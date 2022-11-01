Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Related
wkvi.com
Glen Munz Gutwein
Funeral services for Glen Munz Gutwein, 94, of Francesville, will be Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m. ET at the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville. Visitation is Friday, November 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Apostolic Christian HarvestCall or to the American Heart Association.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, on CR 475E, 300 feet south of East Shore Park Road, Leesburg. Driver: Margaret Lee, 69, Basswood Drive, Warsaw. Driver struck deer. Damage up to $5,000. 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, on South...
Silver Alert declared for 14-year-old Logansport girl
LOGANSPORT – The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Blanca Xona-Vasquez. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 98 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black Los Angeles t-shirt with a ripped blue jeans and a heart/butterfly necklace. She was last seen on Tuesday, […]
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
casscountyonline.com
CANCELLED: Statewide silver alert for 14-year-old female from Logansport, Indiana
Silver Alert 167-2022 issued on Thursday, November 3, 2022 on Blanca Xona-Vasquez has been cancelled as of November 3, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Logansport Police Department is investigating the...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Area Plan Approves Two Plats, Two Rezonings
All the cases were approved at the regular monthly meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday. During the brief meeting, two final plats were approved. Both are subdivisions. Developer Greg Stump’s plat is 2 acres and is located on CR 650E in Warsaw. It is a two-lot, residential...
WANE-TV
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill was found unresponsive at around 3 a.m. on October 22 after another inmate alerted jail staff that Parks might be experiencing some sort of medical condition according to Indiana State Police. Efforts to revive Parks were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Generous trick-or-treaters hailed as Halloween heroes
A pair of trick-or-treaters from Northwest Indiana were caught on video doing something really sweet on Halloween. Now, the siblings are getting recognized for their selfless act.
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
WNDU
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
95.3 MNC
One dead, one recovering after weekend shooting
A man who was one of two people shot in South Bend, this past weekend, has died. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Investigators say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City died, this week. He was hospitalized due to the injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim is recovering.
22 WSBT
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
Comments / 0