Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
Homelessness Proposal Unveiled By Oregon Mayors Association
Homelessness Proposal Unveiled: A task force that was formed by the Oregon Mayor’s Association to address the homelessness crisis in the state has asked the state legislature to allocate more than 120 million dollars in direct, annual funding for cities to address the issue. This request was made to address the crisis in the state.
Elections Director For Multco Discusses Mailing In Votes Under The New Postmark Law
Votes Under The New Postmark Law: Voters in Oregon still have until November 8 to complete their ballots and place them in a ballot drop box or the mail for their vote to be counted, even though Election Day is quickly approaching. Voters in Oregon will be able to mail...
State Investigators’ Taxation Is Undermining Confidence In Us Elections
State Investigators’ Taxation: Investigators tasked with handling election complaints find themselves on the front lines of defending the legitimacy of America’s system for picking local, state, and national leaders as complaints about elections, many of them unsubstantiated, pile up around the nation. Elections authorities assert that conducting an...
Crime Report Provides Oregon Voters With Trend Information
Crime Report: With the sole purpose of providing voters with unadulterated information about trends without the spin of candidates on the campaign trail, a nonprofit law practice has published a report on crime statistics in Oregon. According to research by the Oregon Justice Resource Council, killings in the Portland region...
Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up
Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
During The Pandemic, Income Inequality In Oregon Hit A Record High
Income Inequality In Oregon: According to recently released tax data, the level of income disparity in Oregon reached new heights during the pandemic. The anticipated median income of Oregonians had a decline in the year 2020. On the other hand, the top one percent of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, had an average growth of almost 11% over this time period.
As Election Day Draws Near, The Oregon Secretary Of State Comments On Election Worker Safety
Oregon Secretary Of State Comments: As the day of the election draws closer, law enforcement agencies in the Pacific Northwest and all over the country are keeping an eye out for potential safety issues and threats against election workers. In a recent study conducted on a nationwide scale, the Elections...
How To Cast Your Ballot In Oregon
Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day. However, in Oregon and Washington, where voting has already been taking place for more than a week, it may be more accurate to refer to this day as the day the election concludes. Your ballot ought to have arrived in the mail by...
Wednesday’s Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Portland
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold: The sale of a Powerball ticket for one million dollars was revealed by the Oregon Lottery on Wednesday in the city of Portland. Additionally, on Wednesday, two Powerball tickets, both worth $50,000, were purchased, one in the city of Portland and the other in the city of Troutdale.
Japan And Oregon Have Signed A Driver’s License Agreement
Driver’s License Agreement; On November 1st, representatives from both Japan and the state of Oregon inked an agreement that will make it simpler for Japanese people residing in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan to obtain a driver’s license in their respective countries. Because of this reciprocal agreement,...
Measure 114’s Backers And Opponents Make One Last Appeal To Voters
Measure 114’s Backers And Opponents: With less than a week until the midterm elections, proponents and opponents of Measure 114 are putting forward their final justifications for why the neighbourhood should support them. From the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver Avenue, proponents marched to Dawson Park,...
Timber Unity Is Supporting These Mid-Willamette Races With Brand Awareness
Timber Unity Is Supporting These Mid-Willamette Races: The power behind the far-right political action committee known as Timber Unity to influence the General Election in 2022 does not come in the form of money as other political action committees do; rather, it comes in the form of endorsements. The political...
Policies Regarding Harassment In The Oregon State Capitol May Soon Be Revised
Policies Regarding Harassment In The Oregon: There have always been complaints about how the state Capitol handles allegations of harassment and retaliation. Legislators and staff in Salem have been complaining the system can be unfair to victims and the guilty alike since lawmakers enacted the current policy in 2019 — in the wake of a sexual harassment crisis that showed the Legislature’s failures to handle the issue.
With One Week Left, Voter Turnout In Oregon Reached 20%
Voter Turnout In Oregon Reached 20%: State elections officials stated that voter turnout had reached 21% by the end of the business day on Tuesday. This means that the remaining 79% of voters had just seven days to get their ballots stamped or turned in to county election offices in order for their votes to be counted.
Strong Winds Cause A Floating House To Break Loose And Flee To Washington
Strong Winds Cause A Floating House To Break: The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported that a floating home on the Columbia River became detached from the marina as the weather in Oregon began to deteriorate on Friday afternoon. Conditions were rainy and windy. Strong winds, according to the sheriff’s...
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
Forecast For The Oregon Coast’s King Tides Every Year
Forecast For The Oregon Coast’s King: The Oregon King Tides Project has created and published a chronology for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, which are the tides that reach their highest levels during the year. The tides, which are sometimes referred to as spring tides, are anticipated to take...
Democrat Kotak Is Just Ahead Of Republican Drazen In Oregon Governor’s Race
Democrat-Kotak-Is-Just-Ahead-Of-Republican-Drazen: In the election for governor of Oregon, Democrat Tina Kotek is currently ahead of her Republican opponent Christine Drazan, according to a recent poll. This result is in contrast to previous polls, which found Kotek to be in a position of disadvantage relative to Drazan. According to a study...
After Setting A New Temperature Record In October, Oregon Might Be In For A Chilly And Wet Winter
Oregon Might Be In For A Chilly And Wet Winter: In spite of the chilly and rainy weather towards the end of the previous month, Portland nevertheless experienced its warmest October on record. According to Andy Bryant of the National Weather Service, the average high temperature at Portland International Airport...
