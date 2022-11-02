ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
brides.com

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Secretly Tied the Knot Last Month

Congratulations are in order for Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico! Mariana Varela, who was crowned Miss Argentina 2020, and Fabiola Valentín, who is Miss Puerto Rico 2020, made a grand reveal on Instagram on Sunday, October 30, 2022, explaining that not only were the two women in a relationship, but that they also got secretly married at the San Juan courthouse two days earlier, on October 28. To share the news, the couple posted a joint Instagram with a caption written in Spanish. It translates to: "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22 ❤️💍✨."
Phys.org

Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe

Alexandria, Egypt's fabled second city and its biggest port, is in danger of disappearing below the waves within decades. With its land sinking, and the sea rising due to global warming, the metropolis Alexander the Great founded on the Nile Delta is teetering on the brink. Even by the United...
Time Out Global

This is where you should travel in 2023, according to National Geographic

It’s never too early to get thinking about next year’s big trip. But where should you go? Well, venerable mag National Geographic has revealed its ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023, offering a few pointers as to the travel experiences that should be on your radar over the next 12 months or so.
CNN

The chicken sandwich isn't enough for Popeyes anymore

When Popeyes launched its crispy chicken sandwich in 2019, the menu item sold out in just two weeks. When it came back, it was a massive hit — the sandwich was so popular it helped lift sales for the chicken chain. Popeyes has sold nuggets and fish sandwiches modeled on the item to try to build off its success.
getnews.info

Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa given by India

Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world. Plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. Travelers require a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the e-Visa for India for short stays. In 2014, the country first introduced an e-visa system, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. In the years that followed, other countries were added to the shortlist. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, which is a multiple-entry visa allowing stays of up to 180 days in the country. US travelers can obtain an e-Visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
BBC

Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026

True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. M﻿ap experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. T﻿hey said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
