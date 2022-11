This is a matchup of two top-10 teams who have such a strong history, them being the two top teams is a fall from grace. SEC heavyweights Alabama and LSU square off in Week 10 of the CFB schedule on Saturday at 6 pm CT, and although they have performed well, they’ve been caught by other schools looking to build their own dynasties.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO