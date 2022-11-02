Read full article on original website
Related
Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
brides.com
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Secretly Tied the Knot Last Month
Congratulations are in order for Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico! Mariana Varela, who was crowned Miss Argentina 2020, and Fabiola Valentín, who is Miss Puerto Rico 2020, made a grand reveal on Instagram on Sunday, October 30, 2022, explaining that not only were the two women in a relationship, but that they also got secretly married at the San Juan courthouse two days earlier, on October 28. To share the news, the couple posted a joint Instagram with a caption written in Spanish. It translates to: "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22 ❤️💍✨."
32 practical yet thoughtful holiday gifts you’ll wish you’d thought of sooner
When it comes to giving a practical gift for Christmas and the holidays, it's important to find the sweet spot of items that are useful but also feel like a true gift to your friends and family. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that do just that.
Phys.org
Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe
Alexandria, Egypt's fabled second city and its biggest port, is in danger of disappearing below the waves within decades. With its land sinking, and the sea rising due to global warming, the metropolis Alexander the Great founded on the Nile Delta is teetering on the brink. Even by the United...
The best hard-shell carry-on luggage of 2022
We tested Away, Calpak, Samsonite and more to find the best carry-on luggage on the market.
Police deal with 'disturbance' involving armed detainees at London immigration center
Police were deployed to an immigration center near London Saturday following what they called a "disturbance."
Time Out Global
This is where you should travel in 2023, according to National Geographic
It’s never too early to get thinking about next year’s big trip. But where should you go? Well, venerable mag National Geographic has revealed its ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023, offering a few pointers as to the travel experiences that should be on your radar over the next 12 months or so.
LGBTQ World Cup Fans Fear Prison For Kissing In Qatar
The Brits are sending their own special officers to Qatar to protect fans from police during the World Cup.
The chicken sandwich isn't enough for Popeyes anymore
When Popeyes launched its crispy chicken sandwich in 2019, the menu item sold out in just two weeks. When it came back, it was a massive hit — the sandwich was so popular it helped lift sales for the chicken chain. Popeyes has sold nuggets and fish sandwiches modeled on the item to try to build off its success.
getnews.info
Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa given by India
Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world. Plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. Travelers require a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the e-Visa for India for short stays. In 2014, the country first introduced an e-visa system, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. In the years that followed, other countries were added to the shortlist. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, which is a multiple-entry visa allowing stays of up to 180 days in the country. US travelers can obtain an e-Visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
This tunic might be the trendiest sweater of the season
Fashion bloggers and influencers love Free People's Ottoman Slouchy Tunic. First unveiled in 2015, the Ottoman sweater has been rereleased each year in new colors that devotees then clamor to buy before they sell out.
Germany's leader and top CEOs have arrived in Beijing. They need China more than ever
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in China on Friday with a team of corporate leaders and a clear signal: it wants to keep doing business with the world's second largest economy.
Travel news: 3 European neighbors and their record-breaking train and tunnel projects
(CNN) — The longest-ever passenger train has launched in Switzerland, a century-old tunnel has opened up under Niagara Falls, a new cheese was crowned the world's best and a bread sculpture of Harrison Ford has mouths watering in California. Here's what happened in travel news this week. Trains and...
'Only God knows when we can meet,' says marathon runner Gotytom Gebreslase, cut off from her parents amid conflict in Ethiopia
It's almost a year since marathon runner Gotytom Gebreslase last spoke to her parents over the phone, a detachment she feels most strongly during races.
What are 'emissions?' What is 'net zero?' Here are the climate change terms you should know
Here are other terms to know to keep up with COP27, understand what's at stake and, most importantly, sound smart around the dinner table.
An underwater cavern is one of many safe havens that could help restore the marine world
This week, dive beneath the waves with an 87-year-old oceaographer dedicated to protecting areas of the ocean critical to its health, meet vulnerable ragged tooth sharks, uncover the strange story of a missing fossil, see a smiling sun, and more.
A priceless fossil destroyed in WWII has resurfaced in an unusual way
The first complete skeleton of a prehistoric marine reptile was thought to be lost forever in a bombing raid in London in 1941. While the actual bones are long gone, a chance discovery has resurrected two casts of the famous fossil.
Twitter prepares to roll out new paid subscription service that includes blue checkmark
Twitter on Saturday launched an updated version of its iOS app that promises to allow users to pay a monthly subscription to receive a blue checkmark on their profiles, a feature that Elon Musk, the company's new owner, has proposed as a way to fight spam on the platform.
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0