Oregon State

Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up

Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
OREGON STATE
State Investigators’ Taxation Is Undermining Confidence In Us Elections

State Investigators’ Taxation: Investigators tasked with handling election complaints find themselves on the front lines of defending the legitimacy of America’s system for picking local, state, and national leaders as complaints about elections, many of them unsubstantiated, pile up around the nation. Elections authorities assert that conducting an...
OREGON STATE
A Proposed Measure Might Make Oregon The First State To Guarantee Universal Access To Healthcare

Guarantee Universal Access To Healthcare: People in Oregon will have the opportunity to vote on health care via an initiative that will be on the ballot in November. In the event that Measure 111 is successful, it will propose an amendment to the state constitution that will make Oregon the first state in the nation to guarantee that everyone has access to health care.
OREGON STATE
Crime Report Provides Oregon Voters With Trend Information

Crime Report: With the sole purpose of providing voters with unadulterated information about trends without the spin of candidates on the campaign trail, a nonprofit law practice has published a report on crime statistics in Oregon. According to research by the Oregon Justice Resource Council, killings in the Portland region...
OREGON STATE
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic

Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
OREGON STATE
Homelessness Proposal Unveiled By Oregon Mayors Association

Homelessness Proposal Unveiled: A task force that was formed by the Oregon Mayor’s Association to address the homelessness crisis in the state has asked the state legislature to allocate more than 120 million dollars in direct, annual funding for cities to address the issue. This request was made to address the crisis in the state.
OREGON STATE
During The Pandemic, Income Inequality In Oregon Hit A Record High

Income Inequality In Oregon: According to recently released tax data, the level of income disparity in Oregon reached new heights during the pandemic. The anticipated median income of Oregonians had a decline in the year 2020. On the other hand, the top one percent of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, had an average growth of almost 11% over this time period.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians

At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Oregon appeals board reverses approval of NEXT rail facility

A company spokesperson says the decision won't stop NEXT Renewable Fuels from proceeding with its biofuel plant.An appeals board has reversed Columbia County's approval of NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed rail facility to accompany its planned renewable diesel plant. The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals determined that the rail facility that NEXT has proposed does not meet the definition of a "branch line," which means that the Columbia County Board of Commissioners' approval was unwarranted. LUBA's decision revokes the county's approval. NEXT "may be able to obtain approval if it alters the design and function of the rail facility or...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Legislation To Limit The Number Of Patients A Nurse Can Be Assigned Has Been Proposed By The Oregon Nurses Union

Legislation To Limit The Number Of Patients: The Oregon Nurses Association today made specifics on a bill introduction it intends to make in the 2023 legislative session that would impose specific nurse-to-patient ratios on hospitals known. Strict sanctions would be included for hospitals that don’t satisfy the new requirements. Additionally,...
OREGON STATE
How To Cast Your Ballot In Oregon

Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day. However, in Oregon and Washington, where voting has already been taking place for more than a week, it may be more accurate to refer to this day as the day the election concludes. Your ballot ought to have arrived in the mail by...
OREGON STATE
Measure 114’s Backers And Opponents Make One Last Appeal To Voters

Measure 114’s Backers And Opponents: With less than a week until the midterm elections, proponents and opponents of Measure 114 are putting forward their final justifications for why the neighbourhood should support them. From the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver Avenue, proponents marched to Dawson Park,...
PORTLAND, OR
Gains Are Anticipated For Republicans In The Oregon Legislature

Gains Are Anticipated For Republicans: In the Oregon Legislature, Democrats have spent a significant portion of the past ten years running up the score against Republicans. The GOP is attempting to regain lost territory this year with a plethora of resources and favorable political conditions. Republican gains in the House...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
OREGON STATE

