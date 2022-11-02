Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Some Weekend Fun Looking Back on the Tyler and Longview, Texas Kmart Stores
The other day, we were having an interesting watercooler talk about Kmart here at the radio station. We were just reminiscing about the locations the store was at in both Tyler and Longview and how each of those locations have changed over the years. It lead into doing some crack research into if the retail chain was even in operation anymore.
Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
People Share Best Public Places to Go When There is a Tornado in Tyler, TX
Where do you go if you're caught outside of your home when there's a tornado in Tyler, Texas?. Like many East Texans, I'm hurrying to finish my work so I can get home asap. We're keeping an eye on the skies. It's a bit odd that we're seeing this in November, isn't it?
If You’re Looking to Laugh in Tyler, Texas There is One Place to Visit
After spending all week working away, one of my favorite things to do is check out a comedy show. Laughing always makes the day better and can help relieve stress. It was just earlier this year that I found out about a small comedy show in Tyler that took place near downtown and I thought it would be awesome if Tyler had more comedy shows. And just recently that wish came true as a new comedy and event club opened it’s doors in Tyler, Texas.
KLTV
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
The Green St. Bridge Stopped Another Truck In It’s Tracks In Longview, Texas
There are all kinds of warning devices on the approach to a famous low underpass railroad bridge in downtown Longview. This bridge is decked out with flashing lights, hanging tubes, markings on the bridge of its height, and signs on poles approaching the bridge and drivers still ignore all the warning signs.
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Fall fishing patterns
TYLER, Texas — Fall is here and that means a different way to fish. East Texas fishing guide Robert Walls showed us the fall weather pattern approach to catching bass. Colder mornings are dropping the water temperature in East Texas lakes. That means fish are more active, more agitated and even more aggressive.
My Band Nerd Heart is Happy as Lindale, Texas Band Brought Home a State Championship
I have not been shy of talking about my time growing up in Lindale. My parents still live there in the same house I grew up in. I was one of about 75 kids who went to Lindale from kindergarten through graduation. I was also part of the Lindale High School band lead by the late Herbert "Butch" Albany. We kept a streak alive during my time in the band of consecutive 1's at marching competitions. The current Lindale High School band has it's own streak going now of consecutive state championships.
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
East Texas restaurant feeling effects of nationwide turkey shortage
KILGORE, Texas — Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks away. While inflation is already taking a toll, restaurants and catering businesses are also dealing with a turkey shortage. One of the main reasons for the shortage, according to experts, is the bird flu. Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks...
There Are Plenty Of Things To Do In East Texas This Weekend, Here’s Proof
Another great-looking weekend seems to be on tap for East Texas. Despite the potential for some strong thunderstorms that could affect our Friday night and our high school football games, we're expecting nothing but sunshine and comfortable temperatures Saturday and Sunday. With fantastic fall weather ahead, it's a great time to get outdoors and do something.
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX
When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
A Truly Delightful Shopping Experience is BACK This Weekend in Gilmer, TX
Do you remember me telling you about this truly delightful shopping experience I had in Gilmer, TX last year?. Since then, 80 Acre Market has been receiving glowing reviews for the unique shopping and family fun experience in such a lovely location here in East Texas. Well, guess what? It's...
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
People Can’t Stop Talking About These Signs in Tyler, TX. Have You Seen Them?
Have you seen the billboard in Smith County regarding voting against the new courthouse that so many people are talking about?. Yesterday afternoon, a friend of mine posted a photo on Facebook of a billboard she saw at Highway 110 and Shiloh Road in Tyler, Texas. Later, I ran across a yard sign depicting the same message.
Looking at Adoptable Dogs in Tyler, Texas That Want Their Forever Home
There is nothing better than coming home from a long day at work to get lots of hugs and affection from my two dogs Cooper and Gypsy. They are waiting all day long so they can show me and my wife unconditional love as soon as we walk through the door. I’m not sure that we deserve dogs, but they definitely make life better. Which is why I wanted to show you a list of some of the dogs that are currently up for adoption in Tyler, Texas.
