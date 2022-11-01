Years of consumer data, focus groups, and field research underscore OG brand’s new look and product lineup. DENVER — Ripple, pioneer of fast-acting, water-soluble THC, recently unveiled its first rebrand since launching in 2016, as well as the addition of Revive, a new CBG dissolvable product. The rebrand is the culmination of an internal effort harnessing years of industry research and consumer feedback. Ripple has long held a cult following in Colorado thanks to its uniquely convenient form factor and ability to deliver reliably enjoyable experiences. The updated brand matches Ripple’s unrivaled product performance with a visual presentation of the same caliber.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO