Can you pass the British Citizenship test? Questions in quiz Prince Harry struggled with

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The “Life in the UK” test is a key part of the application process to become a British citizen or settle in the country.

But Meghan Markle has revealed that even her husband Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, could not answer questions asked of aspiring citizens.

Tests were introduced in 2005 for migrants seeing citizenship, and in 2007 for people applying for settlement, and are intended to prove applicants have ‘sufficient knowledge’ of British life.

Earlier this year, The Independent revealed that one migrant took the test a record 118 times at the cost of £50 each time.

Applicants are required to get 18 of the 24 questions right, a 75 per cent pass rate.

Do you think you can do it? We have pulled together a list of sample questions here:

1. Which of the following is part of the UK?

A) St Helena

B) Wales

C) Channel Islands

D) Canada

2. Which charity works to preserve important buildings?

A) The Red Cross

B) NSPCC

C) Age UK

D) The National Trust

3. What created the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland?

A) The Great Union

B) The Great governments

C) The Act of Union

D) The Act for the governments

4. Which of these UK landmarks is in Wales?

A) The Giant’s Causeway

B) Loch Lomond

C) Snowdonia

D) The Lake District

5. Which flower is associated with England?

A) Shamrock

B) Rose

C) Daffodil

D) Thistle

6. Who built the Tower of London?

A) Oliver Cromwell

B) Henry VII

C) William the Conqueror

D) Henry VIII

7. When did the first Christian communities appear in Britain?

A) 2nd and 3rd centuries

B) 3rd and 4th centuries

C) 4th and 5th centuries

D) 1st and 2nd centuries

8. When is St David’s day?

A) 17 March

B) 23 April

C) 30 November

D) 1 March

9. What is the capital of England?

A) Edinburgh

B) London

C) Belfast

D) Cardiff

10. Who appoints ‘Life Peers’?

A) The Prime Minister

B) The Monarch

C) The Shadow Cabinet

D) The Speaker

11. What Palace was a cast-iron and plate-glass building originally erected in Hyde Park, London, England, to house the Great Exhibition of 1851?

A) The Great Palace

B) Crystal Palace

C) Gold Palace

D) Dream Palace

12. What did the Chartists campaign for?

A) The right to vote for the 18-year-olds

B) The right to vote for the women

C) The right to vote for the 21-year-olds

D) The right to vote for the working class

13. Roast beef is a traditional food of which country?

A) England

B) Northern Ireland

C) Scotland

D) Wales

14. In 1314, the Scottish, led by Robert the Bruce defeated the English at the Battle of Bannockburn, and Scotland remained unconquered by the English.

A) True

B) False

15. What is not a fundamental principle of British life?

A) Driving a car

B) Looking after yourself and family

C) Looking after the environment

D) Treating others with fairness

16. The UK government hasn’t used the power to suspend the Northern Ireland Assembly.

A) True

B) False

17. Which flag has a white cross on a blue background?

A) Irish

B) English

C) Welsh

D) Scottish

18. Which TWO are British Overseas territories?

A) Ireland

B) Hawaii

C) St Helena

D) The Falkland Islands

19. When is Christmas Eve?

A) 23 December

B) 26 December

C) 24 December

D) 25 December

20. Which of these is a famous classical musical event in the UK?

A) The Proms

B) T in the Park

C) Creamfields

D) Glastonbury Festival

21. Where is the Cenotaph located?

A) Wiltshire

B) Dorset

C) Trafalgar Square

D) Whitehall

22. Where was Robert Burns from?

A) Northern Ireland

B) Scotland

C) Wales

D) England

23. Who was the first Briton to win the Olympic gold medal in the 10,000 meters?

A) Mo Farah

B) David Weir

C) Bradley Wiggins

D) Sir Chris Hoy

24. In which year did the Allies comprehensively defeat Germany in World War 2?

A) 1912

B) 1918

C) 1939

D) 1945

Questions from LifeintheUKtests.co.uk and LifeintheUKtest.com.

Answers:

1B 2D 3C 4C 5B 6C 7B 8D 9B 10B 11B 12D 13A 14A 15A 16B 17D 18CD 19C 20A 21D 22B 23A 24D

The Independent

