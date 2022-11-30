ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area

By Carlotta Olson
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Urx2z_0iw7YtkS00

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration.

MUSIC

Dec. 1: A Winter's Eve — Holiday concert with David Arkenstone & Friends, 7-9 p.m., The United Center, 1440 Colorado Blvd., Idaho Springs, $25-$39; davidarkenstone.com .

Dec. 1: Damien Sneed's Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey — 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, $24 and up; newmancenterpresents.com .

Dec. 1-3: Haul Out the Jolly — Presented by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Central Presbyterian Church, Denver, go online for price: denverchoruses.org .

Dec. 2: The Boy Band Project: Holiday Edition — 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org .

Dec. 2: A Winter's Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7:30 p.m., The Lincoln Center, Magnolia Theatre, Fort Collins, $20 and up; davidarkenstone.com .

Dec. 2-3: Home Free Family Christmas Tour — 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; ticketmaster.com .

Dec. 3: Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers Featuring Timothy P — 7 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25 and up; lakewood.org/lccpresents .

Dec. 3: A Winter's Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Hamilton Recital Hall, Denver, $19 and up; davidarkenstone.com .

Dec. 4: Songs of the Season Past & Present — Presented by the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, 3 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $27 and up; tinyurl.com/yc8mcypp .

Dec. 4: Michael Martin Murphy's Cowboy Christmas Tour — 5 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34 and up; ticketmaster.com .

Dec. 6: A Winter's Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7-9 p.m., The Loft Orpheum Theater, 413 E. Main St., Buena Vista, $30-$45; davidarkenstone.com .

Dec. 7: A Winter's Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7 p.m., SteamPlant Event Center, 220 W. Sackett Ave., Salida, $30-$45; davidarkenstone.com .

Dec. 7: Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, $25-$45; axs.com .

Dec. 8: K-Love Christmas Tour — With Crowder, Matt Maher, Jordan St. Cyr, 7 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $25-$81; axs.com .

Dec. 8: A Winter's Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7 p.m., Center Stage, Evergreen, $35-$55; davidarkenstone.com .

Dec. 8: A Kantorei Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center, Main Stage, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $28-$42; lonetreeartscenter.org .

Dec. 8: Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; ticketmaster.com .

Dec. 9: Dickens Carolers — With castle tour, charcuterie appetizers and holiday desserts, 6 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $72.25; cherokeeranch.org .

Dec. 9: Haul Out the Jolly — Presented by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Boulder, go online for prices: denverchoruses.org .

Dec. 9-10: Ring in the Season — Cherry Creek Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Cherry Hills Village, $15-$25; cherrycreekchorale.org .

Dec. 10: A Winter's Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7-9 p.m., eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, $20-$55; davidarkenstone.com .

Dec. 10: Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — With Yasmin Williams, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, $25-$35; axs.com .

Dec. 10-11: A Classic Parker Holiday — With the Parker Chorale and Parker Symphony Orchestra, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $24 and up; parkerarts.org .

Dec. 10-11: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11, Buell Theatre, Denver, $45-$100; denvercenter.org/tickets-events .

Dec. 11: Haul Out the Jolly — Presented by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, 3 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Highlands Ranch, go online for prices: denverchoruses.org .

Dec. 11: "Hear" for the Holidays: A Winter Concert — Presented by Highlands Ranch Concert Band, 3-5 p.m., South Suburban Christian Church, 7275 S. Broadway, Littleton; hrconcertband.org .

Dec. 11: Joyous & Holiday Music — With Denver Brass, 6:45 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $75; cherokeeranch.org .

Dec. 11: A Winter's Eve Concert — With David Arkenstone & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Longmont Performing Arts Center, 513 Main St., Longmont, $15 and up; davidarkenstone.com .

Dec. 12: Another JOHNNYSWIM Christmas Tour — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, $35-$37.50; axs.com .

Dec. 18: TubaChristmas — 11 a.m., Denver Performing Arts Complex, Galleria west end, Denver; tinyurl.com/49xpevb2 .

Dec. 18: Family Christmas Band Concert — Presented by the Over the Hill Band, 3 p.m., The Pearl Church, 200 S. University Blvd., Denver; tinyurl.com/4stc92mt .

Dec. 21: Swinging in the Holidays — Presented by the Highlands Ranch Swing Shift Big Band, 7 p.m., Canyons Community Church, 4825 N. Crowfoot Valley Road, Castle Rock; hrconcertband.org .

