ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

New demands for election as Rishi Sunak tears up pledges

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfrU3_0iwEgdei00

Rishi Sunak has sparked new demands for an immediate general election by indicating that he is ready to tear up a whole range of spending pledges – including the Northern Powerhouse high-speed rail link – as he struggles to balance the government’s books in this month’s crucial autumn statement .

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner told The Independent that the prime minister had shredded his authority by going back on past promises, and called on him to go to the country immediately to seek a mandate from voters.

A senior spokesperson for the prime minister said he was no longer committed to any of the promises made during his bid for the Tory leadership this summer, which included a cut to 16p in the basic rate of income tax by 2029 and a massive increase in offshore wind power.

And the aide also raised fresh concerns that chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s 17 November statement will ditch the inflation link for pensions and benefits, as she said Mr Sunak did not regard himself as bound by previous pledges to protect them.

Transport secretary Mark Harper signalled that Mr Sunak was backing away from predecessor Liz Truss’s £40bn promise of “a full new line all the way from Liverpool to Hull with a stop in Bradford”.

Instead, he said the government was returning to Boris Johnson’s 2021 Integrated Rail Plan, which bypassed Bradford and relied largely on upgrades to existing track rather than new lines.

The comments have fuelled demands for an early general election, which saw hundreds of workers join an Election Now rally called by the TUC in Westminster.

Ms Rayner said: “Rishi Sunak has shredded the Tories’ manifesto pledges and junked all the promises he made, all the while falsely claiming he was elected prime minister,

“The hard truth is that no one voted for this. This prime minister has no mandate and no authority. Instead of running scared from voters, he should do the decent thing and call an election so the British public can have a proper say on the country’s future.”

And Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak and his Conservatives have no credible or moral mandate to govern Britain.

“People deserve better than a prime minister who has seemingly abandoned his failed leadership campaign pledges and clinched power. As every day goes by, the calls for a general election get stronger.”

Do you want an immediate general election?

A petition started by The Independent for an immediate national vote has gathered more than 460,000 signatures.

Mr Hunt is understood to be looking for a 50/50 mix of tax rises and spending cuts as he tries to fill a £50bn gap in the public finances left after Ms Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget, in a process which government sources have admitted will be “tough”.

Mr Sunak’s press secretary made clear that the government’s straitened circumstances are likely to render unaffordable many of the promises he made while battling Ms Truss for the votes of Tory members.

Promises included:

  • A 10-point plan for immigration involving the construction of purpose-built accommodation to end the “farce” of housing asylum seekers in hotels
  • The creation of a “Russell Group of world-class technical colleges”
  • The “rejuvenation” of high streets up and down the country
  • A ban on housebuilding in the green belt and an end to the “war on motorists”.

Mr Sunak has already abandoned plans set out over the summer to fine patients £10 for missed NHS appointments and to hold migrants on cruise ships. He has also U-turned on a promise to permit fracking where local communities support it.

But his press secretary has now gone further, telling a Westminster briefing that, while the “sentiment” of the campaign pledges remains intact, “we are looking at whether it is the right time to take them forward”.

She added: "We need to take some time to make sure what is deliverable and what is possible, and engaging with stakeholders and with the relevant secretaries of state as well.

"Obviously, those are pledges that were made a few months ago now and the context is somewhat different, obviously, economically. We need to look again."

She said that Mr Sunak was committed to the “promise of the manifesto” from 2019 in general terms but refused to commit to “the promises in the manifesto”, such as the triple lock protection for pensions.

“The context, politically and economically, has changed significantly since that time,” she said, pointing to the cost of the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine. “He is committed to the promise of the manifesto but I’m not going to get drawn into the specifics.”

Asked for examples of manifesto pledges he still supported, she said: “A stronger NHS, better schools and safer streets.”

Meanwhile, Mr Harper indicated that the government was backing away from Ms Truss’s promise, made only weeks ago, of a full-scale high-speed rail link between poorly connected cities in the North.

“Things that the former prime minister said – Rishi Sunak made it clear when he became prime minister that for all the best motives, a number of mistakes were made and he was elected as prime minister in part to fix them,” said the transport secretary.

