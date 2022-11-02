Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Trojan
The South’s old politics live on in college football
Every Saturday, I actively commit the biggest sin known to Trojans: I root for a football team that isn’t called the USC Trojans. Where might my loyalties lie, you ask, if not with Lincoln Riley and what feels like a brand-new Trojan football team? It lies in between the hedges with the Georgia Bulldogs, of course.
Daily Trojan
The End Zone: USC’s playoffs hopes grow
The last time a PAC-12 program was among the 4 teams in the college football playoffs was Washington who lost against Alabama in 2016. Since then, the idea of a PAC-12 team making the playoffs was almost laughable — until this season. The PAC 12 now has 3 legitimate...
Daily Trojan
Where to watch the 2022 midterms
USC students may find themselves eagerly awaiting many race results that could greatly reshape the United States’ political landscape on Election Day Tuesday. While viewers will not find out the full results immediately after the polls close, many may have the desire to watch returns occur in real time — accompanied by live, expert analysis.
Daily Trojan
A USC guide to voting in the 2022 midterms
With midterm elections a single day away, many USC students — from those registered to vote in Los Angeles County to those hailing from out of state — hoping to perform their civic duty, may have questions about their voting eligibility. To encourage civic engagement in the greater campus community, the Daily Trojan has compiled helpful tips and commentary to ensure a smooth voting plan on the big election day.
Comments / 0