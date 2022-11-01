Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler: Match Order Revealed for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event
WWE will be presenting their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia today. Fans are really looking forward to the event for quite a few reasons. The show’s starting soon and now we know what the match order will be for Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel will be...
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre Worked Crown Jewel While Sick, Reason Why MVP Was Absent
According to a report from PWInsider, Drew McIntyre worked his steel cage match against Karrion Kross at WWE Crown Jewel while feeling ‘extremely ill’. McIntyre reportedly started feeling sick a few days ago and had not gotten better in the days leading up to the match. Word backstage...
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky won back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel on Saturday thanks to interference from Nikki Cross. The end of the match saw Bliss go to the top rope to attempt Twisted Bliss, only for Cross to suddenly appear and attack her from behind. She then nailed a hanging neckbreaker and slid out of the ring before the referee could see, giving the heels the chance to score the pin. The loss gives Bliss and Asuka the shortest reign in the title's history at a mere five days.
Viral YouTube Star Brings Mr. Beast Burger Shop Back To East El Paso
Alright, so one thing my son is very good at is making sure I am kept up on the latest YouTube stars that he is obsessed with. One in particular is a name I have heard before, Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson who is considered YouTube royalty because of his over 215 million followers across social media.
5 Memorable Events To Happen At The Old Houston Astrodome
Since its construction in 1965 to its closure in 2009, the Houston Astrodome (aka the NRG Astrodome) was one of the biggest stadiums in the whole state of Texas. In its over 40 year span, we've seen some historic events in the world of sports & entertainment. 1. The Astrodome...
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Retains Title At WWE Crown Jewel
The reign continues as Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns was already running SmackDown as The Tribal Chief and Universal Champion when he added the WWE Title to his collection at WrestleMania 38. Since then he had defended his undisputed title against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre before facing a very different type of challenge in Logan Paul.
Former El Paso TV News Anchor Appears On NBC’s The Today Show
It’s been almost a year since former KVIA weekend anchor (and one of my fave Mijos) J.C. Navarrete left the borderland to call Chicago home and he’s already getting some time on national television!. JC currently works as an anchor and reporter for NBC-5 in Chicago and a...
Yardbarker
Bray Wyatt broke character after WWE Crown Jewel segment
Bray Wyatt appeared live in Saudi Arabia for a segment on Crown Jewel. He continued his storyline and there are a lot of unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy showed up again and then the lights went out again. After the segment, Wyatt left through the crowd but even though his segment...
wrestletalk.com
Recent Main Roster Addition Calls Out Roman Reigns
A recent addition to the main WWE roster has called out Roman Reigns, following the Tribal Chief’s retention of his WWE title. Reigns defeated Logan Paul in the main event of today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel premium live event to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While...
Laredo Kid Unable To Compete On 'PWG DINK' Card, Replacement Named
PWG DINK (11/6) - PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham. - Aramis, Bandido & Komander vs. Latigo, Arez, & Black Taurus. - The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Myron Reed) - Shane Haste vs. Davey Richards. - Titus Alexander...
PWMania
Top AEW Star Teases Possible Heel Turn
Samoa Joe and Wardlow won again this week in the main event of AEW Rampage, but it appears that they will not be a team for long. Powerhouse Hobbs took the stage after the match and Warlow pushed Samoa Joe to the side as he prepared to face Hobbs. The camera picked up on Joe’s displeasure at being pushed to the sidelines, which the announcers acknowledged.
itrwrestling.com
New SmackDown Star Calls Out Roman Reigns Following WWE Crown Jewel
Retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns guaranteed that he would reach 800 days as WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has held the top prize on Friday Night SmackDown since his blockbuster comeback in August 2020, dethroning then-champion The Fiend at Payback. Although...
bodyslam.net
Confirmation On If Sami Zayn Will Be At WWE Crown Jewel
It looks like one of the most entertaining acts in all of wrestling will miss the Saudi event once again. Sami Zayn usually does not appear at Saudi Arabian WWE events due to his status as a Syrian Muslim, as well as his Sami for Syria charity. Some thought with how prominent his character is now in The Bloodline’s storyline, many believed that Sami may make the trip.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kamille Opens Up On Replacing Thunder Rosa At AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of pro wrestling-related topics. During it, she spoke about Konnan calling her to work the TripleMania XXX show last month. Taya Valkyrie retained her Reina de Reinas Championship following AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City event where she defeated Kamille to retain her title.
