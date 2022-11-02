ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Branch, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

MacKenzie Scott Surprises Grand Prairie ISD With $16 Million Gift

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving $16 million to Grand Prairie schools, which has spearheaded initiatives to propel and support students from low-income families. GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis thought the no-strings-attached money was a scam when she first received an email hinting at the donation about two weeks ago. She...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LIVE COVERAGE: Warnings Wind Down as Dry Line Pushes Deeper Into DFW

A powerful storm system brought thunderstorms with high winds, hail, and the threat of tornadoes through North Texas Friday afternoon. By 5 p.m., a number of severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings had been issued across North Texas. At about the same time, the dry line had moved into the western counties, ending the threat of severe weather west of the line. The storm threat for the main part of the Metroplex is expected to continue until 7 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Dead, One Injured in Dallas Motel 6 Shooting

Dallas Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 in Dallas as a 'death in custody.'. In a statement, Dallas Police said around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. Dozens of police cars and SWAT vehicles blocked off the road as onlookers tried to figure out what was happening.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cameras Capture Thieves Stealing a Community Fridge for Families in Need

A Dallas bookstore owner says thieves stole a refrigerator filled with free healthy food that was meant for families in need. Akwete Tyehimba says they started the People's Fridge as a way to offer free produce and other staples to families struggling to make it through the pandemic. "We have...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Backseat Passenger Killed in Carrollton Road Rage Shooting, Suspect Arrested

A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident last weekend. Carrollton Police said 25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb was in a Volkswagen Jetta that got into a dispute with the occupants of a Nissan at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Louis Vuitton Coming to Dallas For 2023 Cruise Collection Shopping Event

Luxury retailer, Louis Vuitton, has chosen a unique destination for its next fashion show. Right here in North Texas!. The invite-only shopping event will be held at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on Nov. 12 and will show off Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2023 Collection. The collection coming...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy