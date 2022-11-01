ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

STAFDA Economic Advisor Warns Distributors to Make a Plan

SAN DIEGO — Visitors attending the Specialty Tools and Fasteners Distributors Association convention earlier this week received decidedly mixed reports from the group’s economic advisor. Alan Beaulieu told the trade show that North America’s industrial production is strong and would remain so in the coming years, and that...
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Ohio Valve, Actuator Distributor

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced that it has acquired Nightwine Valves & Actuation Inc. Nightwine, based in Cleveland, was founded in 1986 and is a full-service distributor of flow control products, including valves, actuators, regulators and related products across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. The company represents...
