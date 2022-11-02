Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Governors Aim For Return To State Volleyball
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will look for consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time since the last decade Wednesday when it hosts Brandon Valley in a AA SoDak 16 match at the Riggs High Gym. The match had been originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved up...
drgnews.com
Pierre To Meet Brandon Valley In SoDak 16
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will play Brandon Valley in a AA SoDak16 match on Thursday. Pierre ended fifth in the AA seed points standings at the end of the regular season with a record of 15-5. Brandon Valley (10-20) with 12th. These teams met in Brandon on October...
drgnews.com
Tickets On Sale For Pierre’s 11AA Championship Game
PIERRE – Tickets are on sale for the Pierre Governors’ 11AA championship game with Tea Area on Saturday, November 12 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. They can be purchased online at goyotes.com/tickets. All tickets are general admission, at $15 for adults and $10 for students designated in the special student section. Online orders are subject to a $3 service fee.
drgnews.com
Hughes County voters can cast ballots at 5 vote center locations; Stanley County voters must go to assigned precincts
Hughes County residents voting on election day tomorrow (Nov. 8, 2022) have a handful of voting location options, while those in Stanley County have the usual three locations, depending on where you live. Hughes County uses vote centers which allow people to vote at any of the polling locations rather...
drgnews.com
Governor’s Student Art Competition contest taking entries; Deadline is Friday
All South Dakota students in grade K-12 are invited to participate in the Governor’s Student Art Competition. The state Arts Council encourages teachers and parents to help students work on their submissions early, so they have plenty of time to prepare their artwork and artist statements. Selected student works from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September 2023.
drgnews.com
COVID puts a halt to Pierre movie maker’s plans; Rescheduling is a possibility
Filming of a WWII movie in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area has ended before it got started. Pierre filmmaker Luke Schuetzel and his wife Trinity were going to start shooting “Battle Kursk” over the weekend (Nov. 5, 2022), but one of the crew members tested positive for COVID.
drgnews.com
Verendrye Museum, tree removal project, 2023 liquor licenses on agenda for Fort Pierre City Council tonight
The Fort Pierre City Council meets today (Nov. 7, 2022) at 6:30pm in the South Dakota Municipal League building (208 Island Drive). Items on their agenda include:. The public may attend the meeting in person or access it remotely. To access it:. using Zoom on a computer or smartphone app,...
drgnews.com
Stanley County man pleads “not guilty” to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges
A 44 year old man from Stanley County has entered “not guilty” pleas to 11 sex-related charges. 1 count of Sexual Contact with a Child Under Sixteen,. In court today (Nov. 8, 2022), Edwards’ attorney requested the $250,000 cash bond be reduced. The judge allowed the bond to become a $250,000 cash or surety bond. If he gets out on bond, Edwards must obey a variety of court conditions including (but not limited to):
drgnews.com
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds Larson murder conviction in Pierre infant death case
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a Pierre man for causing the death of his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son. Tristan Larson had appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court arguing that prosecutors should have been barred from using statements he made to a Pierre Police Department Detective and that the Supreme Court should grant him an acquittal.
drgnews.com
Snow operations, liquor and wine license renewals on tap for Pierre City Commission tonight
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Nov. 8, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. Eagle Scout Project Proposal – LaBarge Park Tennis Court Enhancements. Snow Operations Update. 2023 Liquor and Wine License Renewals. Pierre City Commission meetings are open to the public...
Comments / 0