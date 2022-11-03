ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

How To Travel With Just A Carry-On

By Caroline Bologna
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhl8y_0iwB1pdl00

The air travel chaos of summer 2022 brought mass cancellations, overwhelming lines and mounds of lost luggage to airports around the world. Although departure schedules and crowds are not within a passenger’s control, many travelers have decided to take action on the lost luggage front ― by vowing to never check a bag again.

“I only check a bag if it is absolutely necessary,” Phil Dengler, co-founder of The Vacationer , told HuffPost. “I avoid checking a bag because it is often more expensive, and the risk of it getting lost or delayed is too high. This strategy saves me money and decreases my stress when flying.”

If you’re traveling with a ticket that allows for a carry-on bag and personal item, that’s the simplest way to get your things to your destination.

“I personally prefer to travel with just a carry-on to save time and avoid lugging a massive suitcase around,” said Casey Brogan, a consumer travel expert at Tripadvisor . “When I arrive at a vacation destination, the last thing I want to do is wait around in the airport.”

Fitting everything into carry-on luggage might feel easier said than done for some people. Still, there are practical ways to make it happen. Below, find 15 carry-on packing tips from Dengler, Brogan and other travel experts.

Wear your largest footwear on the flight

Be strategic about your plane outfit. What you choose to wear can free up precious space in a carry-on, especially when it comes to shoes.

“You should always fly wearing your footwear that takes up the most amount of space,” Dengler said. “Certain shoes, boots, and other footwear can take up a ton of suitcase space, and most can’t be folded.”

He also advised limiting the footwear you pack to what you absolutely need for the trip.

Stick to a color scheme

“The smartest thing you can do to minimize the risk of overpacking is to make sure you will wear everything you bring,” said Gabby Beckford, a self-proclaimed “carry-on-only queen” and founder of the aptly named travel site Packs Light . “I always try to pack with a color scheme in mind. With pieces in the same color scheme, you can mix and match as much as you need.”

As you select clothes for the trip, try to visualize how each piece could work with multiple other garments to create a variety of cohesive outfits. You can mix things up with well-placed accessories that don’t take up as much space in a suitcase.

“I recommend packing clothing with neutral colors that can make a variety of different outfits,” Dengler said. “That allows you to pack less and still not wear the same exact thing every day.”

Roll your clothes

“Rolling your clothing is the best way to maximize space in your carry-on,” Dengler said. “Additionally, your clothes will likely be less wrinkled than if you had folded them.”

He also suggested wrapping rubber bands around your rolled clothing to help keep things more organized and secure in the suitcase.

Choose accommodations with washer and dryer access

Before you even get to the packing stage ahead of a trip, you can help ensure you’ll only need a carry-on with your choice of accommodation.

“Staying at a hotel or Airbnb with a washer and dryer allows you to pack much lighter than you would otherwise have to,” Dengler said. “While many people do not want to do laundry on vacation, it allows you to take a potentially long trip with only a single carry-on.”

TripSavvy senior editorial director Laura Ratliff swears by stain-removing wipes to freshen up clothes she rewears while traveling. She also recommends doing laundry or dropping off your clothes during a trip.

“In many places, especially internationally, laundry services are incredibly cheap, so for longer trips, plan a day where you can drop off some dirty laundry and enjoy clean, pressed clothes by dinnertime,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7xrc_0iwB1pdl00
Make wise choices with the items you pack and the way you place them in the suitcase.  (Photo: Carol Yepes via Getty Images)

Take advantage of your personal item

In addition to luggage that goes in the overhead bin, major airlines typically allow passengers to travel with a “personal item” that must fit below the seat in front of them. This presents another opportunity to make use of extra space.

“I use a standard backpack as my personal item, and it is essential in allowing me to not have to check a bag,” Dengler said. “I often use it to store extra pairs of shoes as well as snacks and toiletries. That allows me to focus on clothing for my carry-on.”

Paul Jacobs, general manager and VP at Kayak North America , also recommended taking advantage of your personal item allowance.

“I use a laptop bag that has a sizable middle section,” he noted. “A sweater or light jacket and my toiletries can typically fit in there and save space in my carry-on. My wife also puts her purse inside a backpack to limit it to one personal item.”