Dec. 24: Klezfest 2022 — Holiday celebration with music from around the world, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Café, 2199 California St., Denver, $25; tinyurl.com/2664u8fy .

STAGE

Through Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events .

Through Dec. 18: "DOT" — A holiday comedy, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org .

Through Dec. 23: "A Christmas Story" — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, go online for prices; minersalley.com .

Through Dec. 24: "Camp Christmas" — Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, go online for prices: denvercenter.org/tickets-events .

Through Jan. 8: Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, $35 and up; coloradocandlelight.com .

Nov. 30: "A Magical Cirque Christmas" — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$79.95; axs.com .

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: HoliSlay — Holiday drag performance, 8 p.m., Denver's Meow Wolf, Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver, $30-$40; tickets.meowwolf.com/events/denver .

Nov. 30-Dec. 17: "Pop the Holidays" — Presented by Local Theater Company, hosted by Shells Hoffman, The Savoy, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver, go online for prices; localtheaterco.org .

Dec. 1-24: "Santa's Big Red Sack" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays and Dec. 24, The People's Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $29.50; santasbigredsack.com .

Dec. 1-Dec. 31: "Who's Holiday!" — Vintage Theatre, Berg-Wilson Cabaret Stage, Aurora, go online for prices: vintagetheatre.org .

Dec. 3: "The Nutcracker" — Presented by the International Youth Ballet, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gates Concert Hall, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, $35; tinyurl.com/3649ffvz .

Dec. 5-31: "Who's Holiday" — 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Dec. 30-31, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $21; vintagetheatre.org .

Dec. 7: "Clara's Dream" — Presented by One Pointe School of Dance, 5 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $17; parkerarts.org .

Dec. 7: "Fiestas Navideñas: A Christmas Celebration" — Presented by ArtistiCO, 7:30 p.m., Gates Concert Hall, Denver, $19 and up; newmancenterpresents.com .

Dec. 7-30: "A Christmas Story" — 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge, $20-$45; backstagetheatre.org .

Dec. 8: "A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show" — With cast made up of Broadways' best, 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $54 and up; parkerarts.org .

Dec. 10-23: "The Nutcracker" — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$40; balletariel.org .

Dec. 13-14: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder, $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx .

Dec. 14: The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Live — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; ticketmaster.com .

Dec. 15-20: "The Nutcracker" — With Denver Ballet Theatre, The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org .

Dec. 15-23: "Home for the Holidays" — Lone Tree Arts Center, Main Stage, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $36 and up; lonetreeartscenter.org .

Dec. 16-18: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" — 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events .

Dec. 16-18: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Trinity Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway, Denver, $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx .

Dec. 17-18: "Making Merry" — Presented by Stories on Stage, 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder; 1 p.m. Dec. 18, King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, $24; storiesonstage.org .

Dec. 20: Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas? — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, $35; axs.com .

VISUAL ARTS

Dec. 2-23: "HeART of the Holidays: Femmes to the Front" Pop-Up Art Show — Larimer Square, Denver. Exhibit runs through Dec. 23; larimersquare.com/events .

Dec. 10: Holiday Fine Arts Festival and Open House — With more than 30 local artists, 4-8 p.m., Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver; tinyurl.com/mryhjf9f .

SHOPPING

Through Dec. 23: Denver Christkindlmarket — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver; christkindlmarketdenver.com .

Through Dec. 31: Holiday Art & Gift Market — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Depot Art Gallery, 2960 W. Powers Ave., Littleton; littletonrocks.com .

Dec. 2-3: Holiday Bazaar — With outdoor carriage rides and a visit from Santa, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Outcalt Event & Conference Center at SLV Ski Hi Complex, 2389 Sherman Ave., Monte Vista; tinyurl.com/46x2m7m2 .

Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18: Après Ski Holiday Market — 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver. Go online for a full list of holiday events: dairyblock.com/events .

Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 16-18: Holiday Bazaar — With Vendors, pop-up bars, live music, outdoor ice skating rink and more, downtown Lakewood; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022 .

Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 16-18: Holiday Bazaar — 4-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, downtown Lakewood; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022 .

Dec. 3: Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose; historycolorado.org/ute-indian-museum .

Dec. 3-4: Lyons Holiday Artisan Market — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lyons Elementary School Gym, Lyons; l yonscolorado.com/experience/festivals-and-events/december .

