Fluence Launches SHYFT Light Scheduler with Best-in-Class Photoacclimation Technology, Empowering Cultivators to Control Lighting Conditions

legalizationprofiles.org
Dr. Dabber Announces Pre-Sale of The XS Nano Portable Vaporizer
LAS VEGAS — Dr. Dabber, the tech company manufacturing industry leading vaporizers, today announced the pre-sale of its new XS Nano eRig available today for $159.95 on drdabber.com. Limited units will be available for pre-sale on Dr. Dabber’s website, with the official launch of the pocket-size eRig taking place on November 22, 2022.
legalizationprofiles.org
Dablicator Introduces ‘Dablicator Van Tour’ Across the United States
Leading California hardware brand hosts activations at dispensaries throughout 13 states and Washington, D.C. OAKLAND, Calif. — Dablicator, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis hardware and sister company to leading cannabis brand Jetty Extracts, kicked off its 2022 Dablicator U.S. Van Tour in California this September. Since then, the team has passed through Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, and West Virginia, with seven additional states and Washington, D.C. to go from now through December. This unique experiential marketing activation seeks to educate both consumers and budtenders across the country on the brand’s Dablicator oil applicator product.
