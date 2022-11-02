Read full article on original website
Former President Donald Trump rallies with republican Pennsylvania candidates in Latrobe
LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is in Latrobe to campaign for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in Latrobe. The 45th president is speaking at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. He will take the podium at around 7:00 p.m. Channel 11′s Rich...
Miami Herald
From YouTube to Miami streets: Influencer leads pro-Republican, anti-communism caravan
On the eve of an election that Republicans believe will affirm their growing popularity in Miami-Dade County, Spanish-language social-media influencer Alex Otaola led another of his patented caravans across the county on Saturday, rallying Republicans on behalf of GOP candidates and against Democrats.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur seeks to defend seat against Republican J.R. Majewski in turbulent Ohio congressional race
Kaptur, one of Congress' longest-serving members, faces a strong challenge from Majewski, a pro-Trump political newcomer who's stumbled of late.
