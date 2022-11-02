ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo crews set to begin picking up leaves

By The Balde
 3 days ago

Toledo’s seasonal leaf collection is scheduled to start Nov. 7 and there are several ways for residents to keep track of the days that trucks and crews will be visiting their streets, city officials said.

Each Friday, the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages will list specific streets being picked up over a two-week period. Residents may also sign up for text alerts or they may call Engage Toledo for specific information.

Signs will also be posted on streets altering to the pick-up days. Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb and not on the street, and to also to refrain from parking on the street on those days.

The collection should be complete by the end of the year and once an area is picked up, crews will not return.

The link to sign up for text alerts is toledo.oh.gov .

To access a city map with information on specific collection week by searching an address visit: toledo.oh.gov/leaf-pickup .

To contact Engage Toledo call: 419-936-2020