Dec. 10: Artisans Holiday Market at Fort Garland — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center, 29477 Colorado 159, Blanca; tinyurl.com/4evk4kfp .

Dec. 10-11: Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Belleview Station, 4910 S. Newport St., Denver; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022 .

Dec. 16: Holiday Makers Market — 5-9 p.m., MCA Denver at the Fries Building, 1485 Delgany St., Denver; tinyurl.com/nhbdrk8x .

CHARITY

Through Dec. 3: The Christmas Tree Project — Provides fully decorated Christmas trees for families in need. Donations of Christmas trees and decorations, as well as volunteers and cash donations needed; thechristmastreeproject.org .

Through Dec. 4: Trouts Toy Drive — To benefit Warren Village of Denver, Trouts Denver, 1025 Zuni St., Denver; tinyurl.com/y3uk8h24 .

Through Dec. 24: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive — To benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at all participating King Soopers locations. To donate cash or gift card, go to cbscolorado.com .

Dec. 4: Christmas Carol Sing — To benefit One Voice Mission Partners, retelling of the Christmas Story through scripture narration, visual media, choir, instruments and you, 5 p.m., St. Paul's Congregational Church, 1525 43rd Ave., Greeley; onevoicemission.org .

FOOD AND DRINK

Through Dec. 26: Miracle at Union Station — A whimsical pop-up cocktail bar with Christmas spirit, Union Station, Denver; $2 reservation fee. For a full list of events at Denver Station, to go denverunionstation.com/experience/event-calendar .

Nov. 30: Christmas in Santa Fe Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 2: Holiday Wine Tasting — 6:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $56.50; cherokeeranch.org .

Dec. 3: Young Chefs - Nailed it - Holiday Version Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 7: Festival Holiday Meats Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $95; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 8, 10, 15 and 17: Holiday Teas — 10:30 and and 1:30 p.m., Center for Colorado Women's History, 1310 Bannock St., Denver, $25-$30; 303-620-4933.

Dec. 10, 17 and 23: Holiday Teas in the Bloom Mansion — 2-4 p.m., Trinidad History Museum, 312 E. Main St., Trinidad, $10; historycolorado.org/trinidad-history-museum .

Dec. 11: Holiday Brunch Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 12: Baking for the Holidays Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 14: Dessert with Charles Dickens — With castle tour, readings from Dicken's Christmas classic, sweet treats and more, 6:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $52.75; cherokeeranch.org .

Dec. 17: Yule Logs and Eggnog Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 17: Couples Cooking Class: Christmas in the Caribbean Islands — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $185; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 18: Holiday Breads Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119; cookstreet.com .

Dec. 18: Christmas Cookie Exchange Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 19: Christmas in Guadalajara Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 19: Christmas in the Dolomites Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 21: Couples Cooking Class: A Merry Tiki Christmas — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $195; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 22: Couples Cooking Class: Christmas in Chianti — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $195; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 23: Couples Cooking Class: Christmas in Paris — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $195; theseasonedchef.com .

Through Jan. 21: Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60: cherokeeranch.org .

KIDS AND PETS

Through Dec. 5: Pet Nights with Santa — 4-7 p.m. Mondays, Park Meadows, 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree; parkmeadows.com .

Through Dec. 23: The Polar Express Train Ride — Colorado Railroad Museum, Golden, go online for prices: coloradorailroadmuseum.org/polar-express.

Through Dec. 24: Visit Santa — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock; outletsatcastlerock.com .

Through Dec. 24: Pictures with Santa — Park Meadows, 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree, go online for times: parkmeadows.com .

Through Jan. 1: The Polar Express Train Ride — Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, go online for prices: durangotrain.com .

Dec. 3: Santa on the Square — Santa visits, live music, local vendors and Denver Public Library's Bookmobile, noon-4, Larimer Square, Denver; larimersquare.com/events .

Dec. 4: Santa Cares Day — A sensory-friendly visit and photos with Santa for children within all spectrums of special needs, Park Meadows, 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree; parkmeadows.com .

Dec. 4: Breakfast with Santa — 10 a.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $43.50-$58.50; cherokeeranch.org .

Dec. 4, 11 and 18: Santa at the Station — Free visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver Union Station, Denver. Go online for St. Nick Express skip-the-line tickets for $50 per family, which includes a keepsake Denver Union Station ornament. For a full list of events at Denver Station, to go denverunionstation.com/experience/event-calendar .

