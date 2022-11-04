Early Black Friday deals LIVE: the best tech deals from all over the web

I'm not sure if you've seen a calendar lately, but it's already November, which means it's time to finalize those holiday shopping lists and get ready for the onslaught of epic Black Friday deals. The big day itself isn't until November 25th, but if you want to beat the crowds, you'll be pleased to learn that there are actually a ton of early Black Friday offers that are live right now.

We've taken it upon ourselves to share these tech deals as they become active, so all you need to do is sit back, relax, and see what kind of offers are added to this page. I'm talking about hefty discounts on some of the best tech around. From brand new flagship phones to laptops and smartwatches, if you're on the hunt for new devices this holiday season, you'll find the best Black Friday deals below.

Again, we'll be updating this list regularly over the next few weeks, so feel free to bookmark it or check back later if you don't find something today. So without further ado, let's take a trip into deal city, starting with a few general links.

Other deal hubs

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Kicking things off this morning is a deal that slashes a whopping 33% off the unlocked Google Pixel 6a, a discount that makes the phone cheaper than it's ever been on Amazon.

Even before this historic discount, the Google Pixel 6a offered some incredible bang for your buck, incorporating flagship-quality specs such as an AMOLED display, ultra-powerful Google Tensor chipset, and incredible camera software into a phone that retails for under $450. Will the price of the Google Pixel 6a drop even lower when Black Friday hits? Only time will tell, but this is already a deal worth celebrating.

(Image credit: ASUS)

Best Buy tends to hook it up with great discounts this time of year, and their early Black Friday offerings do not disappoint. Right now, you can grab an ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 for just $179, a $200 drop from its regular retail price.

This versatile Chromebook has a vibrant 14-inch FHD touchscreen display with a convertible design that lets you transform the laptop into a tablet in an instant. You'll also get 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core m3 processor, and an HD webcam in a device that weighs just slightly over three pounds. Best Buy will even throw in three free months of YouTube Music, just for kicks.

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Black Friday is still weeks away, but you can already save a whopping 50% on the Fire HD 10 if you order one from Amazon today. Even at its regular retail price, the Fire tablet offers a ton of bang for your buck, with a beautiful FHD 10.1-inch display, wireless charging capabilities, and fast-enough performance to rival nearly any Chromebook on the market. The tablet has also never been cheaper than it is now, so what are you waiting for?

(Image credit: Vizio)

If you're planning to upgrade your home theater this holiday season, look no further than this early Black Friday deal from Target. Most of the retailer's biggest discounts are set to arrive later this month, but you can already save an impressive 54% on the Vizio V-Series 2.0 Sound Bar, a discount that sends the price crashing to just $59.99.

With the V-Series 2.0, you're getting a Bluetooth-compatible speaker system that boasts two full-range speakers and DTS Virtual:X technology to deliver rich and immersive sound. Pair that with the 2.0's compact design and straightforward setup and you'll be enjoying cinematic audio in no time.

(Image credit: LG)

Speaking of home theaters, you can also grab this luxurious LG Class A2 Series smart TV for just $569.99 if you head over to Best Buy today. Not only are you instantly saving $730 with your purchase, but you're also getting a smart TV that produces stunning visuals and a theater-like experience thanks to its 4K-supporting a7 Gen5 AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ/Atmos, and intelligent settings such as Filmmaking Mode and the Game Optimizer. You'll also get built-in access to all of your favorite streaming services, and Best Buy will even throw in a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV Plus.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Pick up a Fitbit Sense 2 through Amazon today and you'll instantly save a straight $100, no strings attached. It's not quite the cheapest that the smartwatch has ever been, but it's a nice deal if you're looking for a new fitness tracker. The Sense 2 comes with a sleek design, up to six days of battery life, and all of the intelligent health and fitness tracking features we've come to expect from the Fitbit name. Plus it's got an actual physical button on the side, which seems like a rarity nowadays.

(Image credit: Gateway)

Most of Walmart's Black Friday sale goes live on November 7th, but you can already save a ton of cash on this Ultra Slim Notebook bundle at Walmart. For just shy of 150 bucks, you're getting a Gateway Notebook — a lightweight laptop with 11th-gen Intel Core processors and 4GB of RAM — plus a wireless mouse and a soft padded carrying case. It may not be the best laptop that money can buy, but at this price, I'm not complaining.

(Image credit: Future)

As with most Amazon devices, you should never, ever pay full price for them as you're never that far away from a sale. $19.99 is a real steal for the cheapest Lite version too. The main caveat here is you'll only be able to stream in HD, not 4K. But if you have an older TV (you'll still need an HDMI slot), then this is a superb way to get a modern set of streaming apps without forking out for a new TV.

The same link also shows some of the other Fire Sticks are on sale, and if you do have a 4K TV, we'd certainly recommend the 4K Stick at just $28 . If your TV is a few years old, you might be missing a few more modern streaming services like Disney Plus, HBO Max, or Apple TV+, so this is a cheap way to get access to those apps.