Use packing cubes

“For travelers looking to join #TeamCarryOnOnly, I recommend the standard packing cubes ,” Beckford said. “People recommend them all the time because they actually work.”

Packing cubes bring a sense of order and organization to a suitcase, which helps prevent over-packing as there’s less temptation to mindlessly throw in items you don’t actually need.

Try vacuum-sealed bags

“If you want to take it a step further [than packing cubes], there are vacuum-sealed packing bags you can use,” Beckford explained. “Place your fluffiest items into them and use the hand pump to remove all of the air. It compresses your clothes so you can fit twice as much. Just make sure you’re ready to do the same on the way home.”

Many people who live in small homes use vacuum-sealed bags to store winter clothes or other bulky items in the offseason, so it only makes sense that the same technology can help travelers maximize limited carry-on space.

Ensure your bags are carry-on compliant

It’s a terrible feeling to go through the process of packing what you think is carry-on luggage only to find out at the airport that you’re required to check it.

“Allowed carry-on and personal item bag sizes vary by airline, so check to see if your bags are compliant when booking your ticket,” Dengler said. “In many cases, it is more expensive to add additional carry-on and checked baggage after booking, so you must figure it out during the booking process.”

Choose lightweight fabrics

Instead of packing your chunky sweaters and fuzzy socks, consider how many more garments you could fit if you chose clothes made with thinner fabrics. You’ll also be better prepared for temperature fluctuations at your destination.

“Avoid packing heaving or thick materials and instead opt for items you can layer,” Brogan said. “Also, pack outfits that allow you to mix and match so you can re-wear items.”

Swap full-size items for smaller versions

“Instead of a heavy laptop, I travel with a mini tablet,” said Marek Bron, a travel blogger at Indie Traveller . “While it’s small, it’s perfect for entertainment or reading e-books.”

With the Transportation Security Administration’s limits on carry-on liquids, many travelers opt for smaller versions of their bath products and other personal items as well.

“For toiletries, I fill up some 100 ml travel containers, or I use products like solid shampoo, which can always pass through security,” Bron noted.

Separate must-haves from nice-to-haves

“The key to traveling carry-on is to pack light,” Bron emphasized. “I pack only the must-haves and not the nice-to-haves.”

Before you start putting items in your suitcase, take time to carefully consider each thing. Ask yourself, “Will I use this enough to justify taking it with me all this way?” Paring down may require some tough choices.

“Pack less than you think you need,” Brogan advised. “Lay it out, then put back 30% to 40%.”

Pack small items inside shoes

As you place items in your suitcase, be on the lookout for any empty vessels, which can mean wasted space. Then, place smaller items inside.

Jacobs recommended doing this with your footwear (assuming it’s not too smelly of course).

“Electric razors, watches, pairs of socks ― all can fit inside the shoes you packed,” he said.

Wear your coat

Like footwear, outerwear has the potential to make the difference between carry-on and checked luggage.

“Even small jackets take up a lot of space,” Dengler said. “Wear your coat or jacket on the plane even if it does not make sense temperature-wise. In some cases, there will be enough overhead bin space for it, but I recommend waiting until everyone has a chance to put their carry-on in a bin first.”

If there’s no overhead bin space available, simply take off your jacket and put it behind you for the duration of the flight.

Plan to buy toiletries at your destination

“For toiletries, consider buying items like shampoo and conditioner, lotions, and toothpaste once you reach your destination to save room in your suitcase,” Brogan said.

This might not be the most economical option, but if the bag space situation is getting really desperate, you might want to remove your toiletries and plan to purchase new ones at a drugstore after you arrive.

Choose luggage that is lightweight itself

In addition to size limits, carry-on luggage is also subject to weight limits. Even if you think it’s unlikely your bag will be weighed, no one likes to schlep an uber-heavy suitcase to and around the airport and back.

“I ensure my luggage itself is lightweight,” Bron said. “A lightweight carry-on backpack or suitcase can easily be 1 to 5 pounds lighter than typical luggage, giving you more of your carry-on weight allowance to use for clothes or other items. Considering how much you can save on check-in fees, some lightweight luggage is a nice investment.”

Here are 10 carry-on luggage options that will be the perfect travel companion for your next flight:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real Simple

The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip

Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
HuffPost

HuffPost

192K+
Followers
11K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy