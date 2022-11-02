A powerful storm system brought thunderstorms with high winds, hail, and the threat of tornadoes through North Texas Friday afternoon. By 5 p.m., a number of severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings had been issued across North Texas. At about the same time, the dry line had moved into the western counties, ending the threat of severe weather west of the line. The storm threat for the main part of the Metroplex is expected to continue until 7 p.m.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO