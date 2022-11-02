ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

buildingindiana.com

$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs

Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
FISHERS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hhsspartana.com

Caleb Swanigan: A Legacy

Over the summer, Homestead High School basketball legend Caleb Swanigan passed away at 25 years old due to natural causes. His death not only saddened the Spartan community, but his friends and family from Fort Wayne and Purdue University, as well as his professional basketball teammates on the Portland Trailblazers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
mymixfm.com

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
LEBANON, IN

