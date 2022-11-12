ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WWE Schedule: WWE Survivor Series 2022 card, odds, and watch times

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bP3ve_0iwBXBNs00

The premium live events WWE schedule continues on Nov. 26 when the world leader in professional wrestling returns to Boston for the Thanksgiving-season tradition that is Survivor Series.

Also read: The top 20 WWE wrestlers of all time, from Austin to Reigns

What is Next WWE PPV?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nF1ht_0iwBXBNs00
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After an action-packed card in Saudi Arabia for the second edition of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel series, the organization returns to the United for its next premium live event, WWE Survivor Series.

The card from Boston, Massachusetts has not yet been set, but two matches that are expected to take place will be the first-ever War Games bouts in WWE history. The match that features two rings enclosed in a cage was a staple of WCW content for many years and has been used previously in the company’s developmental league NXT.

Also read: WWE rumors roundup – Get the latest dirt from inside WWE

Early speculation suggests that WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Bloodline will be in the men’s version of the match.

How to watch Survivor Series 2022 on Nov. 26

  • This WWE event takes place at TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
  • The card will begin at 7 PM ET and air exclusively on streaming service Peacock
  • You can purchase seats to the event at Vivid Seats
Also Read:
Logan Paul’s next fight: Who could be next for the ‘Impaulsive’ one?

WWE Survivor Series card

  • Men’s WarGames Match: Team Reigns vs. Team McIntyre (Rumored)
  • Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Io Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, TBD) vs. Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, two TBD)
  • Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (Rumored)
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (Rumored)
  • AJ Styles vs Finn Balor (Rumored)

Upcoming WWE PPV events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKHuK_0iwBXBNs00
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Date Event Time (ET) Location
Saturday, Dec. 10 NXT Deadline 7 PM Orlando, Florida
Saturday, Jan. 28 WWE Royal Rumble 2023 7 PM San Antonio, Texas
Saturday, Feb. 18 WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 7 PM Montreal, Canada
Sat., Apr. 1 & Sun., Apr. 2 WWE Wrestlemania 39 7 PM Los Angeles, California

Why are WWE PPVs on Saturday?

For most of the company’s history, WWE events usually took place on Sunday nights, and for a time, in the afternoon. However, with Sunday growing into an even bigger night for professional sports, and the UFC and boxing making Saturday a go-to “fight night,” WWE has switched to having their major events on the first evening of the weekend.

Also Read:
WWE sale: 5 buyer options following Vince McMahon’s retirement

What is a WWE Premium Live Event?

Many wrestling fans are used to WWE having pay-per-view cards once a month. However, with the creation of the WWE Network, and then its eventual move to the streaming service Peacock, the company no longer produces traditional PPV events. Instead, they now call their major shows on Peacock Premium Live Events (PLE) instead of PPVs.

What is the real meaning of WWE?

WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. The promotion changed its name to WWE in 2002 after the World Wildlife Fund sued to have exclusive rights to the WWF acronym. An acronym the wrestling company had been using for a couple of decades after being previously known as WWWF.

Is WWE real or acting?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwvJ4_0iwBXBNs00
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WWE and professional wrestling are very much acting. However, that doesn’t mean the business is not quite damaging to the body and doesn’t include world-class athletes. Several former Olympic champions and UFC stars are on the current WWE roster, and all sorts of very serious injuries can occur from the choreographed moves in a pro wrestling ring.

Who is WWE champion?

As of early November, Roman Reigns is currently the owner of both the WWE Title and WWE Universal Title. The two top championship’s in the organization. He has held the WWE title for over 800 days.

Who is WWE women’s champion?

The current women’s champions in WWE are Bianca Belair, who owns the Raw Women’s Championship, and former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey, who is the reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team

Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience

Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match

The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
wrestlinginc.com

Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
ringsidenews.com

Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestletalk.com

Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV

A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
tjrwrestling.net

Bret Hart Almost Returned To WWE For WrestleMania 22 Match

A former WWE writer has detailed how plans were in place for Bret Hart to return to WWE and compete at WrestleMania 22. Bret Hart infamously split with WWE following the Montreal Screwjob that took place at Survivor Series 1997. The Hitman moved on to WWE before having to step away from the ring due to concussion issues following a stray kick from Goldberg in a match.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saraya says the first person she texted when she was cleared to wrestle again was Sasha Banks

When Saraya made her AEW debut on the Dynamite episode of AEW Grand Slam, wrestling fans who had followed her WWE career as Paige were excited but also a little confused. Was she in the company to be an authority figure of some sort, someone to give on-screen direction to the women’s division? Or had she been cleared from the serious neck injury that ended her in-ring WWE tenure after several years? Seeing as she didn’t get physically involved in any of her first few appearances, it wasn’t clear. As Saraya revealed on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, there was a good...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrestletalk.com

Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager

Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed

Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman

A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames

How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
stillrealtous.com

Major Heel Turn Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

It’s certainly not unusual for AEW Dynamite to feature a title match, and on this week’s episode Ari Daivari challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accompanied Wardlow to the ring, but things didn’t go well for Ari Daivari as Wardlow made short work of him when he pinned Daivari after four powerbombs.
ringsidenews.com

Asuka & IYO Sky’s Promo Battle On WWE RAW Translated To English

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky put their Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the main event of RAW on October 31st. Alexa Bliss won the match for her team by getting the decisive pin on Iyo Sky. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Sky and Asuka exchanged a few words in Japanese, and we now have the entire interaction translated to English.
wrestlinginc.com

Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns

2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)

WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tjrwrestling.net

Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania

A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Ric Flair States That He Has Witnessed Individuals Crying After Being Humiliated by JBL

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed his recent comments about JBL being in the WWE Hall of Fame on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast:. “I’ve seen it all. I get so tired of people, you know, fans, marks, whatever they are, whatever, in all due respect to them, but they don’t have an opinion if they’re not there. To me, I’m never going to get off the fact that wrestling is a fraternity. It should be a brotherhood, respect for everybody, and there’s no time for anybody to cause anybody personal embarrassment or hardship in our business. There is no place for it. We all know the story of Bradshaw. It’s fu**ing brutal. but he’s rewarded with a Hall of Fame? It’s their company. They do what they want to do. But what about the three or four guys I’ve seen melt down personally, melt down and cry. They were so humiliated.”
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy