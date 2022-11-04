Atwater crash kills 2 pedestrians before mini van smashes into pole

Officials in the North Valley have identified the two pedestrians killed Wednesday morning in Atwater.

Authorities say the victims are 76-year-old Carolyn Sue Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards.

Police say a mini-van crashed into both pedestrians and also crashed into a light pole on East Juniper.

Both victims died at the scene.

Officials say the woman who was driving is cooperating with police as they investigate how the crash happened.