Dec. 11: Yappy Holidays Dog Caricatures — Noon-3 p.m., The Maven lobby, 1850 Wazee St., Denver; themavenhotel.com/experience/dog-days-in-denver.

Dec. 17: Santa in the Hangar — With carolers, holiday crafts, select open cockpits and more, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver, go online for prices: wingsmuseum.org/events/santa-in-the-hangar .

Dec. 18: Santa in the Hangar — With holiday crafts, scavenger hunt and more, noon-2 p.m., Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood, go online for prices: wingsmuseum.org/events/santa-in-the-hangar-2 .

OTHER EVENTS

Starts Nov. 10: Christmas Tree Permits — Various Rocky Mountain National Forests; recreation.gov/tree-permits .

Through Dec. 16: Merry & Bright Lights — Outdoor light show on exterior façade of train station accompanied by holiday music, Denver Union Station, Denver. For a full list of events at Denver Station, to go denverunionstation.com/experience/event-calendar .

Through Dec. 31: Mile High Tree — A dazzling music and light show, 5-10 p.m., Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver; denver.org/milehighholidays/tree .

Through December: Winter on the Mountains — With more than 500,000 holiday lights, Santa visits, live music and more, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs; glenwoodcaverns.com/events/winter-on-the-mountain .

Through Jan. 1: Winter Holiday Trains — Georgetown Loop Railroad, Georgetown, go online for prices: georgetownlooprr.com/winter-holiday-trains .

Through Jan. 1: Trail of Lights — A winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside, Chatfield Farms, Littleton, go online for prices: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/trail-lights .

Through Jan. 1: Luminova Holidays — Dazzling lights, candy cane tunnel, rides and more, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver, go online for prices: elitchgardens.com .

Through Jan. 7: Blossoms of Light — A twinkling winter wonderland, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events .

Through January: Arvada Holiday Fun — Events include skating visits with Santa, pop-up holiday markets, tree lights and much more, Arvada. Go online for all events: visitarvada.org/articles/arvada-holiday-guide-2022 .

Dec. 2: December First Friday Holiday Tree Lighting and Art Market — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne; tinyurl.com/mupmc3as .

Dec. 2: Lights on Larimer — With tree lighting ceremony, live music, pop-up merchants and art and more, 6-8 p.m., Larimer Square, Denver; larimersquare.com/events .

Dec. 3: Holiday Movie "Elf" — 3 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $15; parkerarts.org .

Dec. 3: Lyons Holiday Parade of Lights — 6:30 p.m., Main Street, Lyons; townoflyons.com/354/Lyons-Holiday-Parade-of-Lights .

Dec. 3: Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas — With 250,000 LED holiday lights, Breckenridge; gobreck.com/event/lighting-breckenridge-race-santas .

Dec. 3-Jan. 15: Zoo Lights — With low-sensory night Dec. 31, Denver Zoo, Denver, go online for prices; denverzoo.org/events/zoolights .

Dec. 9-11: Winterfest — Santa, ice skating, marketplace and more, Carpenter Park Fields, Thornton; tinyurl.com/y6qsq3js .

Dec. 17: Holiday Craft Fair — Make ornaments, cards, decorations and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinidad History Museum, 312 E. Main St., Trinidad, $5; tinyurl.com/2hmhm4nn .

NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS

Dec. 28 or 30: Couples Cooking Class: An Alpine New Year's Eve — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $220; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 29: Couples Cooking Class: NYE Small Bites for a Big New Year — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $220; theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 29-31: The String Cheese Incident - New Year's Eve Run 2022 — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $50 and up; axs.com .

Dec. 30-31: Lotus NYE — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, $35 and up; axs.com .

Dec. 31: Denver NYE Bar Crawl — 8 p.m., all access pass to more than 10 venues, Denver, $19-$39; nasstive.com/denver/newyearseve .

Dec. 31: Resolution Denver NYE — Open bar, DJs and more, 8 p.m., The Brighton, 340 Brighton Blvd., Denver, $109-$199; resolutiondenver.com .

Dec. 31: Mile High Spirits New Years Eve Party and VIP Gala Dinner: A Night to Remember — 8-10:30 p.m. dinner, $125 and up; party, 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Mile High Spirits Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver; tinyurl.com/4skehdej .

Dec. 31: NYE 2023 Roaring 20’s Gatsby – White Rose Gala — 9 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, go online for prices: axs.com .

Send holiday events to listings@gazette.com.