“So we’re going back to our 2019 manifesto looking at the commitments we made.”

He added: “We are very committed to delivering what is in the Integrated Rail Plan and there are a number of options for how we deliver high-speed services to Leeds and that’s what I’m looking at.”

The chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, Henri Murison, said that sticking to the plan would be “a serious setback for levelling up”.

“It means they’re still falling short of the ambition in the 2019 manifesto on which they were elected,” he said.

“It raises serious questions about their plans for growth, given that the North’s woeful transport infrastructure continues to weigh down our economy and hold back private investment.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sunak tears up manifesto of promises from leadership election OLD

Rishi Sunak has torn up his manifesto of pledges from the summer’s leadership contest, including a 10-point plan to tackle immigration.The prime minister’s press secretary told reporters that Mr Sunak is in discussions with ministers to determine which of his promises are still “deliverable” and “possible” – and every pledge is on the table.She also threw into doubt whether the PM regards himself as bound by key pledges from the Tories’ 2019 general election manifesto, like the pensions “triple lock”, or his promise as chancellor to uprate benefits in line with inflation.And while she said that Mr Sunak remains...
The Independent

Williamson faces inquiry over abusive messages to Tory chief whip

Cabinet Office minister Sir Gavin Williamson is facing an investigation over a series of abusive and threatening messages sent to the then Tory chief whip complaining he had been excluded from the Queen’s funeral.Sir Gavin, who was a backbencher at the time, accused Wendy Morton of using the death of the monarch to “punish” senior MPs who were out of favour with Liz Truss’s government.The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”The paper said the then party...
The Independent

‘Blood on your hands’: Sister of Briton on hunger strike in Egypt begs Rishi Sunak to act

The sister of a British citizen who will start a water strike in an Egyptian jail this weekend has warned Rishi Sunak and world leaders they will have “blood on their hands” if they do not intervene to free him during Cop27.Mr Sunak has announced he will participate in the United Nations climate conference, which will take place in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, in his first diplomatic visit as premier.Sanaa Seif called on Mr Sunak to work to free her brother Alaa Abdel-Fattah, saying no action “will be interpreted as a green light to kill [Alaa]” right...
The Independent

Brazil election - live: World leaders congratulate Lula as he pips Bolsonaro to become president

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election to become Brazil’s next president.With 98.8% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote — Lula had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2% — the election authority said his victory was a mathematical certainty.Mr Lula da Silva, the country’s former president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore the country’s more prosperous past but faces headwinds in a polarised society.It is a stunning return to power for Lula, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving...
The Independent

Tories no longer ‘the party of homeowners’, says Davey

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will step up calls for an immediate general election, accusing the Conservatives of unleashing “chaos” on the economy.In a keynote address on Sunday, Sir Ed will say that after the turmoil of past weeks – with many families facing crippling increases in mortgage repayments – the Tories can never again claim to be “the party of homeowners”.He will call for the creation of a £3 billion mortgage protection fund – paid for by reversing cuts to the bank levy and bank surcharge – to assist families facing crippling increases in their repayments.Under the Lib...
The Independent

Detainees behind immigration centre violence ‘will be held to account’

A group of armed detainees behind the “violence and disorder” at a west London immigration centre during a power outage will be held to account, a minister has said.No one was injured during the “disturbance” incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport on Friday night, according to immigration minister Robert Jenrick.It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went out into the courtyard area armed with various weaponry.None of the detainees left the premises during the incident, and they have since been returned to their rooms.The perpetrators of this disturbance will be held to account.Immigration...
The Independent

Homeowners will never trust Tories again as mortgage bills soar, Ed Davey tells Sunak

Homeowners will never trust the Tories again as their mortgage bills soar, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey will say, as he accuses Rishi Sunak of running scared of an election.In a speech delayed by the Queen’s death, the Lib Dem leader will also liken the prime minister and his chancellor to “bank robbers” as they prepare to unleash more big spending cuts.Sir Ed will argue it is “obvious” that the UK needs a general election after months of political chaos, accusing Mr Sunak of refusing to give voters the choice because he would be kicked out of No 10.The...
The Independent

