Read full article on original website
Related
Eastern Oregon development authority rescinds contract with La Grande firm
Greg Smith recently sent an unusual letter to the engineering firm of Anderson Perry & Associates. He had to halt a half-million-dollar contract in northeast Oregon because the business was improperly awarded. “Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., is to immediately cease any further performance,” the letter said.
focushillsboro.com
Crime Report Provides Oregon Voters With Trend Information
Crime Report: With the sole purpose of providing voters with unadulterated information about trends without the spin of candidates on the campaign trail, a nonprofit law practice has published a report on crime statistics in Oregon. According to research by the Oregon Justice Resource Council, killings in the Portland region...
focushillsboro.com
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
focushillsboro.com
Homelessness Proposal Unveiled By Oregon Mayors Association
Homelessness Proposal Unveiled: A task force that was formed by the Oregon Mayor’s Association to address the homelessness crisis in the state has asked the state legislature to allocate more than 120 million dollars in direct, annual funding for cities to address the issue. This request was made to address the crisis in the state.
focushillsboro.com
Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up
Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
focushillsboro.com
Wednesday’s Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Portland
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold: The sale of a Powerball ticket for one million dollars was revealed by the Oregon Lottery on Wednesday in the city of Portland. Additionally, on Wednesday, two Powerball tickets, both worth $50,000, were purchased, one in the city of Portland and the other in the city of Troutdale.
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
focushillsboro.com
Strong Winds Cause A Floating House To Break Loose And Flee To Washington
Strong Winds Cause A Floating House To Break: The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported that a floating home on the Columbia River became detached from the marina as the weather in Oregon began to deteriorate on Friday afternoon. Conditions were rainy and windy. Strong winds, according to the sheriff’s...
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Officials Remain Silent As The Kroger-Albertsons Deal Draws Increased Attention
Albertsons Deal Draws Increased Attention: In light of the merger plans, the Oregon attorney general wrote Albertsons on Thursday and requested that they postpone a forthcoming dividend payment. After Kroger’s announcement to buy Albertsons more than two weeks ago, Oregon officials have remained relatively silent. Last month, Kroger revealed...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
focushillsboro.com
During The Pandemic, Income Inequality In Oregon Hit A Record High
Income Inequality In Oregon: According to recently released tax data, the level of income disparity in Oregon reached new heights during the pandemic. The anticipated median income of Oregonians had a decline in the year 2020. On the other hand, the top one percent of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, had an average growth of almost 11% over this time period.
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
focushillsboro.com
How To Cast Your Ballot In Oregon
Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day. However, in Oregon and Washington, where voting has already been taking place for more than a week, it may be more accurate to refer to this day as the day the election concludes. Your ballot ought to have arrived in the mail by...
yachatsnews.com
In many parts of rural Oregon, psilocybin treatment is on the Nov. 8 ballot – but what it entails is still a mystery
Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November. He’s also a recovering...
focushillsboro.com
A Proposed Measure Might Make Oregon The First State To Guarantee Universal Access To Healthcare
Guarantee Universal Access To Healthcare: People in Oregon will have the opportunity to vote on health care via an initiative that will be on the ballot in November. In the event that Measure 111 is successful, it will propose an amendment to the state constitution that will make Oregon the first state in the nation to guarantee that everyone has access to health care.
How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
Comments / 0