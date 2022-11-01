ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate

On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
