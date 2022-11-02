ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Eagles Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this week, and Cowboys fans have taken notice. Philly has had issues with its defensive line depth, particularly at tackle with rookie Jordan Davis sidelined. To help alleviate the problem, the Eagles went out and added veteran free agents Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
Former NFL Star Dies

Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7

With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers

LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
Eagles sign 5-time Pro Bowl defensive end

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and they got even better by signing two veteran players this week. The Eagles have signed five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to multiple reports. The move comes just a day after they added two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph to their roster.
