Ripple Launches Colorado Rebrand and New CBG Edible
Years of consumer data, focus groups, and field research underscore OG brand’s new look and product lineup. DENVER — Ripple, pioneer of fast-acting, water-soluble THC, recently unveiled its first rebrand since launching in 2016, as well as the addition of Revive, a new CBG dissolvable product. The rebrand is the culmination of an internal effort harnessing years of industry research and consumer feedback. Ripple has long held a cult following in Colorado thanks to its uniquely convenient form factor and ability to deliver reliably enjoyable experiences. The updated brand matches Ripple’s unrivaled product performance with a visual presentation of the same caliber.
Item 9 Labs Surpasses 30 Podium Placements With 2022 Fall Errl Cup Wins
PHOENIX — Item 9 Labs—the award-winning, premium cannabis brand from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB)—has officially earned more than 30 podium finishes at Arizona marijuana competitions for product excellence across their high-quality cannabis flower, pre-roll, concentrate and vape products. Most recently, the trusted cannabis brand won two second-place awards and two third-place awards at the Fall Errl Cup, held October 22-23, 2022 in Mesa, Ariz.:
TSUMo Snacks Launches Limited-edition Lineup of THC-infused Holiday-flavored Chips
Cannabis Snack Chip Brand Brings High Flavor to Edibles With New Offerings Specially Curated to Elevate Traditional Seasonal Gatherings. OAKLAND, Calif. — Hot on the heels of the recent launch of an ongoing partnership with legendary entertainment icon Snoop Dogg, TSUMo Snacks, the California-based salty and savory cannabis edibles brand, is giving “danks” this holiday season with the launch of two new limited-edition holiday flavors—Turkey Dinner Popped Potato Chips and Cinnamon Sugar Churro Crispy Tortilla Chips. Available in California dispensaries, these perfectly shareable 100mg bags bring a whole new meaning to the “holidaze” with cannabis-infused delights.
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania through its Subsidiary, Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions (video)
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link above. New Store, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, Located in Economic Hub of Activity and Features. New Store Layout, Displays, Accessories and Wide Selection of Medical Marijuana Products. BOCA RATON, Fla. — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi”...
