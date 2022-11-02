Read full article on original website
Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up
Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
State Investigators’ Taxation Is Undermining Confidence In Us Elections
State Investigators’ Taxation: Investigators tasked with handling election complaints find themselves on the front lines of defending the legitimacy of America’s system for picking local, state, and national leaders as complaints about elections, many of them unsubstantiated, pile up around the nation. Elections authorities assert that conducting an...
A Proposed Measure Might Make Oregon The First State To Guarantee Universal Access To Healthcare
Guarantee Universal Access To Healthcare: People in Oregon will have the opportunity to vote on health care via an initiative that will be on the ballot in November. In the event that Measure 111 is successful, it will propose an amendment to the state constitution that will make Oregon the first state in the nation to guarantee that everyone has access to health care.
Crime Report Provides Oregon Voters With Trend Information
Crime Report: With the sole purpose of providing voters with unadulterated information about trends without the spin of candidates on the campaign trail, a nonprofit law practice has published a report on crime statistics in Oregon. According to research by the Oregon Justice Resource Council, killings in the Portland region...
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
Homelessness Proposal Unveiled By Oregon Mayors Association
Homelessness Proposal Unveiled: A task force that was formed by the Oregon Mayor’s Association to address the homelessness crisis in the state has asked the state legislature to allocate more than 120 million dollars in direct, annual funding for cities to address the issue. This request was made to address the crisis in the state.
During The Pandemic, Income Inequality In Oregon Hit A Record High
Income Inequality In Oregon: According to recently released tax data, the level of income disparity in Oregon reached new heights during the pandemic. The anticipated median income of Oregonians had a decline in the year 2020. On the other hand, the top one percent of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, had an average growth of almost 11% over this time period.
My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians
At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
Measure 111 could make Oregon the first state to ensure health care access for all
SALEM, Oregon — A measure on the November ballot in Oregon will have people voting on health care. If passed, Measure 111 would amend the state constitution to make Oregon the first state in the country to ensure health care access for all. Proponents of Oregon Measure 111 said...
Oregon appeals board reverses approval of NEXT rail facility
A company spokesperson says the decision won't stop NEXT Renewable Fuels from proceeding with its biofuel plant.An appeals board has reversed Columbia County's approval of NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed rail facility to accompany its planned renewable diesel plant. The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals determined that the rail facility that NEXT has proposed does not meet the definition of a "branch line," which means that the Columbia County Board of Commissioners' approval was unwarranted. LUBA's decision revokes the county's approval. NEXT "may be able to obtain approval if it alters the design and function of the rail facility or...
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything else, though educators and the state’s Quality Education...
Measure 113: Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmakers for too many walkouts
SALEM, Ore. — A measure on the ballot this election asks Oregon voters to decide whether to bar lawmakers from re-election if they have more than 10 unexcused absences on days they are scheduled to vote. Ballot measure 113 seeks to limit lawmakers' ability to continue staging walkouts without...
Governing Candidates In Oregon’s Stance On The Covid-19 Vaccine Requirement For Students
Covid-19 Vaccine Requirement For Students: The COVID-19 vaccine has been unanimously approved for inclusion on the list of pediatric immunizations by the advisory group for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The next and final decision regarding whether to include it in the upcoming vaccination schedule will be made by the CDC.
Legislation To Limit The Number Of Patients A Nurse Can Be Assigned Has Been Proposed By The Oregon Nurses Union
Legislation To Limit The Number Of Patients: The Oregon Nurses Association today made specifics on a bill introduction it intends to make in the 2023 legislative session that would impose specific nurse-to-patient ratios on hospitals known. Strict sanctions would be included for hospitals that don’t satisfy the new requirements. Additionally,...
Right to Life mailers make dubious claims about later in pregnancy abortions in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. In line with national trends, most Oregon Republicans are trying to avoid the issue of abortion, scrubbing it from their websites to focus instead on issues like inflation, crime, and education that capitalize on discontent with Democrats in power. But Oregon Right...
How To Cast Your Ballot In Oregon
Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day. However, in Oregon and Washington, where voting has already been taking place for more than a week, it may be more accurate to refer to this day as the day the election concludes. Your ballot ought to have arrived in the mail by...
Measure 114’s Backers And Opponents Make One Last Appeal To Voters
Measure 114’s Backers And Opponents: With less than a week until the midterm elections, proponents and opponents of Measure 114 are putting forward their final justifications for why the neighbourhood should support them. From the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver Avenue, proponents marched to Dawson Park,...
Gains Are Anticipated For Republicans In The Oregon Legislature
Gains Are Anticipated For Republicans: In the Oregon Legislature, Democrats have spent a significant portion of the past ten years running up the score against Republicans. The GOP is attempting to regain lost territory this year with a plethora of resources and favorable political conditions. Republican gains in the House...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
