Taylor Swift Confirms 'The Eras' Tour and Support Acts
Taylor Swift has finally confirmed a new tour, just after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights. Dubbed ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift has said that it’ll be “a journey through all of the musical eras of my career,” and we cannot wait for what’s in store.
Heads Up: Taylor Just Added 8 More Tour Dates
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since 2018 when she toured the album Reputation.
Taylor Swift is coming to a stadium near you for her 2023 ‘Eras Tour’: New dates added
Heads up, Swifties! Taylor Swift is more than ready to get back out on the road and she’s taking ALL of her songs, and a bunch of her friends with her on the 2023 Eras world tour!. Listen to Taylor Swift Radio and more on the free Audacy app.
Swifties Rejoice: Here’s Where to Find Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour Tickets Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Taylor Swift shocked and delighted fans when she released her latest album Midnights and consequently announced her first tour in five years. This is a big deal — considering most fans (including me) haven’t seen her live since before the pandemic. Obviously, this has caused some big shakeups throughout the country, as we all frantically try to get tickets to the U.S. leg of the ‘Eras’ tour. Bear in mind her last tour was when she released Reputation...
Taylor Swift beats The Beatles to score UK chart double for second week
Taylor Swift has beaten The Beatles to the top of the UK charts, scoring the chart double for a second week in a row. The US artist held off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys last Friday (October 28) to reach the top spot, with new album ‘Midnights’ becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far in the UK. In the US meanwhile, she became the first act in history to land 10 tracks in Billboard‘s Hot 100 song chart.
Taylor Swift Announced A New Tour — And She's Bringing All Her Friends
Taylor Swift is going on tour for the first time in five years. Since then, she’s put out a whopping four albums, each with its own mythology, color scheme and unique sound to mark whatever era of her life — both creatively and musically — she’s currently in. When it comes to Taylor, there’s something for everyone: There’s the longing cottage-core of folklore and evermore, the self-hating, depressive late nights of Midnights, the dreamy rosy-eyed glasses of Lover. Swift plans to revisit these eras (and fingers crossed, all her eras) on her next U.S. tour, which will hit 20 cities next year.
Taylor Swift announces more dates for The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift fans knew all too well that their idol would soon announce a tour to complement “Midnights,” her record-setting 10th release that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide. Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The run...
Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Desperate to get your hands on Taylor Swift 2023 tour tickets? These tips will help
Ready to see Taylor Swift live in 2023? Here are a few tips that will help you snag tickets to The Eras tour, her first since 2018.
Thomas Rhett Announces 2023 Tour Dates Accompanied by Cole Swindell
Thomas Rhett recently announced his tour plans for 2023, and Cole Swindell will be joining him along the way. The country musician will bring the Home Team Tour to 27 states from May 2023 through September 2023. In total, he just added 40 new tour dates on his calendar. Cole...
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel announce joint 2023 tour
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have announced a joint 2023 tour in the US. The duo have confirmed three concerts for their ‘Two Icons, One Night’ jaunt so far and are planning to expand it to “five to seven shows,” according to Consequence. The trio of...
Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023
She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16.
Texas Surprises The World With High Marks For Fashion
Stereotypes are a crappy thing, right? You tell someone you live in Texas and what's the first thing they think?. "Well, why aren't you wearing a cowboy hat and boots?" BECAUSE NOT ALL TEXANS WEAR THEM!. And now we have the backup to prove that. Fashion website boohooMAN has given...
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell coming to Buffalo
The pre-sale for Citi cardmembers begins Tuesday, November 8 at Noon and lasts through Thursday, November 10 at 10 p.m.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
I used to be an OTR truck driver and among professional drivers its a known fact that if you get sleepy, you should pull over IMMEDIATELY at a safe location and get some shut eye. But one thing you had to look out for was the laws in the state that you were in because in some states, sleeping in your vehicle is actually ILLEGAL.
