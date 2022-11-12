WWE Schedule: WWE Survivor Series 2022 card, odds, and watch times

The premium live events WWE schedule continues on Nov. 26 when the world leader in professional wrestling returns to Boston for the Thanksgiving-season tradition that is Survivor Series.

What is Next WWE PPV?

After an action-packed card in Saudi Arabia for the second edition of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel series, the organization returns to the United for its next premium live event, WWE Survivor Series.

The card from Boston, Massachusetts has not yet been set, but two matches that are expected to take place will be the first-ever War Games bouts in WWE history. The match that features two rings enclosed in a cage was a staple of WCW content for many years and has been used previously in the company’s developmental league NXT.

Early speculation suggests that WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Bloodline will be in the men’s version of the match.

How to watch Survivor Series 2022 on Nov. 26

This WWE event takes place at TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

The card will begin at 7 PM ET and air exclusively on streaming service Peacock

You can purchase seats to the event at Vivid Seats

WWE Survivor Series card

Men’s WarGames Match: Team Reigns vs. Team McIntyre (Rumored)

Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Io Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, TBD) vs. Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, two TBD)

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (Rumored)

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (Rumored)

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor (Rumored)

Upcoming WWE PPV events

Date Event Time (ET) Location Saturday, Dec. 10 NXT Deadline 7 PM Orlando, Florida Saturday, Jan. 28 WWE Royal Rumble 2023 7 PM San Antonio, Texas Saturday, Feb. 18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 7 PM Montreal, Canada Sat., Apr. 1 & Sun., Apr. 2 WWE Wrestlemania 39 7 PM Los Angeles, California

Why are WWE PPVs on Saturday?

For most of the company’s history, WWE events usually took place on Sunday nights, and for a time, in the afternoon. However, with Sunday growing into an even bigger night for professional sports, and the UFC and boxing making Saturday a go-to “fight night,” WWE has switched to having their major events on the first evening of the weekend.

What is a WWE Premium Live Event?

Many wrestling fans are used to WWE having pay-per-view cards once a month. However, with the creation of the WWE Network, and then its eventual move to the streaming service Peacock, the company no longer produces traditional PPV events. Instead, they now call their major shows on Peacock Premium Live Events (PLE) instead of PPVs.

What is the real meaning of WWE?

WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. The promotion changed its name to WWE in 2002 after the World Wildlife Fund sued to have exclusive rights to the WWF acronym. An acronym the wrestling company had been using for a couple of decades after being previously known as WWWF.

Is WWE real or acting?

WWE and professional wrestling are very much acting. However, that doesn’t mean the business is not quite damaging to the body and doesn’t include world-class athletes. Several former Olympic champions and UFC stars are on the current WWE roster, and all sorts of very serious injuries can occur from the choreographed moves in a pro wrestling ring.

Who is WWE champion?

As of early November, Roman Reigns is currently the owner of both the WWE Title and WWE Universal Title. The two top championship’s in the organization. He has held the WWE title for over 800 days.

Who is WWE women’s champion?

The current women’s champions in WWE are Bianca Belair, who owns the Raw Women’s Championship, and former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, who is the reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion.

