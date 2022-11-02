ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

If You’re Looking to Laugh in Tyler, Texas There is One Place to Visit

After spending all week working away, one of my favorite things to do is check out a comedy show. Laughing always makes the day better and can help relieve stress. It was just earlier this year that I found out about a small comedy show in Tyler that took place near downtown and I thought it would be awesome if Tyler had more comedy shows. And just recently that wish came true as a new comedy and event club opened it’s doors in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Fall fishing patterns

TYLER, Texas — Fall is here and that means a different way to fish. East Texas fishing guide Robert Walls showed us the fall weather pattern approach to catching bass. Colder mornings are dropping the water temperature in East Texas lakes. That means fish are more active, more agitated and even more aggressive.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

My Band Nerd Heart is Happy as Lindale, Texas Band Brought Home a State Championship

I have not been shy of talking about my time growing up in Lindale. My parents still live there in the same house I grew up in. I was one of about 75 kids who went to Lindale from kindergarten through graduation. I was also part of the Lindale High School band lead by the late Herbert "Butch" Albany. We kept a streak alive during my time in the band of consecutive 1's at marching competitions. The current Lindale High School band has it's own streak going now of consecutive state championships.
LINDALE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX

Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

There Are Plenty Of Things To Do In East Texas This Weekend, Here’s Proof

Another great-looking weekend seems to be on tap for East Texas. Despite the potential for some strong thunderstorms that could affect our Friday night and our high school football games, we're expecting nothing but sunshine and comfortable temperatures Saturday and Sunday. With fantastic fall weather ahead, it's a great time to get outdoors and do something.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
MINEOLA, TX
Mix 93.1

No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX

When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Looking at Adoptable Dogs in Tyler, Texas That Want Their Forever Home

There is nothing better than coming home from a long day at work to get lots of hugs and affection from my two dogs Cooper and Gypsy. They are waiting all day long so they can show me and my wife unconditional love as soon as we walk through the door. I’m not sure that we deserve dogs, but they definitely make life better. Which is why I wanted to show you a list of some of the dogs that are currently up for adoption in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

