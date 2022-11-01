Matt Horan and Olivia Cappoli co-wrote this article. Emerson Lions continue to make history this fall season: Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams advanced to each program’s first-ever NEWMAC championship games. Both teams will vie for NEWMAC supremacy on Saturday, November 5. The women (11-3-5, NEWMAC...