To be honest, my TV has most of these apps built-in, but I love the Fire TV's remote control as its clicky buttons are much more responsive than the mushy ones on my TV's remote, so everything's much faster via the Fire Stick.

(Image credit: HP)

Boasting a glorious 144Hz refresh rate, 12th Generation Intel Core processor, and 1080p Full HD resolution for stunning graphics, the HP Victus Laptop is able to take those intense gaming sessions to the next level without taking up the space of a traditional desktop PC. As part of their early Black Friday promotion, Best Buy is knocking a very nice $300 off the price of the top-rated HP Victus gaming laptop, bringing it down to a much-more-reasonable $799.99.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We keep track of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals all year round, but this early Black Friday offer has stopped us in our tracks. Amazon is currently slashing a jaw-dropping 25% off the price of the S22 Ultra 128GB, a discount that makes the much-beloved smartphone cheaper than it's ever been. For $899.99, you're getting a device that is arguably the most powerful smartphone that Samsung has ever created.

The Ultra boasts a large Dynamic AMOLED display, incredible camera software, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for truly unrivalled performance. Pair those specs with an integrated S Pen stylus and you're looking at a premium smartphone experience like no other.

(Image credit: Beats)

The whole lineup of Beats by Dre products seems to be getting discounted this holiday season, but this offer from Best Buy is particularly tempting. Pick up a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones and you'll instantly save $100, bringing the price down to $250. As usual with Best Buy though, the price is only the tip of the iceberg. With your purchase, you'll also get four months of Apple Music and three months of Apple TV Plus for free, as long as you're not an existing subscriber. Put together, those two subscriptions have a total value of around $61, bringing the max savings up to $161. Not too shabby, if you ask us.

Beats Studio3 headphones come with Beats' Pure Active Noise Cancellation technology, up to 22 hours of battery life, and real-time audio calibration, so your music and phone calls always sound their best.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

We love a good Chromebook deal here at Android Central, so we were particularly pleased to see Best Buy slash a dramatic $170 off the price of the 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3. That hefty discount sends the laptop crashing down to just $149, which is a fantastic deal when you check out the specs. Packed into a laptop that weighs just a little over three pounds, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14 boasts a powerful MediaTek MT8183 processor for fast and reliable performance, a FHD touchscreen display, and enough battery life to last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

(Image credit: Android Central / Andrew Myrick)

We've always respected the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for its super-powered specs while bemoaning its steep price tag, but now Best Buy is knocking the price of the tablet down to a slightly more reasonable $969.99. You still get all the good stuff, such as a gorgeous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that's powerful enough to replace your laptop, but now it's $230 off.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Walmart's huge Black Friday sale is set to officially launch on Monday, November 7th, but you can already save some serious cash on select devices, such as the Google Nest Mini. This stylish little smart speaker provides some seriously big sound and integrates seamlessly into your smart home ecosystem (and your décor).

Use Google Assistant to dim the lights, check the weather, or play your favorite songs with simple voice commands. You can currently get the 2nd Gen Mini for just $19.98 at Walmart, an impressive discount of over 50%!

(Image credit: Insignia)

A smart TV for 80 bucks? Count us in. Sure, this 24-inch Fire TV from Insignia isn't going to win any awards for picture quality or innovation, but if you just need something simple, you really can't beat the F20 Series when it comes to bang for your buck. This compact smart TV delivers totally respectable 720p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, plus you'll get instant access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the Fire TV entertainment platform. It even comes with an Alexa Voice remote! This smart TV usually sells for $169.99, which doesn't really seem worth it, but the current 53% discount makes this offer too good to pass up.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Gamers, rejoice! Best Buy is seriously discounting the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, a powerful and compact laptop that comes with a AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor for ultimate performance, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and a glorious 15.6-inch 120Hz display for impressively clear and smooth visuals. Yes, the 8GB of RAM isn't ideal if you want to do loads of serious gaming, but with the current $350 drop in price, we aren't complaining.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Since it first hit store shelves last August, we've been heaping loads of praise onto the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for its durable, inventive design, flagship-quality cameras, and fantastic internal hardware. Now we're about to get excited all over again, since the 256GB version of the Z Flip 4 is currently seeing a massive 21% discount at Amazon.

That price drop makes the unlocked phone cheaper than it's ever been, so we recommend taking advantage of this early Black Friday opportunity while it lasts. After all, you're looking at a device that we consider to be the best foldable phone ever made.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony WH-1000XM5 deals are notoriously rare, so we're pretty pumped to see Best Buy drop the price of these wireless headphones by $51.99, weeks before Black Friday officially hits. Pair that discount with four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (a $35.96 value) and one free month of Pandora ($4.99), and you're looking at a truly historic deal. After all, these are the best wireless headphones that money can buy, so this deal should not be missed.