Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Full day and night of action opens HSR Classic Daytona
The eighth running of the Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Daytona presented by IMSA featured a full day of competition and three hours of night practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, where this week’s first winners were crowned in a trio of feature races. A packed five-day schedule of events...
racer.com
SpeedTour descends on COTA with Trans Am, SVRA, FR Americas and F4 U.S. championship finales
The Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour will take on Circuit of The Americas November 2-6, marking the final SpeedTour event of the 2022 season. With championships being decided for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.), Sports Car Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), as well as the coveted Bell Racing Gold Helmets being awarded in SVRA’s Sunday competition, the weekend will be packed with some of the most significant on-track contests of the season. Located just 220 miles from Mission Foods’ U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas, the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour is a “can’t-miss” event.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
racer.com
Trans Am Series breaks all-time entry record at COTA
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will host an all-time record number of entries this weekend in the 2022 season finale at Circuit of The Americas. The combination event with both National Championship and Western Championship participants will feature a total of 81 entries between the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race and TA2 race, making it the largest field since the series’ inception in 1966.
racer.com
Hyman wins FR Americas finale at COTA
Raoul Hyman won race three in Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) competition at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour. The drama began before cars even rolled out for their formation lap, as the clear skies from pre-grid turned to light showers on portions of the track as the formation laps began, and eventually turned to rain in the middle of the event. One car started the race on rain tires, while three others came down pit lane to make the switch from slicks, but it was Raoul Hyman who rebounded from a spin while working lap five to win the race.
Olivier Giroud insists he is 'not getting carried away' with the idea of being called up into France's World Cup squad... despite the AC Milan striker returning to some of his best form for Serie A giants
Olivier Giroud still thinks his spot in France's squad for the Qatar World Cup is still up for grabs despite his impressive form since joining Serie A side AC Milan. The Former Chelsea and Arsenal star has been in great form since his move to Italy in 2021 and even helped the club win the Serie A title last season.
tennismajors.com
Injured Alcaraz in race against time to be fit for ATP Finals after Paris withdrawal
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces a race against time to be 100 percent fit for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin after his Paris Masters title hopes ended in pain on Friday when he quit late in the second set of his clash with Holger Rune. The Spaniard was...
racer.com
F4 US champion Hughes finishes 2022 with one last win at COTA
Lochie Hughes, the 2022 Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) Drivers Point’s Champion, finished the championship weekend at Circuit of The Americas with a win in race three of the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour. With his championship confirmed late Saturday evening as the results of races one and two went official, Hughes’ Jay Howard Driver Development (JHDD) team changed his car number this morning, and the Australian native pulled into victory lane on Hankook tires, driving the No. 1 JHDD / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4.
FOX Sports
Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?
Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
racer.com
Hyman, Loomis secure COTA poles for FR Americas and F4 U.S.
Jacob Loomis secured his first career pole in Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) on Wednesday afternoon at Circuit of The Americas. With a lap time of 2m15.228s, Loomis (No. 24 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4) surpassed championship points leader Lochie Hughes (No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4) to take the pole position during the final lap of the session. Hughes, who was seventh in practice earlier in the day, picked up over a half second from his best practice lap to run a 2m15.275s. Bryson Morris (No. 39 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4), who is racing against Hughes for the drivers’ championship, qualified third.
Uruguay’s Valverde emerges as Madrid scorer before World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With the World Cup less than three weeks away, Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde is blossoming into a potent scoring threat for Spanish leader Real Madrid. The 24-year-old Valverde has long been valued for his hustle as a box-to-box midfielder who excels in his ability to...
racer.com
Latifi admits IndyCar the obvious move for him but no deal yet
Nicholas Latifi says his next move after Formula 1 has yet to be finalized but that IndyCar is the obvious direction for his career to head in, and that he would want to compete in all races if he did so. The Williams driver will leave F1 at the end...
SkySports
Nasser Hussain: England have advantage at T20 World Cup but pitch could pose a challenge against Sri Lanka
Nasser Hussain says England hold an advantage in the race to qualify from Group 1 at the T20 World Cup, but says the pitch they play Sri Lanka on on Saturday could prove the challenge. In a very tight Group 1, a victory of any description will be enough for...
racer.com
Cadillac completes 24-hour LMDh test at Sebring
Cadillac completed a 24-hour test of its V-LMDh at Sebring this week, bringing the total test mileage for the new car to nearly 12,000 miles as it prepares for the maiden season of GTP in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as well as a program in the World Endurance Championship.
Soccer-Messi on World Cup mission in 'Last Dance' for Argentina
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has won nearly 40 trophies for club and country in an illustrious career but the Argentine forward's glittering resume has one major omission -- a World Cup winner's medal.
racer.com
Team USA trio chase Walter Hayes Trophy glory at Silverstone
A hectic six weeks for this year’s three Team USA Scholarship winners, Elliott Budzinski, William Ferguson and Thomas Schrage, will conclude this weekend as they contest the prestigious annual Walter Hayes Trophy Formula Ford event at Silverstone. The program has a proud history at the traditional end-of-season extravaganza held...
BBC
Australia 57-53 England: Roses lose series 3-0 thanks to final-Test defeat
England were beaten 57-53 by Australia in the final match as they lost their series against the Diamonds 3-0. The Roses lost by one goal in the opening match, followed by an eight-point defeat at the weekend. World number ones Australia dominated the first quarter in Brisbane on Thursday and...
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Andreas Bakkerud on racing the electric FC1-X
Arriving at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Nitro Rallycross Championship last Saturday afternoon, this writer didn’t really know what to expect. That changed a few minutes later when the first group of electric Group E FC1-X race cars, boasting 1,070 horsepower and capable of racing from 0-60mph in 1.4s, attacked the sweeping dirt track.
racer.com
Heart of Racing names female shootout drivers
The Heart of Racing has selected the nine women who will vie for a fully-funded seat in its SRO GT4 program in 2023. From the 70 applications it received, Sweden’s Jessica Backman, Americans Chloe Chambers and Hannah Grisham, Canada’s Nicole Havrda, England’s Jem Hepworth, New Zealand’s Chelsea Herbert, Jamaica’s Sara Misir, New Zealand’s Rianna O’Meara-Hunt and American Annie Rhule have been selected to take part in the two-day shootout.
BBC
Luis Sinisterra: Leeds' Colombia international expected to be out until after World Cup
Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch. The Colombia international sustained the injury during Leeds' 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October. The 23-year-old missed his side's Premier League win over Liverpool on...
Comments / 0