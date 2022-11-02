ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Jury weighs whether Trump ally Barrack was a foreign agent and lied about it

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sevWh_0ivztotE00
  • Companies

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury began deliberations on Wednesday in the trial of Tom Barrack, the onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, on charges that he acted as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates and lied to federal investigators.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn last year charged Barrack with using his influence with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and later his administration to push the UAE's policy interests without notifying the U.S. attorney general as required by law that he was acting as an agent for the Middle Eastern country.

Barrack, 75, is also accused of obstruction of justice and making false statements to FBI agents in 2019 about his interactions with Emirati officials and their representatives.

He has pleaded not guilty and has described his interactions with Middle Eastern officials as part of his role running Colony Capital, now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG.N). Barrack testified in his own defense during the trial, telling jurors he never agreed to be a UAE agent.

Barrack raised money for Trump during the 2016 campaign and chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural committee.

After three hours of deliberations, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said the jury had requested transcripts of Barrack's testimony regarding the charges of lying to investigators.

Barrack testified last week that there were no questions he refused to answer during the FBI interview.

"I didn't believe this was an inquisition," Barrack said.

During the six-week trial, prosecutors displayed hundreds of text messages and emails they said showed that Emirati officials gave Barrack input on what he should say in television interviews and an op-ed article about the Middle East, and that Barrack passed along sensitive information about U.S. foreign policy.

The OPEC member nation paid Barrack back in 2017 and 2018 by investing $374 million from its sovereign wealth funds with his company, then known as Colony Capital, prosecutors said.

Barrack's lawyers did not dispute that he had been in touch with Emirati officials and occasionally sought their feedback, but they said any impact on U.S. policy or public opinion was insignificant.

"Try, just try to figure out where in this case you heard anybody who talked about real policy that was affected," Randall Jackson, a lawyer for Barrack, said in his closing argument on Tuesday.

Jackson said Emirati investments represented less than 1% of Colony's balance sheet. He said that while Barrack, who is of Lebanese descent, wanted better U.S. relations in the Middle East, he never agreed to act subject to the UAE's "direction or control," as U.S. law defines agents for foreign governments.

Sam Nitze, a prosecutor, countered in a rebuttal that Emirati officials were "thrilled" at Barrack's comments about the country and its leaders during television interviews. Nitze said the law was designed to make sure the U.S. government knew when someone was acting as a "mouthpiece" for a foreign government.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Reports on the New York federal courts. Previously worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy