirm if there was any prior formal agreement between the two agencies, despite the chief elaborating they've repeatedly assisted U.S. Capitol Police in the past. The I-Team confirmed MOU agreements have been issued with other Bay Area police departments to provide security surveillance for elected officials after threats have been made.

Capitol Police have installed cameras at the homes of congressional leaders in recent years and have the ability to monitor and record the cameras in their command center, sources told ABC News. At the time of the attack, Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail. Capitol Police is also considering additional protection for families of Congressional leadership, but sources said no firm decision has been made.

MORE: With election 6 days away, Pres. Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger has said his department is looking at providing added security for members of Congress after last week's assault on Paul Pelosi.

"The USCP has engaged in a review of Friday's incident," Manger said in a statement. "We believe today's political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress. This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership. Hopefully, you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors."

The suspect arrested for allegedly attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi' s husband pled not guilty on Tuesday to all six felony charges filed against him.

A court filing released Tuesday night reveals chilling new details about what prosecutors allege 42-year-old suspect David DePape was planning after the attack. According to the filing, DePape was on a "suicide mission" and planned to target other state and federal politicians, their families, and a local professor.

The filing also indicated after Paul Pelosi was hit with the hammer he laid unconscious on the floor for three minutes before waking up in a pool of his own blood.

The suspect allegedly told police: "I didn't really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I'm not going to stand here and do nothing, even if it costs me my life."

The document went on to quote DePape saying, "I'm sick of the insane level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C. I came here to have a little chat with his wife."

DePape was assigned 20-year veteran Deputy Public Defender Adam Lipson as his counsel. Cameras were not allowed inside, but courtroom sketches show DePape walked in with a sling on his right shoulder. His attorney says he dislocated his shoulder during the arrest.

VIDEO: Who's David DePape? What we know about suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at SF home

David DePape, the suspect in a violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband inside their home, took a hard turn to conspiracy theories in recent months.

Lipson spoke briefly with reporters after the arraignment, calling out the "speculations" and "rumors" circulating about this case - adding he believes DePape is vulnerable to misinformation. He made it clear he would be thoroughly looking into DePape's mental state.

"What I will say is that there's been a lot of speculation regarding Mr. DePape's vulnerability to misinformation," Lipson said. "That's certainly something we're going to delve into as his defense team."

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC7's Stephanie Sierra there should be no assumptions of mental issues at this time.

"What his defense will be - we don't know - that's something we will have to see play out in this case," said Jenkins. "And what access he had to social media is something that would still be a part of the investigation."

Legal analyst Steven Clark commented on the amount of new, detailed information released within the 'Motion to Detain' including the moments Paul Pelosi called 911. Pelosi documented as saying several times that "he didn't know the man." The suspect was heard in the background saying "he was friends of theirs," to which Pelosi again clarified that he didn't know the man.

RELATED: As Election Day looms, Bay Area leaders say tone, tenor of politics needs change amid Pelosi attack

"What his defense will be we don't know that's something we will have to see play out in this case," said Jenkins. "And what access he had to social media is something that would still be a part of the investigation."

Speaker Pelosi stopped by her Pacific Heights home Tuesday. Her husband Paul continues to recover at San Francisco General from a skull fracture and significant injuries to his right arm and hand.

Sources tell ABC News that the Pelosi family has already watched the surveillance video recorded from cameras at the house and that they will soon be shown body camera video from officers that has not been released, of DePape attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Hon. Diane Northway, a visiting judge presiding over the case, granted a protective order for both Speaker Pelosi and her husband that requires DePape to have no contact with them and stay more than 160 yards away from the block of their home. The Speaker mentioned in a statement released Monday, Paul (82) is making steady progress in what will be a long recovery.

DePape will remain detained without bail at the San Francisco County jail. A date will be set for his preliminary hearing Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

