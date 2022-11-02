Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
MacKenzie Scott Surprises Grand Prairie ISD With $16 Million Gift
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving $16 million to Grand Prairie schools, which has spearheaded initiatives to propel and support students from low-income families. GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis thought the no-strings-attached money was a scam when she first received an email hinting at the donation about two weeks ago. She...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Police Chase Ends as Person Tries to Hide in Dallas-Area School
A person who led police on a chase from Midlothian into Dallas County bailed out and ran into a school Thursday afternoon before being taken into custody by police. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 they were following a Dodge Charger reported stolen out of Midlothian. The driver could be...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Switches Cars, Tries to Hide in Dallas Day Care During Chase
Two people are in custody Thursday afternoon after one of them led police on a chase and switched cars before running into a day care carrying a car seat in an apparent last-ditch effort to escape officers. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon they were following a blue...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
LIVE COVERAGE: Warnings Wind Down as Dry Line Pushes Deeper Into DFW
A powerful storm system brought thunderstorms with high winds, hail, and the threat of tornadoes through North Texas Friday afternoon. By 5 p.m., a number of severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings had been issued across North Texas. At about the same time, the dry line had moved into the western counties, ending the threat of severe weather west of the line. The storm threat for the main part of the Metroplex is expected to continue until 7 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead, One Injured in Dallas Motel 6 Shooting
Dallas Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 in Dallas as a 'death in custody.'. In a statement, Dallas Police said around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. Dozens of police cars and SWAT vehicles blocked off the road as onlookers tried to figure out what was happening.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cameras Capture Thieves Stealing a Community Fridge for Families in Need
A Dallas bookstore owner says thieves stole a refrigerator filled with free healthy food that was meant for families in need. Akwete Tyehimba says they started the People's Fridge as a way to offer free produce and other staples to families struggling to make it through the pandemic. "We have...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Backseat Passenger Killed in Carrollton Road Rage Shooting, Suspect Arrested
A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident last weekend. Carrollton Police said 25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb was in a Volkswagen Jetta that got into a dispute with the occupants of a Nissan at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mother, Two Children Hospitalized, Hit by SUV While Walking to School
A mother and two of her children were injured Thursday morning on their walk to school. According to Fort Worth Police, a woman and her children were walking to Comanche Springs Elementary on the 8100 block of Comanche Springs when they were hit by an SUV. Police said the SUV...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Louis Vuitton Coming to Dallas For 2023 Cruise Collection Shopping Event
Luxury retailer, Louis Vuitton, has chosen a unique destination for its next fashion show. Right here in North Texas!. The invite-only shopping event will be held at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on Nov. 12 and will show off Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2023 Collection. The collection coming...
