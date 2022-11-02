Read full article on original website
Related
RUMOR: The truth behind NFL’s stance on Panthers WR DJ Moore helmet controversy
The Carolina Panthers were so close to completing an insane come-from-behind victory in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, but a controversial helmet violation by Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore apparently helped doom his team. According to NFL senior V.P. of officiating administration Perry Fewell hinted at a loophole in the helmet rule that could have let Moore off the hook for a penalty because he wasn’t really “in the field of play or the end zone” when he took off his helmet (h/t Football Zebras).
AJ Brown fined $10,609 for literally pointing at opposing defenders
You might as well call the NFL the No Fun League instead of the National Football League. Star WR AJ Brown, who is balling out this season for the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles was fined $10,609 for literally pointing at defenders last weekend in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The officials saw that as taunting.
Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards injury updates for MNF vs. Saints won’t please Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards are listed as doubtful for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. The Ravens are 5-3 which is good for first place in the lackluster AFC North. In fact, Baltimore is the only team in the division with a winning […] The post Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards injury updates for MNF vs. Saints won’t please Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick. Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.
Jayden Daniels gets brutally honest on LSU football’s ‘lofty’ expectations
LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels recently revealed the Tigers’ expectations this season, per SEC Network on Twitter. And it is safe to say that Daniels is confident in the team’s ability. “Its lofty expectations here,” Daniels said. “Anything less than 10 wins is a loss here.” LSU is 6-2 so far this season. They are […] The post Jayden Daniels gets brutally honest on LSU football’s ‘lofty’ expectations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached
The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU players’ blunt 3-word message to College Football Playoff committee
TCU football made a statement with their 34-24 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday to remain undefeated. Not just a statement to the nation, but a statement to the College Football Playoff committee, which had snubbed them earlier this week by ranking them seventh in the nation, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, a one-loss team. […] The post TCU players’ blunt 3-word message to College Football Playoff committee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers dealt tough Chris Duarte injury update
The Indiana Pacers will be without a key wing for the foreseeable future. At least Chris Duarte’s absence should help his team in the race for Victor Wembanyama, right?. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the third-year wing will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain in the Pacers’ win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
3 reasons Miami football’s Tyler Van Dyke must enter college transfer portal
It’s safe to say that Miami football has not had the season it hoped for during Mario Cristobal’s debut. At 4-4, any conference or playoff aspirations the Hurricanes had have evaporated. The Hurricanes are now fighting just to make a bowl game at this point. As Miami has disappointed this season, so has starting quarterback […] The post 3 reasons Miami football’s Tyler Van Dyke must enter college transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
NFL Odds: Top 3 moneyline bets for Week 9
The most simple type of bet is the moneyline: Either the team you back wins, or they lose. However, the odds for these lines are very rarely anywhere close to -110. This makes finding value nearly as important as successfully picking winners. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NFL odds series with some quality teams this weekend with good matchups and value on their moneylines.
NFL Odds: Top 3 against the spread bets for Week 9
This weekend brings us an exciting slate of NFL games. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a look at the top 3 spreads for this NFL slate. We should see some good games, as five of the matchups on Sunday have spreads of three points or less, making this a fairly competitive week. There are only two games that have spreads of eight points or more. For a look ahead, we will be looking at both of these games, backing the favorite in one and taking the underdog and the points in the other.
Chargers make roster move with WR room ravaged by injuries
The Los Angeles Chargers promoted wide receiver Keelan Doss to their active roster amid their plethora of injuries, per Adam Schefter. Tight end Donald Parham Jr was placed on the IR in a corresponding move. Schefter also reports that LA activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad. The Chargers are […] The post Chargers make roster move with WR room ravaged by injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure
The San Francisco 49ers were quite active in making moves ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, including with their call to ship off Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Wilson was the 49ers’ go-to running back for much of the first half […] The post Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What are we playing for?’: Bears trading away defensive stars gets brutally honest reaction from team captain Eddie Jackson
The Chicago Bears had a rather bizarre trade deadline, all things considered. Yes, they made an upgrade at wide receiver with Chase Claypool. However, the team also made a couple of trades that stripped their defense of their best players. Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, two stars of the Chicago defense, were traded to different […] The post ‘What are we playing for?’: Bears trading away defensive stars gets brutally honest reaction from team captain Eddie Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC
Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders has been the subject of many head coaching rumors lately, especially after the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Bryan Harsin. Sanders, who has led the Jackson State Tigers to a perfect 8-0 record, has said that he has no plans to go anywhere. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, which […] The post Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.
Tennessee fans will love rival coach’s bold prediction for Georgia game
The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers will have arguably their biggest game in years coming up on Saturday, as they will meet the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for a crucial pivotal matchup. Ahead of the contest, ESPN touched base with 15 head coaches, assistants, NFL scouts and staffers to get their takes on the […] The post Tennessee fans will love rival coach’s bold prediction for Georgia game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0