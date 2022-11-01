Read full article on original website
Dr. Dabber Announces Pre-Sale of The XS Nano Portable Vaporizer
LAS VEGAS — Dr. Dabber, the tech company manufacturing industry leading vaporizers, today announced the pre-sale of its new XS Nano eRig available today for $159.95 on drdabber.com. Limited units will be available for pre-sale on Dr. Dabber’s website, with the official launch of the pocket-size eRig taking place on November 22, 2022.
BLAZE Announces New ‘Insights Advanced’ Product for Enterprise and MSO Cannabis Retail Customers
‘Insights Advanced’ greatly enhances data access and visibility, allowing operators to better track their own—and their competitors’—buying and selling power. LOS ANGELES — BLAZE®, the industry-leading cannabis software suite and point-of-sale (POS) platform for Cannabis Retailers, today announced the launch of its Insights Advanced product for Enterprise and MSO cannabis retail customers. BLAZE Insights remains available for all clients to use, while the Insights Advanced option now allows large operators a more nuanced ability to track, evaluate and compare their performance among their outlets and competitors on a daily—or hourly—basis.
Ripple Launches Colorado Rebrand and New CBG Edible
Years of consumer data, focus groups, and field research underscore OG brand’s new look and product lineup. DENVER — Ripple, pioneer of fast-acting, water-soluble THC, recently unveiled its first rebrand since launching in 2016, as well as the addition of Revive, a new CBG dissolvable product. The rebrand is the culmination of an internal effort harnessing years of industry research and consumer feedback. Ripple has long held a cult following in Colorado thanks to its uniquely convenient form factor and ability to deliver reliably enjoyable experiences. The updated brand matches Ripple’s unrivaled product performance with a visual presentation of the same caliber.
Dablicator Introduces ‘Dablicator Van Tour’ Across the United States
Leading California hardware brand hosts activations at dispensaries throughout 13 states and Washington, D.C. OAKLAND, Calif. — Dablicator, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis hardware and sister company to leading cannabis brand Jetty Extracts, kicked off its 2022 Dablicator U.S. Van Tour in California this September. Since then, the team has passed through Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, and West Virginia, with seven additional states and Washington, D.C. to go from now through December. This unique experiential marketing activation seeks to educate both consumers and budtenders across the country on the brand’s Dablicator oil applicator product.
TSUMo Snacks Launches Limited-edition Lineup of THC-infused Holiday-flavored Chips
Cannabis Snack Chip Brand Brings High Flavor to Edibles With New Offerings Specially Curated to Elevate Traditional Seasonal Gatherings. OAKLAND, Calif. — Hot on the heels of the recent launch of an ongoing partnership with legendary entertainment icon Snoop Dogg, TSUMo Snacks, the California-based salty and savory cannabis edibles brand, is giving “danks” this holiday season with the launch of two new limited-edition holiday flavors—Turkey Dinner Popped Potato Chips and Cinnamon Sugar Churro Crispy Tortilla Chips. Available in California dispensaries, these perfectly shareable 100mg bags bring a whole new meaning to the “holidaze” with cannabis-infused delights.
TREES Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Green Man Cannabis Dispensary; Continuing Its Colorado Retail Expansion
DENVER — TREES Corporation (OTCQB: CANN) (“TREES” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire GMC LLC d/b/a Green Man Cannabis Dispensary, located in Denver. This purchase continues the rapid and targeted expansion of TREES’ dispensary footprint to 8 stores in 2 states.
Pineapple Consolidated Raises Minimum Wage for Budtenders and Launches Employee Development Plan
LOS ANGELES — Pineapple Consolidated Inc. dba Pineapple Express (the “Company” or “PCI”), an emerging Los Angeles retailer and leader in the cannabis industry, is affirming its ongoing commitment to its work force by rolling out a comprehensive industry-leading compensation and career development plan. As...
Item 9 Labs Surpasses 30 Podium Placements With 2022 Fall Errl Cup Wins
PHOENIX — Item 9 Labs—the award-winning, premium cannabis brand from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB)—has officially earned more than 30 podium finishes at Arizona marijuana competitions for product excellence across their high-quality cannabis flower, pre-roll, concentrate and vape products. Most recently, the trusted cannabis brand won two second-place awards and two third-place awards at the Fall Errl Cup, held October 22-23, 2022 in Mesa, Ariz.:
Metrc Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New Chief Technology Officer Appointment
LAKELAND, Fla. — Metrc, the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced the appointment of Sam Peterson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to support the continued innovation of its product offerings and expansion into new markets. Peterson brings more than 25 years...
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Scranton Dispensary in Pennsylvania through its Subsidiary, Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions (video)
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link above. New Store, Beyond Hello™ Dickson City, Located in Economic Hub of Activity and Features. New Store Layout, Displays, Accessories and Wide Selection of Medical Marijuana Products. BOCA RATON, Fla. — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi”...