Sunak to tell world leaders there must be no ‘backsliding’ on climate change

Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to move “further and faster” in transitioning away from damaging fossil fuels as he pledges to make the UK a “clean energy superpower”.The Prime Minister travels to Egypt on Sunday ahead of the Cop27 international climate change summit with a warning that tackling global warming is “fundamental” to future prosperity and security.In his address on Monday, he will argue the “shock” to the oil and gas markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines the need to move to cheaper, cleaner and safer sources of energy.He will urge leaders assembled at the Red Sea...
The Independent

Starmer: Immigration not the solution to challenges in NHS

Sir Keir Starmer has said immigration is not the solution to solving the challenges facing the NHS.The Labour leader has said his party will not support open borders and will instead back a “fair” points-based system.He hit out at the crises facing the health sector as he accused the UK Government of “short-term fixes” and sticking “plasters over problems”.Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Sir Keir was asked about the numbers he would like to reduce immigration to.He said: “What I would like to see is the numbers go down in some areas.“I think we are recruiting too many people...
The Independent

Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels

Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
The Independent

Cop27 climate talks in Egypt: key questions answered

As Cop27 gets under way in Egypt, here are answers to some of the key questions about the climate conference.– What is Cop27?It is the latest set of UN climate negotiations which take place every year, and this year is taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, following last year’s conference, Cop26, which the UK hosted in Glasgow.– What will be discussed?One of the central issues is that action is needed to cut fossil fuels and the greenhouse gases driving climate change, as we are currently on course for 2.4-2.6C of warming – which the UN warns would be catastrophic.Developed countries...
The Independent

Sunak announces extra bank holiday to mark King’s coronation

The Government has proclaimed an additional bank holiday to mark the coronation of the King next year.Downing Street said the holiday will fall on Monday May 8 following the coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on Saturday May 6. It will take place across the UK.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that – as was the case with the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 – it will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our countryRishi SunakThe announcement follows calls from...
AFP

UK turning against Brexit and Tories look doomed: top pollster

A persistent majority of Britons think Brexit was a mistake, one of the UK's leading pollsters said Wednesday, forecasting near-certain defeat for the Conservatives at the next election. The election is not due for another two years but as it stands, the Conservatives are in deep trouble after installing their third prime minister of the year.
The Independent

Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants

A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
The Independent

UK nurses vote to strike in first ever national action

Nurses across the UK have voted to strike in the first ever national action over a pay dispute.The strike ballot among more than 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) was the biggest ever in the union’s 106-year history.Its general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Our strike action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses – we have their support in doing this.”Although counting is still under way, it is understood that RCN officials believe enough members have voted for winter industrial action which is set to take place within a few weeks, possibly before...
The Guardian

Friday briefing: The grim reality of what happens to migrants after they leave detention

Good morning. Yesterday afternoon, Suella Braverman visited the Manston asylum processing centre. The home secretary arrived from Dover, about 20 miles away, by Chinook helicopter. She didn’t speak to the media, instead issuing a statement saying she was “incredibly proud of the skill and dedication shown to tackle this challenging situation”. But the challenges show no sign of going away.
The Independent

Department for Education reprimanded over ‘woeful’ betting firms data breach

The Department for Education (DfE) has been reprimanded by the UK’s data protection watchdog after it allowed gambling companies to access a database of children’s learning records.The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the DfE’s poor due diligence allowed the database of pupils’ learning records meant for use by education providers to be accessed by a firm to check whether those opening online gambling accounts were 18.An investigation by the data protection regulator found that a database of pupils’ learning records was used by Trust Systems Software UK Ltd, trading as Trustopia, an employment screening firm, to check whether people opening...
The Independent

Immigration officials target mosques, temples and churches to advise people to return home

Immigration enforcement officials are targeting places of worship to advise people with insecure statuses to go back to their countries of origin, The Independent has learned.Specialist teams from the Home Office have carried out more than 400 “community engagement surgeries” at temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches over the past three years – a fourfold rise since 2019.In at least three instances last year, officials carried out immigration enforcement visits at places of worship that resulted in taking people directly to an airport, according to figures obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act request.Migrant groups and charities criticised the...
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy