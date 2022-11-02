Read full article on original website
SpeedTour descends on COTA with Trans Am, SVRA, FR Americas and F4 U.S. championship finales
The Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour will take on Circuit of The Americas November 2-6, marking the final SpeedTour event of the 2022 season. With championships being decided for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.), Sports Car Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), as well as the coveted Bell Racing Gold Helmets being awarded in SVRA’s Sunday competition, the weekend will be packed with some of the most significant on-track contests of the season. Located just 220 miles from Mission Foods’ U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas, the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour is a “can’t-miss” event.
COTA set to bring down curtain on Trans Am season
For the second year in a row, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will conclude its season with the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour at Circuit of The Americas, hosting a doubleheader event with both the TA/XGT/SGT/GT and TA2 races contested on one final day of racing in 2022. A combination event with both National Championship and Western Championship participants, this weekend’s event will have a record number of competitors. Composed of 28 entries in the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race and 54 in TA2, a whopping 82 cars are entered for the season finale. This tops the current event entrant record of 79 cars, which was achieved in 2016 at Sebring International Raceway, and is also an all-time record number of TA2 cars in a single event.
Hyman, Loomis secure COTA poles for FR Americas and F4 U.S.
Jacob Loomis secured his first career pole in Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) on Wednesday afternoon at Circuit of The Americas. With a lap time of 2m15.228s, Loomis (No. 24 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4) surpassed championship points leader Lochie Hughes (No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4) to take the pole position during the final lap of the session. Hughes, who was seventh in practice earlier in the day, picked up over a half second from his best practice lap to run a 2m15.275s. Bryson Morris (No. 39 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4), who is racing against Hughes for the drivers’ championship, qualified third.
Trans Am Series breaks all-time entry record at COTA
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will host an all-time record number of entries this weekend in the 2022 season finale at Circuit of The Americas. The combination event with both National Championship and Western Championship participants will feature a total of 81 entries between the TA/XGT/SGT/GT race and TA2 race, making it the largest field since the series’ inception in 1966.
Hyman clinches FR Americas title with win; Alder also victorious
Raoul Hyman opened the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour weekend at Circuit of The Americas with a win in Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) to clinch the 2022 drivers’ championship. The race did not come without adversity for the driver of the No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, as he lost the lead on the first lap and had to fight from behind for nearly the entire 30 minutes before finally taking the win.
Additional U.S. F1 races good for Mexican GP, promoter believes
The expansion of the Formula 1 calendar with three races in the United States has been a positive move for the Mexico City Grand Prix, according to the race’s promoter Alejandro Soberon. Mexico City rejoined the F1 schedule in 2015, three years after Circuit of The Americas returned the...
F4 US champion Hughes finishes 2022 with one last win at COTA
Lochie Hughes, the 2022 Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) Drivers Point’s Champion, finished the championship weekend at Circuit of The Americas with a win in race three of the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour. With his championship confirmed late Saturday evening as the results of races one and two went official, Hughes’ Jay Howard Driver Development (JHDD) team changed his car number this morning, and the Australian native pulled into victory lane on Hankook tires, driving the No. 1 JHDD / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4.
Latifi admits IndyCar the obvious move for him but no deal yet
Nicholas Latifi says his next move after Formula 1 has yet to be finalized but that IndyCar is the obvious direction for his career to head in, and that he would want to compete in all races if he did so. The Williams driver will leave F1 at the end...
Cadillac completes 24-hour LMDh test at Sebring
Cadillac completed a 24-hour test of its V-LMDh at Sebring this week, bringing the total test mileage for the new car to nearly 12,000 miles as it prepares for the maiden season of GTP in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as well as a program in the World Endurance Championship.
Meet the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout finalists, part 2
A total of 12 finalists for the Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout are counting down the days until they head to Sebring International Raceway to compete for three scholarships. The top prize is support from Mazda that is valued at $110,000 toward participation in the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup. What follows is a brief introduction to the six of those candidates. Click here for Part 1.
Heart of Racing names female shootout drivers
The Heart of Racing has selected the nine women who will vie for a fully-funded seat in its SRO GT4 program in 2023. From the 70 applications it received, Sweden’s Jessica Backman, Americans Chloe Chambers and Hannah Grisham, Canada’s Nicole Havrda, England’s Jem Hepworth, New Zealand’s Chelsea Herbert, Jamaica’s Sara Misir, New Zealand’s Rianna O’Meara-Hunt and American Annie Rhule have been selected to take part in the two-day shootout.
Pirelli finds tire blanket compromise after driver concerns
Pirelli will compromise on Formula 1 tire blanket temperatures for 2023 but will still work towards removing the blankets completely a year later, despite driver concerns. During the Pirelli tire test in Circuit of The Americas on USGP weekend, the teams ran with tires that had only been heated to 50 degrees Celsius (122F) prior to running — down from 70C/158F as the limit currently stands — with the intention to introduce such a reduction in 2023. However, the initial feedback from drivers was that it made the cars so difficult to handle that there would be multiple crashes, as current designs are not intended for such cold tires. Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola says a better change was discovered a week later in Mexico.
