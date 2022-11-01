ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

CBS19

Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening on Monday with special guest

TYLER, Texas — Bubba’s 33 will hold its grand opening on Monday. Prior to officially opening, the restaurant was already giving back to the community. While training its staff, Bubba’s 33 fed local first responders and started a fundraiser on behalf of For the Silent, an organization which provides services for vulnerable and exploited youth through prevention, survivor care and community transformation programs, according to Managing Partner Lerin Pennington.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX

Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

My Band Nerd Heart is Happy as Lindale, Texas Band Brought Home a State Championship

I have not been shy of talking about my time growing up in Lindale. My parents still live there in the same house I grew up in. I was one of about 75 kids who went to Lindale from kindergarten through graduation. I was also part of the Lindale High School band lead by the late Herbert "Butch" Albany. We kept a streak alive during my time in the band of consecutive 1's at marching competitions. The current Lindale High School band has it's own streak going now of consecutive state championships.
LINDALE, TX
ktalnews.com

Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather

UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are photos of damage at the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter:. Here’s photos of the Hughes Springs municipal building taken by KETK’s...
NEW BOSTON, TX
Mix 93.1

Tunes At Noon Is Back In Downtown Tyler, Texas For November

Fall is such a great time of the year in East Texas. The temperatures are perfect around lunchtime, the humidity is extremely low and there's usually a light cool breeze making it a perfect time to have lunch outdoors or on a patio somewhere. One thing that would make that lunch even better is live music.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Lots of Great Options for Café Type Restaurant Near Tyler, Texas

When you’re thinking about meeting a friend for lunch, it’s almost difficult to select a restaurant around Tyler, Texas because there are so many incredible restaurants. It was so refreshing as just a few days ago someone posted online looking for small café type restaurants preferably locally-owned for lunch with a friend and there were lots of great options that were suggested.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
iheart.com

Tornadoes Destroy Homes In Northeast Texas

Tornadoes ripped through Northeast Texas leaving widespread damage in several communities. At least 50 homes were either damaged or destroyed near Paris, Texas. The Lamar County Sheriff's Department reported ten people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Homes were also damaged near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Further south, damage was reported to a manufacturing building in the town of Athens. The storms were part of a large weather complex that is also brought severe weather to portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

If You’re Looking to Laugh in Tyler, Texas There is One Place to Visit

After spending all week working away, one of my favorite things to do is check out a comedy show. Laughing always makes the day better and can help relieve stress. It was just earlier this year that I found out about a small comedy show in Tyler that took place near downtown and I thought it would be awesome if Tyler had more comedy shows. And just recently that wish came true as a new comedy and event club opened it’s doors in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

