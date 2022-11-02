ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Dead To Me" Season 3 Finally Has A Trailer, So Here's What You Need To Know About The Last Season

By Nora Dominick
 3 days ago

It's been over two years since Netflix dropped new episodes of Dead to Me , but we are finally a few weeks away from Season 3 , and I am so excited.

Netflix

In case you need a refresher — because, let's be honest, it has been a minute — Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger when Jen ( Christina Applegate ) and Judy ( Linda Cardellini ) were involved in a hit and run after Ben ( James Marsden ) drunkenly ran into them.

Netflix

Season 2 also featured Jen and Judy trying desperately to hide Steve's body, Judy started dating Michelle (Natalie Morales), Jen slept with Ben, and we got a great guest appearance by Katey Sagal as Judy's mom.

Netflix

So, Dead to Me Season 3, which is sadly the final season, picks up moments after the car crash with Jen and Judy both alive. However, they both will apparently receive "shocking news," according to the official Netflix description.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

Everything has seemingly reached a breaking point, with Jen and Judy ready to risk their lives for their friendship, especially after Steve's body is discovered by the police.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

Now, with the FBI taking over Steve's murder case, Jen must finally confront taking a life, while Det. Perez (Diana Maria Riva) struggles to cover up her own complicity when it comes to the case.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

Meanwhile, Judy is facing her own crisis when her life is threatened by "an unexpected force" from her past. And, don't worry, it looks like Michelle will be around in Judy's life during Season 3 too.

Netflix / Via youtu.be

This new season will mark the final episodes for the Liz Feldman–created series, which has earned numerous Emmy Award nominations during its three-season run, including nominations for Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Dead to Me Season 3 also marks a big accomplishment for Christina, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while filming the show's final season. Speaking about filming, Christina told the New York Times that it was the hardest thing she's ever done.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

"I had an obligation to Liz and to Linda, to our story," she said. "The powers that be were like, 'Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together.' I said, 'No. We're going to do it, but we're going to do it on my terms.'"

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

Massive changes to the scripts weren't necessary, but blocking and other adjustments were made to accommodate Christina. She described Linda as her "mama bear" on set, saying, "She was my champion, my warrior, my voice."

It's the way Linda is holding onto Christina in this photo from Season 3 for me 🥺.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Basically, I'm going to be an emotional wreck watching this season, but I am so excited to watch Christina and Linda absolutely crush these last episodes as we say goodbye to Jen and Judy, aka the best friendship on TV.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

You can watch the full Dead to Me Season 3 trailer below:

The final season of Dead to Me starts streaming on Netflix on Nov. 17.

