Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake closes campaign office over envelope with white powder – reports
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate’s staffer opened the envelope and is under medical supervision, spokesperson says
msn.com
US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD
The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles. The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the...
msn.com
Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster shows higher immune response, but new COVID cases climb back above 40,000 a day
First the good news: Pfizer Inc. and Germany-based partner BioNTech SE said updated trial data for their omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent booster showed a “substantially higher” immune response in adults than the original COVID-19 vaccine. The companies said the Phase 2/3 clinical-trial data, collected one month after the boosters...
msn.com
1,000-page document alleges politicization of FBI and DOJ under Biden
House Judiciary Republicans Friday released a new report alleging that there is a “rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse,” at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department. According to the over 1,000-page report, FBI whistleblowers said the bureau’s Washington hierarchy is “rotted to its core” and...
msn.com
Comrades in arms are reunited after bonding on deployment
It's rare that military working dogs get to go home to their handlers after retiring. Happily, there are a few exceptions. The story of Senior Airman Jenna Canada and her military working dog Akim started when they were deployed together in South Korea. Jenna's first dog had been medically retired, and in the wake of that, her relationship with Akim didn't get off to a great start.
Comments / 0