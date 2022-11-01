Fluence Launches SHYFT Light Scheduler with Best-in-Class Photoacclimation Technology, Empowering Cultivators to Control Lighting Conditions

Leading California hardware brand hosts activations at dispensaries throughout 13 states and Washington, D.C. OAKLAND, Calif. — Dablicator, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis hardware and sister company to leading cannabis brand Jetty Extracts, kicked off its 2022 Dablicator U.S. Van Tour in California this September. Since then, the team has passed through Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, and West Virginia, with seven additional states and Washington, D.C. to go from now through December. This unique experiential marketing activation seeks to educate both consumers and budtenders across the country on the brand’s Dablicator oil applicator product.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO