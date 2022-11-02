ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ in surprise Arizona rally appearance

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWsTf_0iwCoUNP00

Arizona Republican Kari Lake lauded Donald Trump ’s former strategist Steve Bannon as a “modern-day George Washington” as he made a surprise appearance to campaign for her in the state.

The right-wing former TV anchor is involved in a competitive race with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, to be the state’s governor.

“I want you to meet and give a big Arizona welcome to one of my favorite guys in the world, one of the most patriotic men I know, I call him a modern-day George Washington, Steve Bannon,” she told a crowd on Tuesday night.

Ms Lake is a pro-Trump Republican who has supported the one-term president’s lies about 2020 election fraud.

After he was brought out on stage, Mr Bannon told the crowd that “Arizona has a rendezvous with destiny” on election day next week.

“It started here back in November of 2020. It started right here. And it’s going to end right here,” he told the crowd.

Mr Bannon, who is also an election denier, has been sentenced to four months in prison after being convicted of defying a subpoena from the January 6 House select committee probing the attack on the US Capitol.

Earlier this week, Ms Lake drew a big laugh from her supporters as she made a joke about the brutal hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school, they act like it is. Nancy Pelosi , well, she’s got protection when she’s in DC, apparently, her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” she said.

Comments / 96

Ray Mena
2d ago

and how Mega trumpist pundits like Kary Lake may be contributing to broad societal confusion and the inability to distinguish between ideology and fact.

Reply(16)
39
trump is a traitor
2d ago

Why isn’t bannon in prison already. Anyone else would be after being sentenced to three months for contempt. It’s a travesty of justice.

Reply
30
Jay Dolive
2d ago

Did she remember to tell them that her "modern day George Washington" is also a crook who has no problem defrauding the MAGA folks for Money?

Reply
25
The Independent

The Independent

