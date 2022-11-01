Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
21-year-old charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping after luring victim to ATM in Stafford, deputies say
STAFFORD, Texas – A 21-year-old Stafford native has been arrested after deputies say he kidnapped a man before demanding him to hand over his money. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Reyes has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Deputies say on Oct....
Click2Houston.com
‘That was the last time I kissed him’; Woman grieving after husband dies in Heights crash that HPD officer is accused of mishandling
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was suspended for 10 days for mishandling a pedestrian crash investigation that killed a man while he was running in the Heights earlier this year, according to an internal department memo obtained by Axios Houston. Ryan Lutz, 35, was minutes into his run...
Authorities find Houston-area ties in nationwide crackdown on catalytic converter theft
Authorities say an auto-part company was buying stolen catalytic converters, removing the precious metals, and selling it to make millions of dollars.
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
californiaexaminer.net
A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate
On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
Ex Houston Methodist Sugar Land employee charged after recording device found in hospital bathroom
Ben Aquino was arrested and remains in the Fort Bend Co. jail after a recording device was found in a hospital bathroom at Houston Methodist - Sugar Land.
Click2Houston.com
2 burglars caught in Sugar Land subdivision via home surveillance app, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Authorities in Sugar Land say two men have been arrested after reportedly burglarizing a home on Friday. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, a resident who owns a home in the Waters of Avalon subdivision was alerted of suspicious activity through a surveillance app.
Police search for gunman who shot employee at SW Houston taco truck
Officers found a man inside the taco truck who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Click2Houston.com
2 armed men arrested after renting out storage unit with guns, body armor inside following robbery attempt, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Two men were arrested after they reportedly used a fake ID to rent out a storage unit in an attempt to steal other units, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable said. Herman said David Wilkens and Benneth Fleming arrived at Public Storage located in...
HPD cop suspended for releasing driver who killed pedestrian, crashed again
Officer Jason Campbell let Prateek Kumar leave the scene of a fatal crash. Then Kumar crashed again.
wbrz.com
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
myfoxzone.com
HPD: At least 3 men shot, 9 detained in reported human smuggling incident in W Houston
HOUSTON — At least three people were shot and several others were detained in a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday morning, police said. Houston police said officers responded to an IHOP restaurant around 11:30 a.m. after two men showed up, one of them with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Precinct 5 deputy under investigation after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home
The victim said he found his MacBook through the 'Find My iPhone' app. But when he confronted the deputy, he told him he didn't have it.
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old, 2 other teens arrested following shooting death of 20-year-old, 15-year-old, police say
HOUSTON – Three teenagers are now facing major charges after they reportedly shot and killed two individuals last week. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 11280 block of the Southwest Freeway at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Police say officers were called...
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused in catalytic converter thefts gets 45 years after shooting 8-year-old in Third Ward, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting an 8-year-old in the knee during an argument in Houston’s Third Ward in 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. Richard Spiller, 31, was facing a punishment range of 25 years to life...
Click2Houston.com
Baby, 2 toddlers among 5 people hit by truck near taco stand in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two women, a baby and two toddlers were hit by a truck after a major rollover crash near a parked taco truck at a southwest Houston intersection Friday morning, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened in the 7900 block of La Roche...
Click2Houston.com
Mug shot: Mother arrested, charged after July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster, court docs say
WEBSTER, Texas – A mother was arrested Tuesday and has been charged after the drowning of her 3-year-old son in Webster in July, court documents said. Christina Renee Meeks, 32, was charged with abandoning a child under 15. She is being held in the Harris County Jail. Officers with...
Click2Houston.com
$500k bond set: Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman on Houston MetroRail following argument, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man accused of stabbing a woman to death on a Houston MetroRail following an argument has been charged, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher Gerard Washington, 51, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but charges could be upgraded to murder, authorities said.
