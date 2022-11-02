ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Governors Aim For Return To State Volleyball

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will look for consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time since the last decade Wednesday when it hosts Brandon Valley in a AA SoDak 16 match at the Riggs High Gym. The match had been originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved up...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre To Meet Brandon Valley In SoDak 16

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will play Brandon Valley in a AA SoDak16 match on Thursday. Pierre ended fifth in the AA seed points standings at the end of the regular season with a record of 15-5. Brandon Valley (10-20) with 12th. These teams met in Brandon on October...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Tickets On Sale For Pierre’s 11AA Championship Game

PIERRE – Tickets are on sale for the Pierre Governors’ 11AA championship game with Tea Area on Saturday, November 12 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. They can be purchased online at goyotes.com/tickets. All tickets are general admission, at $15 for adults and $10 for students designated in the special student section. Online orders are subject to a $3 service fee.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Governor’s Student Art Competition contest taking entries; Deadline is Friday

All South Dakota students in grade K-12 are invited to participate in the Governor’s Student Art Competition. The state Arts Council encourages teachers and parents to help students work on their submissions early, so they have plenty of time to prepare their artwork and artist statements. Selected student works from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September 2023.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Stanley County man pleads “not guilty” to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges

A 44 year old man from Stanley County has entered “not guilty” pleas to 11 sex-related charges. 1 count of Sexual Contact with a Child Under Sixteen,. In court today (Nov. 8, 2022), Edwards’ attorney requested the $250,000 cash bond be reduced. The judge allowed the bond to become a $250,000 cash or surety bond. If he gets out on bond, Edwards must obey a variety of court conditions including (but not limited to):
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota Supreme Court upholds Larson murder conviction in Pierre infant death case

The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a Pierre man for causing the death of his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son. Tristan Larson had appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court arguing that prosecutors should have been barred from using statements he made to a Pierre Police Department Detective and that the Supreme Court should grant him an acquittal.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy