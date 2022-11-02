Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
buildingindiana.com
$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs
Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
Operation Football: Hamilton County rivals meet in sectional finals
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — It’s sectional football finals Friday night on Operation Football!. We’re just three weeks away from state title games. But first, No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (10-0) hosts Fishers (7-3) Friday night in a matchup of same-school-district rivals. The winner goes to the regional finals next week.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
Reba McEntire postpones Indianapolis show on advice of doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of country music star Reba McEntire will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Indianapolis. The singer was scheduled to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, but said a doctor advised her to rest her voice and reschedule this weekend's shows.
Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with St. Francis In Real Time
It's the final tuneup for No. 13-ranked Indiana, as the Hoosiers take on St. Francis in their second exhibition game of the season. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you up to date in real time with all the news and views straight from press row and Assembly Hall.
hhsspartana.com
Caleb Swanigan: A Legacy
Over the summer, Homestead High School basketball legend Caleb Swanigan passed away at 25 years old due to natural causes. His death not only saddened the Spartan community, but his friends and family from Fort Wayne and Purdue University, as well as his professional basketball teammates on the Portland Trailblazers.
IMPD working to flip its fleet of squad cars amidst massive recruiting and retention effort
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the midst of a massive campaign to bring more police officers to Indianapolis. "I don't know another time in my 24 years where the city has invested this much money in its recruiting and retention efforts," said IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball vs. St. Francis — live blog and discussion thread (2nd Half)
The Daily Hoosier will be live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for IU basketball’s second exhibition against St. Francis. Check back for updates beginning at around 5:45 p.m. Eastern, and use the below discussion thread for both pre-game and during the contest. The game tips at 7 p.m. Eastern...
AdWeek
WTHR Morning Anchor Carlos Diaz Leaving TV News and Moving to Florida
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WTHR morning anchor Carlos Diaz said he is leaving the Indianapolis NBC affiliate and moving to Florida. “My wife and I have...
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
mymixfm.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Friday Fit Tip: Flight plank exercise for the lower back
INDIANAPOLIS — We spend a great deal of time in our daily lives leaning forward. But leaning forward so much does little to help keep our lower back in shape. Jordan Estes at Lifetime showed us a simple lower back exercise called flight plank. While lying on your stomach...
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
Comments / 0