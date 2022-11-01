Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky won back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel on Saturday thanks to interference from Nikki Cross. The end of the match saw Bliss go to the top rope to attempt Twisted Bliss, only for Cross to suddenly appear and attack her from behind. She then nailed a hanging neckbreaker and slid out of the ring before the referee could see, giving the heels the chance to score the pin. The loss gives Bliss and Asuka the shortest reign in the title's history at a mere five days.

1 DAY AGO