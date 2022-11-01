Read full article on original website
Some Weekend Fun Looking Back on the Tyler and Longview, Texas Kmart Stores
The other day, we were having an interesting watercooler talk about Kmart here at the radio station. We were just reminiscing about the locations the store was at in both Tyler and Longview and how each of those locations have changed over the years. It lead into doing some crack research into if the retail chain was even in operation anymore.
People Share Best Public Places to Go When There is a Tornado in Tyler, TX
Where do you go if you're caught outside of your home when there's a tornado in Tyler, Texas?. Like many East Texans, I'm hurrying to finish my work so I can get home asap. We're keeping an eye on the skies. It's a bit odd that we're seeing this in November, isn't it?
Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening on Monday with special guest
TYLER, Texas — Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community. While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
The Green St. Bridge Stopped Another Truck In It’s Tracks In Longview, Texas
There are all kinds of warning devices on the approach to a famous low underpass railroad bridge in downtown Longview. This bridge is decked out with flashing lights, hanging tubes, markings on the bridge of its height, and signs on poles approaching the bridge and drivers still ignore all the warning signs.
Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
People Can’t Stop Talking About These Signs in Tyler, TX. Have You Seen Them?
Have you seen the billboard in Smith County regarding voting against the new courthouse that so many people are talking about?. Yesterday afternoon, a friend of mine posted a photo on Facebook of a billboard she saw at Highway 110 and Shiloh Road in Tyler, Texas. Later, I ran across a yard sign depicting the same message.
KLTV
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
My Band Nerd Heart is Happy as Lindale, Texas Band Brought Home a State Championship
I have not been shy of talking about my time growing up in Lindale. My parents still live there in the same house I grew up in. I was one of about 75 kids who went to Lindale from kindergarten through graduation. I was also part of the Lindale High School band lead by the late Herbert "Butch" Albany. We kept a streak alive during my time in the band of consecutive 1's at marching competitions. The current Lindale High School band has it's own streak going now of consecutive state championships.
ktalnews.com
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are photos of damage at the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter:. Here’s photos of the Hughes Springs municipal building taken by KETK’s...
Tunes At Noon Is Back In Downtown Tyler, Texas For November
Fall is such a great time of the year in East Texas. The temperatures are perfect around lunchtime, the humidity is extremely low and there's usually a light cool breeze making it a perfect time to have lunch outdoors or on a patio somewhere. One thing that would make that lunch even better is live music.
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
Lots of Great Options for Café Type Restaurant Near Tyler, Texas
When you’re thinking about meeting a friend for lunch, it’s almost difficult to select a restaurant around Tyler, Texas because there are so many incredible restaurants. It was so refreshing as just a few days ago someone posted online looking for small café type restaurants preferably locally-owned for lunch with a friend and there were lots of great options that were suggested.
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
iheart.com
Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas
Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
If You’re Looking to Laugh in Tyler, Texas There is One Place to Visit
After spending all week working away, one of my favorite things to do is check out a comedy show. Laughing always makes the day better and can help relieve stress. It was just earlier this year that I found out about a small comedy show in Tyler that took place near downtown and I thought it would be awesome if Tyler had more comedy shows. And just recently that wish came true as a new comedy and event club opened it’s doors in Tyler, Texas.
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
East Texas restaurant feeling effects of nationwide turkey shortage
KILGORE, Texas — Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks away. While inflation is already taking a toll, restaurants and catering businesses are also dealing with a turkey shortage. One of the main reasons for the shortage, according to experts, is the bird flu. Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks...
