Pirelli will compromise on Formula 1 tire blanket temperatures for 2023 but will still work towards removing the blankets completely a year later, despite driver concerns. During the Pirelli tire test in Circuit of The Americas on USGP weekend, the teams ran with tires that had only been heated to 50 degrees Celsius (122F) prior to running — down from 70C/158F as the limit currently stands — with the intention to introduce such a reduction in 2023. However, the initial feedback from drivers was that it made the cars so difficult to handle that there would be multiple crashes, as current designs are not intended for such cold tires. Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola says a better change was discovered a week later in Mexico.

1 DAY AGO